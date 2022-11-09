Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salerno Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

5557 SE Federal Hwy

Stuart, FL 34997

18" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$13.00

(3) Homemade Mozzarella Sticks, (5) Fried Ravioli, (5) Boneless Wings Your Way

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.50+

Pinwheels Appetizer

$10.50

Ham, Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$10.50

Meatball Sliders (4)

$9.50

Fried Cheese Ravioli (10)

$9.50

Chicken Wings (10)

$12.99

Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, Garlic Parm, Teriyaki, Sesame Teriyaki, Bbq and Honey Bbq

Boneless Chicken Wings (10)

$11.25

French Fries

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Melted provolone & mozzarella cheeses

Onion Rings

$4.50

Individual Meatball

$2.50

Sold individually, so order as many as you like!!!!

Individual Sausage

$2.50

Sold individually, so order as many as you like!!!!

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Mussels Marinara

$11.95

Chix Tenders & Fries

$9.95Out of stock

Hot Subs

Sausage Parmigiana

$9.50

SLICED ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MARINARA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Parmigiana

$9.95

SLICED ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MARINARA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

TOP ROUND VEAL CUTLET BREADED, FRIED & TOPPED WITH MARINARA, PECORINO ROMANO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESES

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.50

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS TOPPED WITH MARINARA, PECORINO ROMANO & MOZZARELLA CHEESES

San Gennaro

$9.95

OUR MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SERVED ON GARLIC BREAD WITH MARINARA, RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA CHEESES

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.50

THINLY SLICED EGGPLANT BREADED AND FRIED. TOPPED WITH MARINARA, PECORINO ROMANO & MOZZARELLA CHEESES

Cheesesteak & Onion

$9.50

THINLY SLICED RIB EYE STEAK WITH ONIONS, SEASONED AND GRILLED TO PERFECTION. TOPPED & BAKED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Cheesesteak Long Island

$9.95

THINLY SLICED RIB EYE STEAK SEASONED & GRILLED WITH A MEDLEY OF ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS AND JALAPENO PEPPERS. TOPPED & BAKED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Italian Stallion

$9.50

PEPPERONI, HAM, GENOA SALAMI & PROVOLONE. BRUSHED WITH GARLIC AND BAKED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE. TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION

Chicken Cutlet California

$9.50

OUR FRESHLY BREADED AND FRIED CHICKEN CUTLET BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND MAYO. YOU MAY ADD YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE! *NOT TOASTED*

Brooklyn Bomber

$9.95

A COMBINATION OF OUR FAMOUS MEATBALL & SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUBS! TOPPED WITH MARINARA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$9.50

OUR BREADED & FRIED CHICKEN CUTLET BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Peppers & Eggs Sub

$8.25

GREEN PEPPERS & EGGS SEASONED WITH PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE & TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Sausage, Peppers, & Eggs Sub

$9.50

FRESH SAUSAGE BLENDED WITH OUR TRADITIONAL PEPPERS & EGGS SUB

Cheesesteak

$9.50

Cheesesteak And Mushrooms

$9.50

Cold Subs

Combo Sub

$8.95

HAM, GENOA SALAMI, PROVOLONE & WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.95

HAM & YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, PRVOLONE OR MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Salami & Provolone Sub

$8.95

GENOA SALAMI & PROVOLONE CHEESE

Entrees

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Dinner

$16.25

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Dinner

$15.25

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$14.25

Eggplant Rollatini Dinner

$16.25

Lasagna

$14.25

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.25

Baked Ziti w/ Meatball, Eggplant, or Sausage

$15.25

Baked Ziti

$13.25

Baked Manicotti

$13.25

Baked Stuffed Shells

$13.25

Ravioli Dinner

$13.25

Linguine w/ clams (red or white)

$15.25

Linguine & Meatballs

$13.25

Linguine & Sausage

$13.25

kid's pasta w/ marinara sauce

$7.25

Salads

Chicken Cutlet Salad

$9.25+

Antipasto Salad

$9.25+

Tossed Salad

$5.25+

Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Desserts

Zeppole (12)

$4.00

Small Cannoli

$1.75

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$2.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Italian Rainbow Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$5.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie

$2.75

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Sides

Bleu Cheese Side

$0.75

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Dough Ball

$3.95

Marinara Side 4oz

$0.75

Marinara Side 8oz

$1.50

Mild Sauce Side

$1.00

Medium Sauce Side

$1.00

Hot Sauce Side

$1.00

Ranch Side

$0.75

Side Of Anchovies

$2.00

Soda Refill

$1.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.75

Salerno Shirts

$15.00

Brick Oven Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.49

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.49

18" Cheese Pizza

$14.49

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

12" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.99

Sicilian Thick Crust Pizza (12 Slices)

$16.99

Grandma's Pie

$17.00

14" 5 Topping Pizza

$16.99

16" 5 Topping Pizza

$18.99

18" 5 Topping Pizza

$20.99

5 Topping Sicilian Thick Crust Pizza(12 Slices)

$24.99

12' Gluten Free House Spec

$17.99

12' Gluten Free White

$14.50

Gourmet Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.49

PINEAPPLE, HAM, ONION AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.49

PINEAPPLE, HAM, ONION AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.49

PINEAPPLE, HAM, ONION AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

14" White Pizza

$17.49

CREAMY RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC AND PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE (ADD TOMATO & SPINACH-FREE OF CHARGE!)

