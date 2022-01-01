Salazar imageView gallery
American
Salazar

1401 Republic Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Nibbles

Oyster Sandwich

$7.00

One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed in a mix of sweet smoked and hot pimentón. Served with a side of yuzu aioli.

Farm Greens Salad

$11.00

Local farm greens, carrots, soy cured icicle radish, pickled shishitos, peanut-sesame dressing

Mains

Brioche French Toast

$14.00

Homemade brioche bread French toast with crème anglaise, fresh fruit, cinnamon whipped cream and granola.

Falafel

$17.00

Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.

Quiche

$14.00

Quiche of caramelized onions, kale, and aged cheddar with an arugula, pickled banana pepper, and shaved fennel salad.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Roasted pork shoulder chilaquiles with salsa roja, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and a sunny-side-up farm egg.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked King salmon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on semolina-durum bread.

Chicken Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken breakfast sausage sandwich with avocado, pepper jack cheese, watercress and sriracha aioli.

Goetta Sandwich

$13.00

Goetta sandwich with American cheese, arugula, garlic aioli and pickled pepper jam on a grilled potato bun.

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Grass fed beef burger with aged Ohio cheddar cheese, peppered bacon and a slice of tomato on a grilled potato bun.

Steak & Eggs

$27.00

Sakura Farms Ohio Wagyu sirloin steak with tempura fried onions, two sunny-side-up farm eggs, and chimichurri sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Simple Salad

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Goetta

$3.00

Cup Of Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Eggs (2)

$4.00

Egg (1)

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

A grilled slice of Udi's gluten free bread.

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra grilled Allez Bakery bread.

Avocado

$2.50

Additions

Zeppoles

$12.00

Desserts

Cookie

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie with Dark, Milk and White Chocolate

Financier

$13.00

Pistachio Financier cake, apple pate de fruit, apple cider caramel

Fry Pie

$13.00

Chocolate fry pie, cocoa nibs, Deeper Roots coffee ice cream

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Salazar is the chef-driven restaurant from head chef Jose Salazar. This little eatery is cemented in Cincinnati's Over The Rhine neighborhood just steps away from Historic Music Hall. The menu changes with the seasons as Chef Salazar is constantly creating new fun and creative dishes. This is an ideal place to stop in for a quick drink or come for a full dinner in the evening.

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

