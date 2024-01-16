- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Salem's Market & Grill - Center Ave 1850 Centre Avenue
This restaurant does not have any images
Salem's Market & Grill - Center Ave 1850 Centre Avenue
1850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
In-House Food
Hot & Cold Bar Meals
- Small Hot Bar Meal
Choose 1 Base Option 12 oz. Choose 1 Hot Bar Option 6oz.$9.99
- Medium Hot Bar Meal
Choose 1 Base Option 12 oz. Choose 2 Hot Bar Option 6oz.$12.99
- Large Hot Bar Meal
Choose 1 Base Option 24 oz. Choose 1 Hot Bar Option 12oz. Choose 2 Hot Bar Option 6oz.$16.99
- Pick 2 Cold Bar Combo
12oz Cold Bar Option 6oz Cold Bar Option 2pcs Pita$9.99
- Pick 3 Cold Bar Combo
Choose 1 Cold Bar Option 12 oz Choose 1 Cold Bar Option 6 oz Choose 1 Cold Bar Option 6 oz With White Pita$13.99
- Custom Biryani
Made to order biryani with your choice protien or veggie, and spice level$14.99
- 24oz Base Only
Just Meat
- Kufta Kabab$3.99
- Lamb Kabab$13.99
- Chicken Tawook$10.99
- Tandoori Kabab$10.99
- Seekh Kabab$15.99
- Fillet Kabab$17.99
- Veggie Kabab$9.99
- Lamb Chops 1pc$5.99
- Steak$16.99
- Chicken Shawarma$8.99
- Meat Shawarma$9.99
- Desi Shawarma$15.99
- Tandoor Chicken$9.99
- Lahori Fish$12.99
- Red Snapper$17.99
- Lamb Curry A La Carte
Our famous bone-in lamb curry$8.99
- Goat Curry A La Carte
Premium bone-in goat in a mild curry sauce$8.99
- Chicken Curry A La Carte
Lean boneless chicken thighs in a mild curry sauce$7.99
- Tandoori Chicken A La Carte
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.$7.99
- Chili Chicken A La Carte
Breaded boneless chicken breast sauteed with onions and peppers in a sweet chili sauce$7.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce$7.99
- Grilled Chicken A La Carte
Our famous garilc chicken grilled to perfection$7.99
- Veggie Curry A La Carte
Mixed vegetables in a mild curry sauce$4.49
- Chana Masala (Chickpea Curry) A La Carte
Chickpeas in a mild curry sauce$4.49
- Spinach & Paneer A La Carte
Our famous sauteed spinach with fried paneer cheese$5.49
- Side Curry Sauce Only$2.00
Desserts
- Walnut Baklava 6pc$6.99
- Walnut Baklava 2pc
A house made rich dessert pastry baked in layers of filo dough packed with ground walnuts, soaked in a honey sauce$3.99
- 10pc Baklava$10.99
- Shahi Kulfi$2.49
- Mix sweet$13.99
- Pistachio Baklava 6pc$7.99
- Double Chocolate cake$4.99
- Tiramisu$4.99
- Cookie Square$4.99
- Banana Creme$4.99
- Strawberry Cake$4.99
- Lemon Burst$4.99
- Salted Caramel Brownie$4.99
- Truffle Chocolate Bomb$4.99
- Lemon Cello$4.99
- Strawberry Bomb$4.99
- Mississippi Mud$4.99
- Rice Pudding 8 Ounces$3.50
- Rice Pudding 16 Ounces$5.99
- Carrot Cake$4.99
- Fruity Pebble Cheesecake$4.99
- Pound Cake$4.99
- Brownie$4.99
- Banana Pudding$4.99
- Oreo Cake$4.99
- Cherry Cheesecake$4.99
- Red Velvet cake
- Cupcake$4.99
- Sweetpotato Cheesecake$4.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
- Cinnamon Toast Cheesecake$4.99
- Tiramisu$3.99
Hilltops Chicken & Fish
- 6 Pcs Wings Combo$13.99
- 12 Pcs Wings Combo$23.99
- 2 Pcs Tenders Combo$8.99
- 3 Pcs Tenders Combo$11.49
- 4 Pcs Tenders Combo$12.99
- 2 Pcs Chicken Combo$8.49
- 4 Pcs Chicken Combo$12.99
- 2 Pcs Whiting Combo$9.99
