Salazar's Burgers Y Mas

review star

No reviews yet

553 West Pike Boulevard

Weslaco, TX 78596

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER COMBO
MARK'S SPECIAL
BACON BURGER COMBO

OLD FASHIONED BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$6.99

1/3 lb Patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & mustard

CHEESEBURGER

$7.79

1/3 lb Patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & mustard

BACON BURGER

$8.89

1/3 lb Patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & mustard *doesn't include cheese*

DOUBLE-MEAT BURGER

$9.59

1/2 lb Patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & mustard. *doesn't include cheese*

SOUTH TEXAS BURGER

$9.99

1/2 lb Patty. Includes bacon, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & mustard

FISH SANDWICH

$6.59

Includes lettuce, tomato & mayo

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.79

Includes lettuce, tomato & mayo

BRISKET SANDWICH

$9.09

includes pickles, onions & bbq sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

SALAZAR'S COMBOS

HAMBURGER COMBO

$10.50

1/3 lb patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles,onions, mustard, small fries & large drink

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$11.75

1/3 lb patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles,onions, mustard, small fries & large drink

BACON BURGER COMBO

$12.70

1/3 lb. patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, small fries & large drink *doesn't include cheese*

DOUBLE MEAT COMBO

$13.50

1/2 lb. patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, small fries & large drink. *doesn't include cheese*

SOUTH TEXAS COMBO

SOUTH TEXAS COMBO

$14.25

1/2 lb patty includes jalapenos, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles,onions, mustard, small fries & large drink

FISH SANDWICH COMBO

$10.50

Includes lettuce, tomato, mayo, small fries & drink

BRISKET SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09

Includes pickles, onions, bbq sauce, small fries & lg drink

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

$12.09

In house Breaded chicken sandwich includes lettuce, tomato, mayo, small fries & large drink. *doesn't include cheese*

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.09

HAMBURGER BASKET

$9.00

1/3 Patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard & small fries. Drink not included!

CHEESEBURGER BASKET

$10.20

1/3 Patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard & small fries. Drink not included!

BACON BURGER BASKET

$11.20

1/3 Patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard & small fries. Drink not included! *doesn't include cheese*

DOUBLE MEAT BASKET

$12.59

1/2Lb patty includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard & small fries. Drink not included! *doesn't include cheese*

SOUTH TEXAS BASKET

$13.09

1/2 Patty includes bacon, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard & small fries

BRISKET BURGER BASKET

$12.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.09

Fish Sandwich Basket

$9.00

JR MEALS

JR BURGER

$6.79

1/4 lb Patty. Includes pickles & mayo.Small fries & drink

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.79

Grilled cheese sandwich includes small fries & drink

JR CHICKEN STRIPS

JR CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.49

3 Strips includes small fries & drink

Grilled Chesse Solo

$3.00

Y MAS PLATES

COUNTRY CHICKEN BASKET

$10.09

6 Piece chicken tenders served with salad, handcut fries & texas toast

2 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN

$6.79

2 Piece fried chicken served with salad, handcut fries & texas toast

3 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN

3 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN

$7.99

3 Piece fried chicken served with salad, handcut fries & texas toast

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$11.09

Fried Beef steak topped with white cream gravy. Served with salad, handcut fries & texas toast

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$11.09

Fried chicken patty topped with white cream gravy. Served with salad, handcut fries & texas toast

HAMBURGER STEAK

HAMBURGER STEAK

$11.09

Ground beef steak topped with grilled onions and brown country gravy. Served with salad, handcut fries & texas toast

CATFISH

CATFISH

$10.29

Served with spanish rice, salad, handcut fries & texas toast

TILAPIA

$10.29

Served with spanish rice, salad, handcut fries & texas toast

FISH TACOS

$10.50

Served with spanish rice, salad, handcut fries & texas toast

TEX-MEX PLATES

MEXICAN PLATE

MEXICAN PLATE

$9.89

1 Enchilada, 1 beef taco, 1 chalupa, spanish rice & refried beans

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS

$9.89

3 Enchiladas ( your choice of beef, cheese, or chicken enchiladas) spansih rice & refried beans

3 TACOS

$9.39

Your choice of beef or chicken tacos. Includes lettuce, tomato, spanish rice & refired beans

CARNE GUISADA PLATE

$11.79

Spanish rice, refied beans, salad & 4 tortillas

CARNE GUISADA TACOS

$11.79

3 Tacos, spanish rice, refried beans & salad

MARK'S SPECIAL

MARK'S SPECIAL

$11.79

2 Enchiladas, carne guisada, spanish rice, refried beans, 4 tortillas & large drink

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$11.09

Flour tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans & salad

CHALUPAS

$9.29

3 chalupas topped with refried beans & cheese. Lettuce, tomato, spanish rice & refried beans

VERACRUZANOS

$9.29

Fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheese, onions, tomato & jalapenos

Nachos

$8.00

Home styled fried corn tortillas, our shredded cheese & jalapenos on top

TACO PLATE

$9.75

6 BEEF TACOS SOLOS NO RICE & BEANS

$11.00

FRIES AND SIDES

JALAPENO

$0.75

1 CHILE TORREADO

$0.25

1 QUESADILLA

$1.25

1 Toast

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Rice & Beans

$0.75

ADD CHILLI CON CARNE

$2.00

Our house-made chilli con carne

AVOCADO

$1.50

Chili con Carne

$6.00

Chicken Taco Solo

$2.50

CHEESE DIP

$3.50

CHEESE FRIES

$4.75+

Hand cut fries with our shredded melted cheese!

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$5.00+

Hand cut fries with our shredded melted cheese & our house made chili con carne

CUP OF WHITE GRAVY

$1.50

CUP OF BROWN GRAVY

$1.50

Extra Patty

$3.50

1/3 Ground beef patty

HANDCUT FRIES

$3.00+

Our house in made hand cut fries, no seasoning or artificial flavors!

GRILLED ONIONS

$0.75

Grilled Jalapenos

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$6.00

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

Rice

$1.50+

SLICED JALAPENOS

$0.75

SMALL SALAD

$2.00

TORTILLAS

$1.00+

DRINKS

20oz Bottled Drink

$2.50
PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.89
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.89
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$2.89
RASPBERRY TEA

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.89
ORANGE CRUSH

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.89
BIG RED

BIG RED

$2.89
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.89
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$2.89
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Half iced tea combined with our freshly squeezed lemonade! Your choice of sweet/unsweet tea!

FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONADE

FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$2.89
SWEET ICED TEA

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.89

HALF/HALF

$2.89

Half sweet & Half unsweet

UNSWEET ICED TEA

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.89

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.89
HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$2.89
JAMAICA

JAMAICA

$2.89Out of stock
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25
Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.50

Small Drink

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

MILKSHAKES

$4.00

Joya Ponche

$3.25

Powerade

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Jumex

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

SERVING THE MID-VALLEY SINCE 1952. SERVING HANDCUT FRIES AND HOMESTYLED HAMBURGERS! TRY OUR SOUTH TEXAS BURGERS OR OUR MADE IN HOUSE FRIED CHICKEN.

Location

553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco, TX 78596

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

