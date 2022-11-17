Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salem Street Pub

review star

No reviews yet

113 N Salem St

Apex, NC 27502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

All-American
Create Your Own Masterpiece
Cheeseburger Sliders

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.00

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

You'll love our spin on brussels sprouts. Fried crisped and tossed in our delicious bacon and jalapeno relish.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.99

Breaded cauliflower tossed in our mild buffalo sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Buffalo Fries

$6.99

Our SSP skin-on fries covered in our mild wing sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Gravy Fries

$6.99

Our SSP skin-on fries covered in delicious brown gravy.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Delicious golden fried crispy onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Soft pretzel bites served with our spicy mustard. You won't stop at just one!

South of Buffalo Wings (8)

South of Buffalo Wings (8)

$14.99

We don't care how you did it in New York, our wings are fried crisp and tossed with your choice of our signature Hot, Mild, or Teriyaki. Served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

SSP Plain Fries

$5.99

Salem Street Pub's delicious skin-on fries served with a side of our signature house sauce for dipping.

Salads

Bacon Shrimp Avocado

Bacon Shrimp Avocado

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons, bacon, grilled shrimp, red onions, hard-boiled egg, and avocado.

Grilled Greek Chicken

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens with grilled chicken and topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing on the side.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken dipped in our tasty mild sauce and served atop crisp greens, with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.

Side SSP House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and croutons.

Sandwiches & Such

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed with mild wing sauce and finished off with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Do chickens even have fingers?!? Served with honey mustard sauce for dipping.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch dressing.

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$10.99

Delicious grilled chicken breast with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, lettuce and Greek dressing.

Turkey Avocado Croissant Club

$11.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard on a toasted croissant.

Burgers & More

All-American

$13.99

A classic with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.99

Three mini burgers topped with American cheese, house dressing, diced onions, and pickles on pretzel rolls.

Create Your Own Masterpiece

Create Your Own Masterpiece

$13.99

Create your own burger masterpiece. Choose up to 3 toppings. Additional toppings $0.50 each, or $1 for bacon or cheese. Extra burger patty $3.

Island Burger

$13.99

Piled with 1000 Island dressing, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

"My Wife Said It Would Never Sell"

"My Wife Said It Would Never Sell"

$13.99

This creation features our beef burger topped with peanut butter, honey, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Crazy, right?!? But we beat you'll love it!

Patty Melt

$12.99

Judged best by the News & Observer, our patty melt is served with grilled onions, American cheese, and mayo on your choice of Texas toast or marble rye.

Spicy

$13.99

Kickin' with jack cheese, Cajun seasoning, grilled jalapenos, and grilled onions.

Texas

$13.99

Longhorn version with BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled onions, and American cheese.

Kids' Menu

Kids' Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.99

Two cheeseburger sliders. Made with American cheese on a soft pretzel bun.

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Two fried chicken fingers served with a side of honey mustard.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Texas Toast with American cheese.

Sides

1000 Island

$0.50

Applesauce

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beef Patty

$3.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Celery

$0.50

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cucumbers

$0.50

Feta

$1.00

Gravy

$2.49

Greek

$0.50

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

House Dressing

Italian

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Jalapeno Relish

$1.00

Kalamata Olives

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Peaches

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Pineapples

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Red Onions

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Tomatoes

$0.50

Veggie Patty

$3.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Our deliciously warm pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel syrup for dipping.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Downtown Apex, NC. Best burgers, coldest draft beers, delicious cocktails and best staff around!

Website

Location

113 N Salem St, Apex, NC 27502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mission Market
orange starNo Reviews
124 North Salem Street Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom - Apex
orange starNo Reviews
225 Salem Street Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Apex Wings - 518 E Williams St
orange star4.5 • 370
518 E Williams St Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Sodabox Apex
orange starNo Reviews
817 East Williams St. Apex, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Center Street Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
orange star4.5 • 1,185
5490 Apex Peakway Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Apex

Johnny's Pizza - Apex
orange star4.6 • 3,790
8759 Holly Springs Rd Apex, NC 27539
View restaurantnext
Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex
orange star4.7 • 1,940
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539 Apex, NC 27539
View restaurantnext
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
orange star4.5 • 1,185
5490 Apex Peakway Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Apex Wings - 518 E Williams St
orange star4.5 • 370
518 E Williams St Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Osteria G
orange star4.1 • 158
5160 Sunset Lake Rd #101 Apex, NC 27539
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Apex
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston