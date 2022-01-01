Salata imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Salata F - 040 - Fashion Square

627 Reviews

$$

14006 Riverside Dr

Ste 249

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm Salad - Protein

Main

Sm Salad

$9.99

Salad

$11.49

Wrap

$10.25

Avocado

$1.50

Tea/Lemonade

$3.25

Sm Salad - Protein

$9.99

Salad - Protein

$11.49

Wrap - Protein

$10.25

Artichoke

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$3.25

Tomato - Cup

$4.25

Tomato - Bowl

$5.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chipotle - Cup

$4.25

Chipotle - Bowl

$5.25

Premium Drink

$3.75

Tortilla - Cup

$4.25

Tortilla - Bowl

$5.25

Kid's Meal

$7.49

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Dressing Carafe

$7.00

Extra

Other Drinks

Face Mask

$10.00

Cobb - Small

$14.74

Greek - Small

$14.74

Harvest - Small

$14.74

Chk Caesar - Small

$14.74

W - Med Veggie

$15.00

Cobb - Reg

$16.24

Greek - Reg

$16.24

Harvest - Reg

$16.24

Chk Caesar - Reg

$16.24

W - Southwest

$15.00

Bag 10 Croisssant

$12.00

Face Masks

$10.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Pumpkin Puff Cookie

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Website

Location

14006 Riverside Dr, Ste 249, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

Gallery
Salata image
Salata image

