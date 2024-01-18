- Home
Salamone’s Cherry Valley 103 S. Cherry Street
103 S. Cherry Street
Cherry Valley, IL 61016
CARRY OUT MENU
Carryout Specials
16" Pizza
14" Pizza
12" Pizza
10" Pizza
Pizza Sides
Appetizers
- Arancini$11.95
4 pc Breaded and deep fried rice balls filled with a light bolognese sauce served with our Alfredo style sauce
- Bruschetta$11.95
6 pc Toasted and Rubbed with Olive oil served with tomatoes, fresh basil, and spices
- Calamari$13.95
Served with Side of Marinara and Remoulade Sauce
- Chicken Tenders$9.55
4 pc Served with side of Ranch
- Chicken Wings$15.95
10 pc Served with side of Ranch
- French Fries$5.25
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.55
6 pc Served with Marinara Sauce
- Polpetti Al Forno$11.95
3 pc Meatball baked with melted cheese in marinara served with crostini
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Artichokes and spinach baked with a blend of cheeses served with toasted crostini
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.50
6 Mushroom caps stuffed with our homemade spinach filling, topped with our delicious breadcrumb recipe, served in a wine chicken broth.
- Toasted Ravioli$9.80
8 pc Served with Marinara Sauce
Breads, Soups, Salads
- Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with Marinara
- Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Served with Marinara
- Pizza Sticks$11.25
12" Pizza Crust slathered with garlic butter, covered with mozzarella cheese & cut into 14 dunkable sticks. Served with Marinara
- Cheese Filled Breadsticks$11.25
Served with Marinara
- Cup of Italian wedding$5.95
Mon-Italian Wedding, Tue- Chicken Noodle, Wed-Tuscan, Thurs-Chili, Fri-Clam Chowder, Sat-Cheddar Broccoli, Sun-Chicken Wild Rice
- Bowl of Italian Wedding$9.25
Mon-Italian Wedding, Tue- Chicken Noodle, Wed-Tuscan, Thurs-Chili, Fri-Clam Chowder, Sat-Cheddar Broccoli, Sun-Chicken Wild Rice
- Tossed Salad$5.10
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, and Cucumbers
- Special Salad$12.25
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, and Cucumbers
- Sal's Salad$12.75
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Onion, Italian Sausage, Peperoncini & Shredded Mozzarella
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, Grilled Chicken
- Santa Fe Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Two Cheeses, Tortilla Chips, Topped with Fajita Chicken, Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Mext Ranch
- Salmon Salad$25.70
Fresh never frozen north Atlantic jail island salmon is served atop a blend of romaine & spinach with tomatoes, cucumbes, onions &remoulade dressing.
- Sicilian Salad$14.95
Our family favorite! Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Cucumber, and Oregano. Served with our Balsamic Dressing
- Quart of Dressing$7.50
- Quart of Marinara$7.50
Calzones and Sandwiches
- Pizza Calzone$13.50
Mozzarella Cheese and Up to 3 Toppings
- Beef Calzone$13.95
Italian beef with mozzarella & american cheese served with au jus.
- Meatball Calzone$13.95
Three Homemade Meatballs, Mozzarella and American Cheeses. Served with a side of Marinara
- Italian Beef Sandwich$13.65
Our thinly sliced Italian Beef dipped in Au jus on an Italian Poorboy Bun. Served with Fries and a side of Aujus
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.75
Breaded chicken breast in marinara topped with melted mozzarella. Served with Fries and a side of Marinara
- Chicken Ciabatta$15.50
Two grilled chicken breasts served on a ciabatta bun with romaine lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo. Served with Fries
- Meatball Sandwich$13.65
Three homemade meatballs dipped in marinara, served on an Italian poorboy bun. Served with Fries and an extra side of marinara
Pastas
- Spaghetti$12.85
Classic Italian favorite! Don't forget to add on meatballs or Italian sausage.
- Penne$12.85
Classic Italian favorite! Don't forget to add on meatballs or Italian sausage.
- Gluten Free Penne$15.60
Gluten free penne noodles served in marinara sauce. Remember you can sub GF Penne in most of our pasta dishes.
- Ravioli$14.65
Cheese filled ravioli served in marinara sauce