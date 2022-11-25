Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saladelia #1

review star

No reviews yet

3604 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard

Durham, NC 27705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches & Wraps

Served with House Chips
Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$9.99

Baharat spiced beef and lamb, field greens, tomato, grilled onions & peppers, tzatziki, flat pita.

French Beef

$9.99

House-roasted grass-fed beef, Swiss, crispy shallots, arugula, sumac horseradish, baguette.

Chicken Melt

$9.50

Chicken salad, Swiss, field greens, tomato, Duke mayo, sourdough

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$9.99

Herb rotisserie chicken, field greens, tomato, caramelized onions, peppers, tzatziki, flat pita.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$9.99

Shawarma baharat chicken, field greens, tomato, Italian parsley, toum, flat pita.

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Albacore tuna salad, Swiss, field greens, tomato, Duke mayo, sourdough.

Grilled Cheese Man’oushe

$8.50

Feta, cheddar, tomato confit, za’atar, flat pita. (V)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Field greens, tomato, picked onions, Duke's Mayo, house-made brioche.

Turkey Arugula

$9.99

Avocado, tomato, arugula, chipotle harissa, house-made focaccia.

Greek Chicken Wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Feta, tomato, cucumbers picked onions, chickpeas, field greens, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla.

Falafel

Falafel

$9.50

Tomato, torshi (Lebanese pickles), field greens, tahini, flat pita. (V+)

Greek Salad Wrap

$9.50

Feta, tomato, cucumbers picked onions, chickpeas, field greens, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla.

Mezza Platters

Served with pita points
Specialty Mezza

Specialty Mezza

$11.99

Create your own mezza platter with a choice of protein plus 2 mezza sides.

Kabob Mezza

$14.99

Choice of chicken kabob, kafta kabob or salmon kabob plus 2 mezza sides.

Falafel Mezza

$10.99

Falafel croquettes plus 2 mezza sides.

Vegeterian Mezze

Vegeterian Mezze

$10.99

Choice of 3 vegetarian & vegan mezza sides.

Hummus & Pita Points

$7.99

Salad & Soup

Beet & Arugula

Beet & Arugula

$10.50

Holly grove chevre, toasted almond, Turkish apricot, pomegranate balsamic. (V)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Field greens, Feta, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, chickpeas, pepperoncini, pita crisp, vinaigrette. (V)

Kale Caeser

$9.50

Shaved parmigiano, labneh green goddess, za’atar crouton. (V)

Garden Salad

$7.99

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, pita crisp, vinaigrette. (V+)

Quiche & Salad

$10.99

Enjoy a slice of quiche with a refreshing petite salad.

Lebanese Lentil Soup

$3.99+

Served with pita crips. (V+)

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.99+

Served with house focaccia.

Tomato Basil Bisque

$3.99+

Served with house focaccia. (V)

A La Carte

Albacore Tuna Salad

Albacore Tuna Salad

$6.99+

Green peas, red onion, herbs, Duke mayo. (GF)

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$5.59+

House-roasted beets, carrots, Italian parsley, pomegranate balsamic. (V+) (GF)

Black Bean Salad

Black Bean Salad

$5.59+

Pepper mélange, red onion, cilantro lime vinaigrette. (V+) (GF)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Famous since 1988 (GF)

Feta Cilantro Bowtie

Feta Cilantro Bowtie

$5.59+

Grape tomatoes, cilantro vinaigrette. (V)

Garbanzo Greek Salad

Garbanzo Greek Salad

$5.59+

Feta, farm fresh vegetables, lemon herb EVOO. (V) (GF)

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$5.59+

House blend cheeses, bechamel, garlic bread crumbs. (V)

Hummus

$6.99+

(V+) (GF)

Kale Summer Salad

$5.59+

Cranberries, orange segments, walnuts, apricot chili dressing. (V+) (GF)

Lebanese Green Beans

Lebanese Green Beans

$5.59+

Shallots, tomatoes, bharat spice. (V+) (GF)

Moroccan Couscous

Moroccan Couscous

$5.59+

Apple, cranberry, zhoug (cilantro garlic sauce). (V)

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

Golden flaky layers, spinach, feta. Available by individual piece or half dozen. (V)

Stuffed Hand-Rolled Grape Leaves

Stuffed Hand-Rolled Grape Leaves

$1.50

(V+) (GF)

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$5.59+

Lebanese salad with fresh herbs and spices. (V+)

Rice & Lentil Moujadara

$5.59+

(V+) (GF)

Quiche

$6.99

Side of Pita

$1.29

Bag of House Chips

$2.50

Salmon Steak

$7.99

Falafel Croquette

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Pita Crisp Bag

$3.99

Pastries

Muffin

Muffin

$3.49

Choice of blueberry or carrot cake muffin.

