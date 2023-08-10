Popular Items

Appetizer

Char Sui Spare Ribs

$6.00+

Crab Rangoons

$6.00+

Small: 5 pieces, Large : 9 pieces

Beef Teriyaki

$6.00

4 pieces on skewers.

Chicken Teriyaki

$6.00

4 pieces on skewers.

Egg Roll

$3.75

Filled with pork and cabbage.

Peking Ravioli

$8.00

7 pork dumplings. Served with ginger scallion soy sauce.

Chicken Finger

$8.00+

Small: 5 pieces Large: 8 pieces

Chicken Wings

$6.50+

Small: 4 pieces Large: 8 pieces

Scallion Pancake

$6.00

Pu Pu Platter

$14.00+

For 1: 1 egg roll, 3 wings, 3 fingers, 2 beef teriyaki, 4 boneless spare ribs. For 2: Double it.

Fried Shrimp

$6.00+

Sides

Garlic Broccoli

$5.00

Marinated Cucumber

$4.00

Lobster Sauce

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

Fries

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Xtra Duck Sauce

Crizpy Noodles

Hot Mustard

Soy Sauce

Fried Rice/Lowe Mein

Pork Fried Rice

$8.00+

Pork, peas, carrot onion, fried rice.

Vegan Fried Rice

$8.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.00+

Ribeye Fried Rice

$11.00+

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00+

Pork Lo Mein

$8.00+

Veg Lo Mein

$8.00+

Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.00+

Ribeye Lo Mein

$11.00+

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.00+

White Rice

$2.00

Special Dishes

General Gau

$14.00

Ribeye and Broc

$17.00

Bucket

$12.00

Half Bucket

$6.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Sticky Rice Donut

$4.00

Sandwiches

Pepper Steak

$6.00

Small Pepper Steak

$8.00

Medium Pepper Steak

$12.00

Large Pepper Steak

$22.00

Small Onion Steak

$8.00

Ck Chop Suey

$5.25

Small Chop Suey

$7.00

Medium Chop Suey

$10.00

Large Chop Suey

$17.00

Medium Onion Steak

$12.00

Tender Steak

$6.95

Small Tender Steak

$10.00

Medium Tender Steak

$16.00

Large Tender Steak

$26.00

Large Onion Steak

$22.00

Onion Steak

$6.00

Bun

$1.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Drinks

Pellegrino

$2.75

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.75

Grape

$1.75

Orange Fanta

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Dr.Pepper

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Teeny

$1.00

Red Gatorade

$2.50

Yellow Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Gatorade

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.00

Lemon Spindrift

$1.75

Pineapple Spindrift

$1.75

Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

$4.00

Raspberry Basil Kombucha

$3.75

Small Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50

Large Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi ZERO

$1.75

Dessert

Choco Taco

$6.00

Frozen Charleston Chew

$4.00