16" White Pizza

$19.49

CREAMY RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC AND PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE (ADD TOMATO & SPINACH-FREE OF CHARGE!)

18" White Pizza

$21.49

CREAMY RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC AND PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE (ADD TOMATO & SPINACH-FREE OF CHARGE!)

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.49

BUFFALO SAUCE BLENDED WITH BLUE CHEESE, CHICKEN AND MOZZARELLA (HAS A BITE)

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.49

BUFFALO SAUCE BLENDED WITH BLUE CHEESE, CHICKEN AND MOZZARELLA (HAS A BITE)

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.49

BUFFALO SAUCE BLENDED WITH BLUE CHEESE, CHICKEN AND MOZZARELLA (HAS A BITE)

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.49

BREADED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BBQ SAUCE, BACON AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.49

BREADED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BBQ SAUCE, BACON AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.49

BREADED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BBQ SAUCE, BACON AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

14" Lasagna Pizza

$17.49

MEATBALLS, SAUSAGE AND RICOTTA

16" Lasagna Pizza

$19.49

MEATBALLS, SAUSAGE AND RICOTTA

18" Lasagna Pizza

$21.49

MEATBALLS, SAUSAGE AND RICOTTA

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.49

STEAK, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, & MOZZARELLA CHEESE (NO SAUCE)

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.49

STEAK, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, & MOZZARELLA CHEESE (NO SAUCE)

18" Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.49

STEAK, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, & MOZZARELLA CHEESE (NO SAUCE)

14" Margarita Pizza

$17.49

FRESH TOMATOES, GARLIC, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, ROMANO & MOZZARELLA CHEESES (NO SAUCE)

16" Margarita Pizza

$19.49

FRESH TOMATOES, GARLIC, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, ROMANO & MOZZARELLA CHEESES (NO SAUCE)

18" Margarita Pizza

$21.49

FRESH TOMATOES, GARLIC, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, ROMANO & MOZZARELLA CHEESES (NO SAUCE)

14" Mammoth Meat Pizza

$17.49

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON & HAM TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA

16" Mammoth Meat Pizza

$19.49

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON & HAM TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA

18" Mammoth Meat Pizza

$21.49

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON & HAM TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA

14" Veggie Pizza

$17.49

FRESH MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, ONIONS AND EXTRA CHEESE

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.49

FRESH MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, ONIONS AND EXTRA CHEESE

18" Veggie Pizza

$21.49

FRESH MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, ONIONS AND EXTRA CHEESE

14" Chicken Bella Pizza

$17.49

Breaded chicken breast cutlet with roasted red peppers, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

16" Chicken Bella Pizza

$19.49

Breaded chicken breast cutlet with roasted red peppers, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

18" Chicken Bella Pizza

$21.49

Breaded chicken breast cutlet with roasted red peppers, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

House Special Pizza

14" House Special

$18.49

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, EXTRA CHEESE

16" House Special

$20.49

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, EXTRA CHEESE

18" House Special

$22.49

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, EXTRA CHEESE

Sicilian House Spec

$25.99

Calzones

Small Calzone

$8.25

Medium Calzone

$11.25

Large Calzone

$14.25

Strombolis

Small Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.50

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$14.50

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.50

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$19.50

Small Veggie Stromboli

$11.50

Large Veggie Stromboli

$18.50

Small Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.50

Large Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.50

Small House Special Stromboli

$12.50

Large House Special Stromboli

$19.50

Large Cheese Stromboli

$13.50

Small Cheese Stromboli

$7.95

NA Bevs

Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.25

Sierre Mist 2L

$3.25

Mountain Dew 2L

$3.25

Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.25

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.25

Sierre Mist 20oz

$2.25

Lunch Special

2 Slice Special

$5.16

Half Order of Wings and Fries

$8.95

Half Italian Combo w/Fries

$7.95

Baked Zitti w/ 2 Garlic Knots

$8.95

Caesar Salad w/ 2 Garlic Knots

$7.95

Half Meatball Parm Sub w/Fries

$7.95

Display Case

Cheese Slice

$2.11

Pepperoni Slice

$2.50

Pinwheel

$3.00

Stromboli (Lunch)

$6.50

Sicilian Slice (Cheese)

$2.50

Entrees

LASAGNA

$60.00+

BAKED ZITI

$50.00+

BAKED ZITI WITH MEATBALLS

$60.00+

STUFFED SHELLS

$55.00+

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$60.00+

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$60.00+

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$55.00+

MANICOTTI

$55.00+

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$60.00+

PENNE ALLA VODKA W/ CHICKEN

$75.00+

Appetizers

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$55.00+

MEATBALLS

$65.00+

SAUSAGE

$65.00+

GARLIC KNOTS

$25.00+

CHICKEN WINGS

$55.00+

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$40.00+

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$50.00+

Salads

Tossed Salad

$25.00+

Antipasto

$45.00+

Caesar

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

PROUDLY SERVING GRANDMA LaBIANCA'S SAUCE EXPERIENCE WHY WE STAND OUT FROM ALL THE REST

Location

5557 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

