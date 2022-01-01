Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Salads UP - Madison

653 Reviews

$

439 N Frances

Madison, WI 53703

Order Again

Popular Items

Salad / Grain Bowl
Country Bowl
Wrap

Signatures

Robb's Cobb

Robb's Cobb

$13.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Egg, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.50

Kale, Roasted Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, suggested with Caesar Dressing

Saddle UP

Saddle UP

$12.50

Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$13.50

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage, Scallions, Avocado, Shrimp, suggested with Buttermilk Ranch

Country Bowl

Country Bowl

$11.50

Warm Grains + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Cranberries, suggested with Balsamic Dressing

Bro-Rito

Bro-Rito

$11.50

Grains, Jalapeno, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, White Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, suggested with Chimichurri + Avo-Goddess

Mediterrano

Mediterrano

$9.50

Warm Grains, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Feta , Pita Chips, suggested with AvoGoddess

Badger State

Badger State

$10.00

Spring Mix, Turkey Bacon, White Cheddar, Candied Walnuts, Apples, Sunflower Seeds, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wild Thai

Wild Thai

$10.50

Kale, Tofu(sold out), Red Cabbage, Carrots, Jalapeño, Sunflower Seeds, suggested with a Creamy Cashew dressing

Mix it UP

To get started with your mix it up, choose up to 2 bases. You can choose from a variety of different lettuce options as well as warm grains.
Salad / Grain Bowl

Salad / Grain Bowl

$6.65

Create your own Salad or Grain Bowl!

Wrap

Wrap

$6.65

Create your own Wrap or 'Rito!

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
La Croix

La Croix

$1.50

Jarritos - Strawberry

$3.00

Mexican Soda

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Great Lakes Potato Chips

Banana

$1.25

Granny Smith Apple

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

M&M Cookie

$1.50

Smoothies

Sweet Spot

Sweet Spot

$7.45

Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, OJ

Superfruit

$7.45

Acai, Pineapple, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk

Sweet Green

$7.45

Mango, Spinach, OJ, Banana

Coolada

$7.45

Pineapple, Lime, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

PB&J

$7.45

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk

Joey Queso 'Dilla's

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, chicken, and cilantro.

Cool Ranch

Cool Ranch

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, chicken, and a drizzle of ranch.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, and southwest BBQ chicken.

Cheesey PNO

Cheesey PNO

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, marinated peppers and onions, and cilantro.

Tmrw's Breakfast

Tmrw's Breakfast

$9.99

12" tortilla, white Cheddar, smoked turkey bacon, avocado slices, and drizzle sriracha.

Cheeze

$6.99

12" tortilla and Mexican cheese. Lots of cheese.

Sloppy Taco Dilla

$9.99

Churrasco (Steak)

$12.99

Joey Queso Sides

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Large Guac

$5.00

Large Salsa

$3.50

Signatures

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Choose from our wide variety of Signatures or Mix It UP's and make your own. All dressings are gluten free. Come say S'UP!

Website

Location

439 N Frances, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

