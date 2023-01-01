Lou's Food Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
From Quang Ho’s “Ascend,” to the team procured from iconic Green Russell, and a curated shelf of spirits created in collaboration with Todd and Scott Leopold . . . A little corner bar inspired by Italian glam, Denver artistry, craft and spirit.
Location
701 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sukiya Ramen Broadway - 450 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
No Reviews
450 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203 Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant