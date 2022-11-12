Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Salem Cross Inn

661 Reviews

$$$

260 West Main St

West Brookfield, MA 01585

Popular Items

Maple Jack Chicken
New England Baked Haddock
Almond Crusted Atlantic Salmon

Starters & Salads

New England Seafood Chowder

$6.50+

our family recipe, fresh fish, clams, heavy cream

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

ginger cocktail sauce

Hummus bi Tahini

$10.00

our family recipe served with pita bread, olive relish & crudite

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

cheddar, horseradish cream

Broiled Brussel Sprout & Spinach Dip

$11.00

melted cheddar & jack cheese, Hadley corn tortilla chips

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

with local maple syrup

House Salad

$7.00

tomato, cucumber, carrot, radish, mixed greens, croutons

The Harvest Cross Chop

$10.00

roasted beets & carrots, spinach, turmeric couscous, toasted chickpeas, edamame, trail mix, gruyere cheese

Classic Caesar

$10.00

croutons, parmesan, lemon

Lamb Lollipops

$15.00Out of stock

pomegranate-mint glaze

Special Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Sandwiches

Salem Cross Farm Burger

$14.00

pasture-raised ground beef cooked to your liking topped with lettuce, tomato, onion served on a brioche roll (not available after 2 pm on Sundays)

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

on a brioche roll with house pickles and a side of may

Farm House French Dip

$15.00

warm sliced rib roast with melted swiss cheese on a toasty bagette and a side of au jus

Roasted Pork & Cheddar Stack

$14.00

grilled brioche roll, creamy broccoli spread, frizzled onions

Entrees

Salem's Signature Sirloin

$35.00

grilled 14 oz. with port-demi, frizzled onions

New England Baked Haddock

$24.00

white wine, lemon, butter, cracker crumb topping

Skillet Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

with pulled pork, marsala pan sauce

Surf & Turf

$32.00

baked stuffed shrimp with drawn butter & petit filet mignon with demi

Maple Jack Chicken

$21.00

melted Monterey Jack, local maple syrup, bacon, roasted tomatoes

Baked Sea Scallop Newburg

$30.00

sherry cream sauce, toasted cracker crumbs

Salem Cross Farm's Short Ribs

$28.00

red wine demi-glace, jardiniere

Almond Crusted Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

nut brown butter sauce & frizzled sweet potato

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

chicken, carrots, velvet sauce, homemade buttermilk biscuit

Succotash Roasted Acorn Squash

$20.00

corn, beans, with onion, spinach, local maple syrup, toasted pepitas, fresh sage

Steak House Buccatini Pasta

$30.00

sauteed steak tips with spinach, oven-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in light cream sauce served with toasted gorgonzola bread

No Steak Buccatini

$22.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

au jus

Whale's Tale Fish & Chips

$19.00

Nantucket "Whale's Tale" beer-battered fresh haddock with fries and coleslaw

Entrees

Kid's chicken tenders

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's grilled cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's hot dog

$5.00

Kid Salad with Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Starters & Salads

Kid's salad

$5.00

Desserts

Deep Dish Apple Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Ice Cream & Cider Donut Sundae

$8.00

Rondeau's Pumpkin Ice Cream and Breezeland Orchard's Cider Doughnuts with our homemade whipped cream & caramel sauce

Boston Cream Pie Puff

$8.00

Chocolate Ganache Pie

$8.00

shredded coconut crust, chocolate ganache, whipped cream (gluten free)

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Indian Pudding

$8.00

Apple Crisp Sundae

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Step back in time…slow down…experience food prepared as it is supposed to be. The Inn has been family run since 1961. It is a 600 acre historical farmhouse from 1705 that was restored by Henry Salem with his brother Dick Salem.

Website

Location

260 West Main St, West Brookfield, MA 01585

Directions

Gallery
Salem Cross Inn image
Salem Cross Inn image