Scone

Scone

$3.49

Our popular chocolate chip scone!

Danish

Danish

$3.49

Choice of cheese or fruit danish.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.75

Classic butter croissant with soft, flaky layers and a golden-brown crust.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Two pieces of chocolate wrapped in a butter croissant with soft, flaky layers and a golden-brown crust.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.99

Ham and melted gruyere wrapped in a butter croissant with soft, flaky layers and a golden-brown crust.

Za'atar Croissant

$3.99

Offered in every pastry shop in Beirut. A flaky-buttery croissant filled with za'atar and topped with sesame seeds.

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$3.99
Manhattan Crumb Cake

Manhattan Crumb Cake

$3.49

New York-style crumb cake with brown sugar cinnamon crumb topping.

Pumpkin Sweet Bread

Pumpkin Sweet Bread

$2.05+

Available by the slice or loaf.

Apple Rum Raisin Sweet Bread

Apple Rum Raisin Sweet Bread

$2.05+

Available by the slice or loaf.

Baklava, Cookies & Bars

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.05+
Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$2.05+
Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal Cookies

$2.05+

Jimmie Cookies

$3.25

ShortDough Cookies

$4.50
Pistachio Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$2.25+

Enjoy our signature baklava to complement your latte or sandwich! Available individually or by the half dozen.

Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

$2.25+

Enjoy our signature baklava to complement your latte or sandwich! Available individually or by the half dozen.

Fudge Walnut Brownie

Fudge Walnut Brownie

$3.49

Cheese Cake Brownie

$3.49
Pecan Pie Bar

Pecan Pie Bar

$3.49
Salted Caramel Fudge Bar

Salted Caramel Fudge Bar

$3.49

(V+)

Lemon Square

Lemon Square

$3.49
Blondie

Blondie

$3.49

(GF)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$3.49

Cakes

By the slice

Tiramisu

$5.00

Death by Chocolate

$5.00

Strawberry Buttercream

$5.00

Caramel

$5.00

Espresso Bar

House Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso (Double)

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

$4.55+

White chocolate, pumpkin, espresso, topped with white chocolate shavings.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, pumpkin syrup, and topped with a dash pf pumpkin spice.

Mocha

$4.25+

Mexican White Chocolate

$4.55+

Espresso, creamy white chocolate, chili, cayenne, cinnamon.

Crème Brulee Latte

$4.55+

Caramel, white chocolate, espresso, milk.

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.55+

Caramel Leche

$4.25+

A classic latte with vanilla and pure caramel flavors.

Earl Grey Latte

$4.55+

Rishi Orangic Early Grey tea, vanilla, steamed milk.

Organic Chai Latte

$4.25+

Choose from Classic, Turmeric Ginger or Chaga Chai.

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Dark chocolate topped with fresh whipped cream.

Hot Tea

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Rishi Orangic Early Grey tea, vanilla, steamed milk.

Golden Milk Latte

$4.25+

Rishi Orangic Early Grey tea, vanilla, steamed milk.

Smoothies & Frappés

Strawberry Fields

$5.99

Strawberries, banana, orange juice, and strawberry sorbet

Mango Madness

$5.99

Mango, banana, orange juice, and mango sorbet

Mocha Blast

$5.99

Dark chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream

Caramel Crush

$5.99

Pure caramel, espresso, milk, and whipped cream

Beverages

Gingerade Kombucha

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh-Squeezed OJ

$3.95

Retail

Rose Water

$12.00

Stuffed Eggplant

$14.99

House Blend Coffee Bag

$14.99

Decaf Coffee Bag

$14.99

Granola

$8.99

House Chips

$4.99

Pita Crisps

$3.99

Baharat Spice

Za'atar Spice

Sumac Spice

Tzatziki Dip

Lemon Tahini

Torshi

Saladelia Vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean-inspired food that feels better. Proudly Durham grown and Durham owned since 1988.

Website

Location

3604 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bul Box - University Hill
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd #103 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Aperitif - 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area
orange starNo Reviews
2818 Chapel Hill Road Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft
orange starNo Reviews
4711 5A Hope Valley Road Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Hope Valley Diner
orange star3.4 • 180
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston