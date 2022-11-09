Salerno Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
PROUDLY SERVING GRANDMA LaBIANCA'S SAUCE EXPERIENCE WHY WE STAND OUT FROM ALL THE REST
Location
5557 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Giordi - 600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5
No Reviews
600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5 Stuart, FL 34997
View restaurant