- 3 Pcs Whiting Combo$12.99
- 4 Pcs Whiting Combo$15.99
- 2 Pcs Cod Combo$11.99
- 3 Pcs Cod Combo$15.99
- 4 Pcs Cod Combo$19.99
- 6 Pcs Shrimp Combo$10.99
- 10 Pcs Shrimp Combo$13.99
- 15 Pcs Shrimp Combo$17.99
- 24 Pcs Wings Family Meal
24 Pcs Cut Wings 2 Large Sides 4 Pieces Cornbread$49.99
- 8 Pcs Tenders Family Meal
8 Pcs Chicken Tenders 2 Large Sides 4 Pieces Cornbread$29.99
- 12 Pcs Tenders Family Meal
12 Pcs Chicken Tenders 2 Large Sides 4 Pieces Cornbread$36.99
- 16 Pcs Tenders Family Meal
16 Pcs Chicken Tenders 2 Large Sides 4 Pieces Cornbread$44.99
- 8 Pcs Chicken Mixed Family Meal
2 Pcs Legs 2 Pcs Thighs 2 Pcs Breasts 2 Pcs Wings 2 Large Sides 4 Pieces Cornbread$28.99
- 12 Pcs Chicken Mixed Family Meal$36.99
- 16 Pcs Chicken Mixed Family Meal$44.99
- 8 Pcs Whiting Family Meal$35.99
- 12 Pcs Whiting Family Meal$46.99
- 8 Pcs Cod Family Meal$43.99
- 12 Pcs Cod Family Meal$58.99
- 15 Pcs Shrimp Family Meal$29.99
- 25 Pcs Shrimp Family Meal$39.99
- 2 Pcs Bone-In Dark$5.49
- 2 Pcs Bone-In White$5.49
- 4 Pcs Bone-In Dark$9.99
- 4 Pcs Bone-In Mixed$9.99
- 8 Pcs Bone-In Dark$17.99
- 8 Pcs Bone-In Mixed$17.99
- 12 Pcs Bone-In Dark$25.99
- 12 Pcs Bone-In Mixed$25.99
- 16 Pcs Bone-In Dark$33.99
- 16 Pcs Bone-In Mixed$33.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- HOT Honey Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Chicken Biscuit$5.99
- HOT Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Fish Sandwich$7.99
- 6 Pcs Wings$10.99
- 12 Pcs Wings$20.99
- 24 Pcs Wings$39.99
- 2 Pcs Tenders$5.99
- 3 Pcs Tenders$8.49
- 4 Pcs Tenders$9.99
- 8 Pcs Tenders$18.99
- 12 Pcs Tenders$25.99
- 16 Pcs Tenders$33.99
- 2 Pcs Whiting$6.99
- 3 Pcs Whiting$9.99
- 4 Pcs Whiting$12.99
- 8 Pcs Whiting$24.99
- 12 Pcs Whiting$35.99
- 2 Pcs Cod$8.99
- 3 Pcs Cod$12.99
- 4 Pcs Cod$16.99
- 8 Pcs Cod$32.99
- 12 Pcs Cod$47.99
- 6 Pcs Shrimp$7.99
- 10 Pcs Shrimp$12.99
- 15 Pcs Shrimp$18.99
- 25 Pcs Shrimp$29.99
- Tender$3.99
- Chicken Leg$1.99
- Chicken Thigh$2.99
- Chicken Breast$3.99
- Chicken Wings$1.99
- Whiting$3.49
- Cod$4.49
- Tilapia (Bone-In)$18.99
- Red Snapper (Bone-In)$28.99
- Potato Wedges$3.49
- Potato Wedges Large$6.49
- Mac & Cheese Regular 8oz$3.49
- Mac & Cheese Large 16oz$6.49
- French Fries Regular$3.49
- French Fries Large$6.49
- Green Beans Regular 8oz$3.49
- Green Beans Large 16oz$6.49
- Mashed Potatoes Regular 8oz$3.49
- Mashed Potatoes Large 16oz$6.49
- Baked Beans Regular 8oz$3.49
- Baked Beans Large 16oz$6.49
- White Rice Regular 8oz$1.99
- White Rice Large 16oz$2.99
- Chicken Biryani Regular 8oz$3.99
- Chicken Biryani Large 16oz$6.49
- Gravy Regular 8oz$1.99
- Gravy Large 16oz$2.99
- Corn Bread$0.99
- Ranch$0.89
- BBQ$0.89
- Buffalo$0.89
- Red Hot Sauce$0.89
- Sirracha$0.89
- Hot Honey$0.89
Catering
Roast Specials
- Roasted Turkey
A FREE RANGE VEGAN FED TURKEY MARINATED IN TRADITIONAL, TANDOORI, OR MEDITERRANEAN SPICE WITH RICE OR BREAD STUFFING$69.99
- Whole Roast Lamb
Whole Roasted Lamb on a large circle tray topped with raisins, nuts, onions, and peppers.$499.00
- Half Roast Lamb
Half Roasted Lamb on a large circle tray topped with raisins, nuts, onions, and peppers.$260.00
- Roasted Lamb Leg
A 7-9lb lamb leg roasted over basmati rice.$129.99
- Roast Lamb or Goat Pieces
Your choice of lamb or goat bone-in medium cubes roasted$99.00
- Roasted French Chops Rack
Two 2-3 lb lamb rack roasted over basmati rice.$149.99
- Roasted Fillet Mignon
A 4lb average fillet mignon roasted over rice$129.99
- Roasted Beef Prime Rib
A 5lb average prime rib roast over rice.$149.99
- Roast Beef in Gravy
Roasted Chuck sliced then simmered in gravy$99.99
- Rottissirie Chicken
Our famous rotisserie chicken parted and trayed$74.99
- Roasted Chicken
Whole cage free chickens parted and pan roasted in a mild sauce.$74.99
Party Platters
- Family Mixed Grill
Feeds 4-5 People 1 Chicken Tawook Skewer 1 Beef Fillet Kabab Skewer 1 Tandoori Chicken Kabab Skewer 3 Beef or Chicken Kufta 1 Veggie Kabab Skewer Half Tray Rice & Salad Garlic Sauce and Pita Included$79.99
- Big Family Mixed Grill
Feeds 8-10 People 2 Lamb Kabab Skewer 2 Chicken Tawook Skewer 2 Beef Fillet Kabab Skewer 2 Tandoori Chicken Kabab Skewer 3 Beef or Chicken Kufta 2 Veggie Kabab Skewer Shallow Tray Rice 2 House Salad Garlic Sauce and Pita Included$159.99
- Mega Mixed Grill
Feeds 15-20 People 10 pc Lamb Chops 3 Chicken Tawook Skewer 3 Beef Fillet Kabab Skewer 3 Lamb Kabab Skewer 2 Beef or Chicken Seekh Kabab 3 Veggie Kabab Skewer With Salad On a large Circle Tray (Tray Included) Garlic Sauce and Pita Included$314.99
- Samosa Platter
12 Chicken Samosa 12 Beef Samosa 12 Vegetable Samosa On a party platter with Garlic Sauce$79.99
- Fried Meat Platter
12 pc Samosa 12 pc Chicken Wing 12 Pc Chicken Tender On a party platter with Garlic Sauce$59.99
- Fried Vegetarian Platter
25 pc Falafel 12 Veg Samosa $30 Pakora On a party platter with Garlic Sauce$69.99
- Chicken Wing Platter
3 Dozen Wings on a Party Platter Pick up to 3 Flavors$59.99
- Chicken Tender Platter
Pick 3 Flavors 36pc Chicken Tende$54.99
- Wing & Tender Platter
Pick 3 flavors 18pc Chicken Wing 18pc Chicken Tender$54.99
- Veggie Platter
Mix of grape leaves, tabuleh, hummus, and baba ghanoush$55.99
Catering Appetizers
- Hummus
Whipped chickpea dip$45.00
- Baba Ghanoush
Whipped eggplant dip$50.00
- Tabuleh
Bulgur and parsley salad$50.00
- Feta & Olives
Cubed feta and olives with olive dressing$16.00
- Channa Chaat
Chickpea salad with onions and tomato$50.00
- Grape Leaves
60pc vegan grape leave rolls$35.00
- Veggie Platter
Mix of grape leaves, tabuleh, hummus, and baba ghanoush$55.99
- Pakora
Eggplant, chili, gobi (cauliflower), onion, spinach, paneer and mixed pakora$70.00
- Veggie Samosa
50 pieces minimum$75.00
- Meat Samosa
50 pieces minimum$94.50
- Chicken Samosa
50 pieces minimum$94.50
- Butter Naan 25pc
25 per tray cut 4 pieces$49.75
- Garlic Naan 25 Pc
25 per tray cut 4 pieces$62.50
- Falafel Balls$0.75
- Fried Chicken Wings
Breaded wing dings$60.00
Catering Rices
- Basmati Rice
All Natural extra long grain rice $19.99 - $39.99$19.99
- Pilau
Your choice of veg or meat sautéed then cooked with rice kabuli style $25.00 - $50.00$25.00
- Biryani
Your choice of veg or meat sautéed then cooked with rice hindi style $59.99 - $199.99$59.99
- Dum Biryani
Your choice of meat cooked paki style $64.99 - $179.99$64.99
- Kabsa
Your choice of meat sauteed then cooked with rice mediterranean style. $64.99 - $169.99$64.99
- Mac & Cheese
Golden yellow cheddar mac. Full Tray$69.99
Catering Curries & Meats
- Curry
Your choice of protien or veg in a mild curry sauce$64.99
- Korma
Your choice of protien in a mild yogurt sauce$79.99
- Chili Chicken or Fish
Breaded boneless chicken breast sauted with onions and peppers in a sweet chili sauce$89.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken breast roasted in a mild tikka spices then sauted in a tomato cream sauce$89.99
- BBQ Chicken
Our famous garilc chicken grilled to perfection$74.99
- Tandoori Chicken
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.$74.99
- Chicken Karahi
Stir fied chicken in a curry sauce$89.99
Catering Grilled
- Shawarma
Your choice of lamb & beef gyro meat or chicken.$79.99
- Desi Shawarama
Your choices of thinly sliced beef, or chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, and spicy Desi spices.$79.99
- Lamb Kabab
Fresh boneless lean lamb kabab$99.99
- Chicken Tawook
Boneless chicken breast kabab$89.99
- Fillet Mignon Kabab
Fillet mignon kabab grilled with onions and peppers on a skewer$139.99
- Tandoori Kabab
Lean boneless thigh meat grilled with red tandoori spice$99.99
- Cheeseburgers Platter
16 burgers minimum, comes a half tray of veg toppings as well as mayo & ketchup.$111.84
- Veggie Kabab
Fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, eggplant, and zucchini grilled on a skewer$79.99
- Kufta Kabab
Your choice of ground beef or chicken with our signature kufta spice$87.50
- Seekh Kabab
Your choice of ground beef, lamb, or chicken cooked in the tandoor with our signature spices.$99.99
- Lamb Chops
Premium grilled lamb chops with our signature spices$169.70
Catering Vegetarian
- Mottor Paneer
Green peas and paneer in a cream sauce$79.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer sauteed in a tomato cream sauce$79.99
- Spinach & Paneer
Spinach and paneer in a cream sauce$79.99
- Aloo Gobi
Potatoe, Cauliflower and Eggplant or Green Peas$79.99
- Mixed Veggie Curry
Mixed veggies in a mild curry sauce$64.99
- Channa Masala
Chickpeas in a mild curry sauce$64.99
- Veggie Stir Fry
Mix vegtables in a mild stir fry$69.99
- Lentils
Lentil Soup$40.99
- Veggie Kabab
Fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, eggplant, and zucchini grilled on a skewer$79.99
- Bindhi Masala
Sauteed Okra$79.99
- Veggie Korma
Mix vegtables sauteed in a mild yogurt sauce$79.99
Catering Salads
- House Salad
Sliced lettuce tomato, onion, cucumber$25.00
- Greek Salad
Cubed lettuce tomato, onion, cucumber, topped with feta and olives$30.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Cubed lettuce tomato, onion, cucumber$30.00
- Fattoush Salad
Cubed lettuce tomato, onion, cucumber with pita chips, zatar, and pomegrant sauce$30.00
Catering Sweets
- Mixed Sweets Tray
An assortment of baklava and namoura$24.99
- Baklava Fingers
A rich dessert pastry rolled in layers of filo dough packed with ground cashew, soaked in a honey sauce$21.99
- Walnut Baklava
A house made rich dessert pastry baked in layers of filo dough packed with ground walnuts, soaked in a honey sauce$21.99
- Turkish Baklava
A rich dessert pastry baked in layers of filo dough packed with ground pistachio, cooked in a sweet sauce. 4 pieces$55.99
- Namoura
Mediterranean semolina cake baked in sweet syrup topped with an almond.$21.99
- Rashmalai
Cottage cheese balls in a sweet milk sauce$70.00
- Kheer
Sweet rice pudding$60.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219