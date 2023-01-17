SALAD WORLD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a healthy alterative to fast food!
Location
8390 West Cactus Road, Suite 109, Peoria, AZ 85381
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bad Chick - (Located inside of Coop's Bar & Grill)
No Reviews
8455 W Peoria Ave. Peoria, AZ 85345
View restaurant
Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 16160 N 83rd Ave,
No Reviews
16160 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurant