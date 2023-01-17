Restaurant header imageView gallery

SALAD WORLD

review star

No reviews yet

8390 West Cactus Road

Suite 109

Peoria, AZ 85381

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad
The So Cal
Chicken Noodle

Choice Salads

The Arizonan

$8.99+

House Blend Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Jalapenos. Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

The So Cal

$9.49+

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon Crumbles, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese. Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch

Farm Fresh Fruit Salad

$9.49+

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Radishes, Strawberries, Dried cranberries, Pepitas, Sesame sticks, Candied Pecans. Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette

Route 66

$8.99+

House Blend Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$9.99+

2 For 22

2 For 22

$22.00

Steak

$1.00

Plant Chicken

$1.79

extra protein

$1.99

Extra Plant based Chicken

$3.79

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$3.49

Vegetable Medley

$3.49

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99+

Pepsi Zero

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Pink Lemonade

$1.99+

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Bottled Drinks

Aquafina 16.9oz

$1.99

Waiakea Volcanic Water500ml

$2.99

Propel Kiwi Strawberry

$2.99

Propel Watermelon

$2.99

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$1.99

Lipton Green Tea Citrus

$2.49

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$2.49

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.49

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.49

Gatorade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.49

Gatorade Zero Lemon-lime

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Manzanita Sol Apple

$2.49

Schweppes Ginger ale

$2.49

Chips

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chile

$2.29

Lays Plain Potato

$2.29

Lays Bbq

$2.29

Lays Sour Cream and Onion

$2.29

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.99

Extra Charges

Avocado

$0.99

Bacon

$0.50

Side of dressing

$0.50

Bread Roll

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy a healthy alterative to fast food!

8390 West Cactus Road, Suite 109, Peoria, AZ 85381

