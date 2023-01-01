Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lou's Food Bar

review star

No reviews yet

701 N Grant St

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

From Quang Ho’s “Ascend,” to the team procured from iconic Green Russell, and a curated shelf of spirits created in collaboration with Todd and Scott Leopold . . . A little corner bar inspired by Italian glam, Denver artistry, craft and spirit.

Website

Location

701 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Lou's Food Bar image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aloy Thai Eatery - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
211 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Sukiya Ramen Broadway - 450 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
orange starNo Reviews
450 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203 Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100
orange starNo Reviews
1 Broadway B100 Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
orange star4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Luca
orange star4.3 • 844
711 Grant Street Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Mizuna - Mizuna
orange star4.5 • 844
225 E. 7th Avenue Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Strange Craft Beer Company
orange star4.6 • 904
1330 Zuni St Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston