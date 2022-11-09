Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Salads UP Ann Arbor

959 Reviews

$$

611 E. Liberty Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salad / Grain Bowl
Kale Caesar
Mediterrano

Signatures

Swipe left for Juices, Smoothies, Customizable Salads/Wraps, and more!
Robb's Cobb

Robb's Cobb

$13.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Egg, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.50

Kale, Roasted Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, suggested with Caesar Dressing

Saddle UP

Saddle UP

$12.50

Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$13.50

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage, Scallions, Avocado, Shrimp, suggested with Buttermilk Ranch

Country Bowl

Country Bowl

$11.50

Warm Grains + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Cranberries, suggested with Balsamic Dressing

Bro-Rito

Bro-Rito

$11.50

Grains+Spinach, Jalapeno, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, White Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, suggested with Avo-Goddess+Chimichurri Dressing

Mediterrano

Mediterrano

$9.50

Warm Grains+Spinach, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Feta-Beet Dip, Pita Chips, suggested withTurmeric-Tahini Dressing

Pure Michigan

Pure Michigan

$10.00

Spring Mix, Shaved Parmesan, Candied Walnuts, Dried Michigan Cherries, Apples, Pita Chips, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wild Thai

Wild Thai

$10.50

Kale + Spinach, Tofu, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Sunflower Seeds,suggested with Creamy Cashew Dressing

Mix it UP

To get started with your mix it up, choose up to 2 bases. You can choose from a variety of different lettuce options as well as warm grains.
Salad / Grain Bowl

Salad / Grain Bowl

$6.65
Wrap

Wrap

$6.65

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
La Croix

La Croix

$1.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.50
Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

Smoothies

Sweet Spot

Sweet Spot

$7.45

Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, OJ

PB&J

PB&J

$7.45

Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Milk

Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$7.45

Mango, Spinach, OJ, Banana

Coolada

Coolada

$7.45

Pineapple, Lime, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

Joey Queso Quesadillas

Classic Chicken 'Dilla

Classic Chicken 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, chicken, and cilantro.

Cool Ranch 'Dilla

Cool Ranch 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, chicken, and a drizzle of ranch.

BBQ Chicken 'Dilla

BBQ Chicken 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, and southwest BBQ chicken.

Sweet Dee 'Dilla

Sweet Dee 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, goat cheese, apples, and drizzle of wildflower honey.

Sloppy Taco 'Dilla

Sloppy Taco 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, taco meat, and drizzle of chipotle ranch.

Cheesey PNO 'Dilla

Cheesey PNO 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, marinated peppers and onions, and cilantro.

Tmrw's Breakfast 'Dilla

Tmrw's Breakfast 'Dilla

$9.99

12" tortilla, white Cheddar, smoked turkey bacon, avocado slices, and drizzle sriracha.

PARTY PAK

$35.00

Treat yo'self and your friends! Choose any 4 quesadillas, Includes Chips & Salsa for everyone. -- We definitely recommend getting the Sweet D as a sweet treat!

Joey Queso Sides

Large Guac

Large Guac

$4.50
Large Salsa

Large Salsa

$3.50
Large Queso

Large Queso

$3.50
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is carefully crafted to meet any food need. Choose from our wide variety of signatures or mix it UP and make your own. All dressings are gluten free. Come say S'UP!

Website

Location

611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
Salads UP image
Salads UP image

Similar restaurants in your area

Border Cantina
orange star3.8 • 971
21420 NOVI RD Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Bar 7 - Southfield
orange starNo Reviews
24528 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
White Lake Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
901 Nordic Dr #105 White Lake, MI 48383
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Ann Arbor (South University)
orange star4.7 • 11
1300 South University Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Ann Arbor (Uptown)
orange star5.0 • 4
3300 Ann Arbor Saline Road Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Downtown Milford
orange star4.7 • 306
405 N. Main St Milford, MI 48381
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Korean BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,770
505 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,349
505 E. Liberty St 200 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Alley Bar - Alley Bar A2
orange star4.5 • 329
112 W Liberty Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
South University Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston