Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sallie’s 3737 14th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3737 14th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

VODKA

Well Vodka

$4.00

Tito's

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Blueberry

$5.00

Stoli Cucumber

$5.00

Stoli Razz

$5.00

Stoli Vanilla

$5.00

UV Blue

$5.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

Well Vodka (R )

$5.00

Tito's (R )

$8.00

Grey Goose (R )

$9.00

Absolut (R )

$8.00

Absolut Citron (R )

$8.00

Belvedere (R )

$9.00

Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka (R )

$7.00

Ketel One (R )

$8.00

Ciroc (R )

$9.00

Stoli (R )

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry (R )

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber (R )

$7.00

Stoli Razz (R )

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla (R )

$7.00

UV Blue (R )

$7.00

UV Cherry (R)

$7.00

GIN

Well Gin

$4.00

Aviation

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin (R )

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire (R )

$8.00

Hendricks (R )

$9.00

Tanqueray (R )

$8.00

Aviation (R)

$7.00

RUM

Well Rum

$4.00

Admiral Nelson

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$5.00

Cruzan Mango

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Well Rum (R )

$5.00

Admiral Nelson (R )

$5.00

Bacardi (R )

$7.00

Bacardi Limon (R )

$7.00

Captain Morgan (R )

$7.00

Cruzan Black Cherry (R )

$7.00

Cruzan Mango (R )

$7.00Out of stock

Malibu (R )

$7.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$4.00

Centenario Anejo

$8.00

Coralejo Plata

$5.00

Coralejo Reposado

$6.00

Coralejo Anejo

$7.00

Don Julio Plata

$6.00

Don Julio 70

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Herradura

$5.00Out of stock

Hornitos Plata

$5.00

Hornitos Reposado

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Milagro Plata

$5.00

Patron Plata

$8.00

Well Tequila (R )

$5.00

Centenario Anejo (R )

$10.00

Coralejo Plata (R )

$6.00

Coralejo Reposado (R)

$7.00

Coralejo Anejo (R)

$8.00

Don Julio Plata (R )

$8.00

Don Julio 70 (R )

$15.00

Don Julio 1942 (R )

$25.00

Herradura (R )

$7.00Out of stock

Hornitos Plata (R )

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado (R )

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold (R )

$7.00

Milagro (R )

$7.00

Patron Plata (R )

$10.00

AMERICAN WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$6.00

Blue Run Refection I

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

High West

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Maker's Mark Cask

$7.00

Old Forrester Prohibition

$8.00

Old Forrester Statesman

$8.00

Old Smoky Cookie Dough

$5.00

Old Smoky Mango Habanero

$5.00

Old Smoky Watermelon

$5.00

Sazerac

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Templeton Rye

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Basil Hayden (R )

$8.00

Blantons (R)

$15.00

Blue Run Reflection (R)

$14.00

Buffalo Trace (R )

$8.00

Bulleit (R )

$8.00

Bulliet Rye (R)

$8.00

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof (R)

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch (R)

$12.00

Eagle Rare (R)

$10.00

Early Times (R)

$8.00

Hancock Reserve Single Barrel (R)

$10.00

High West (R)

$10.00

Jack Daniel's (R )

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Fire (R )

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Honey (R )

$7.00

Jim Beam (R )

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey (R )

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag (R )

$7.00

Knob Creek (R )

$9.00

Maker's Mark (R )

$8.00

Maker's Mark Cask (R)

$9.00

Old Forester 100 (R)

$8.00

Old Forrester Prohibition (R)

$11.00

Old Forrester Statesman (R)

$10.00

Old Smoky Cookie Dough (R)

$7.00

Old Smoky Mango Habanero (R )

$7.00

Old Smoky Watermelon (R )

$7.00

Sazerac (R)

$7.00

Screwball (R )

$7.00

Southern Comfort (R)

$7.00

Templeton Rye (R )

$8.00

Very Old Barton (R)

$6.00

Well Whiskey (R )

$5.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback (R)

$10.00

Whistle Pig Smokestock (R)

$12.00

Woodford Reserve (R )

$9.00

SCOTCH

Chivas Regal 12 (R )

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12 (R )

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 (R )

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black (R )

$6.00

Macallan 12 (R )

$12.00

Oban 14 (R )

$12.00

LIQUEURS | CORDIALS

Amaretto

$4.00

Aperol

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Fernet-Branca

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Malort

$5.00Out of stock

Midori

$6.00

Pucker Apple

$4.00

Pucker Cherry

$4.00

Pucker Grape

$4.00

Pucker Watermelon

$4.00

Schnapps Butterscotch

$4.00

Schnapps Peach

$4.00

Triple sec

$4.00

Amaretto (R )

Amaretto Di Saronno (R )

$8.00

Aperol (R )

$8.00

Blue Curacao (R )

$5.00

Kahlua (R )

$8.00

Licor 43 (R )

$8.00

Malort (R )

$7.00Out of stock

Midori (R )

$8.00

Pucker Apple (R )

$5.00

Pucker Cherry (R )

$5.00

Pucker Grape (R )

$5.00

Pucker Watermelon (R )

$5.00

Schnapps Butterscotch (R )

$5.00

Schnapps Peach (R )

$5.00

Triple sec (R )

$5.00

CANADIAN WHISKEY

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Canadian Club (R )

$7.00

Crown Apple (R )

$8.00

Crown Peach (R )

$8.00

Crown Royal (R )

$8.00

Seagrams 7 (R )

$7.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Bushmills

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Bushmills (R )

$7.00

Jameson (R )

$7.00

Jameson Orange (R )

$7.00

Tullamore Dew (R )

$7.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$8.00

Remy Martin

$7.00

Hennessy (R )

$10.00

Remy Martin (R )

$9.00

COLD LIQUEURS

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Cherry McGillicuddy's

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Menthol McGillicuddy's

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$5.00

Bailey's Irish Cream (R )

$8.00

Cherry McGillicuddy's (R )

$7.00

Fireball (R )

$7.00

Goldschlager (R )

$7.00

Jagermeister (R )

$7.00

Licor 43 (R )

$8.00

Menthol McGillicuddy's (R )

$7.00

Rumple Minze (R )

$7.00

MIXED SHOTS

CeCe

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jager Barrel

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Orange Peel

$6.00

Tiki Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

DRAFT

12oz Goose Island Bourbon County '21

$10.00

12oz Backpocket Saturday Morning Sour

$6.00

16oz Tangerine Express

$6.00

16oz 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

16oz Ace Pear Cider

$6.00

12oz Bent Blueberry Sour

$6.00

16oz Front Street Cherry Bomb Blonde

$5.00

16oz 7 Hills Bernie's Red

$5.00

16oz Don't Worry Be Gummy

$6.00

16oz Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$6.00

16oz Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

12oz Wake Hand of Doom

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$6.00

16oz Weihenstephaner Hefeweiss

$6.00

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

16oz Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$6.00

16oz Bikini Bottom

$6.00

16oz War Pigs Foggy Geezer

$6.00

16oz Death By Coconut

$6.00

16oz Guinness

$5.00

8oz Cherry

$3.00

BOTTLED

BTL Deschutes Abyss Coconut

$10.00

BTL Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

BTL Alesmith Speedway Stout

$6.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.00

BTL Bent River Uncommon Stout

$5.00

BTL Boulevard Wheat

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Bud Light Lime

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Cider Boys Peach

$4.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Corona Premier

$4.00

BTL Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$5.00

BTL Exile Ruthie

$4.00

BTL Fat Tire

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.00

BTL Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00

BTL Miller High Life

$3.00

BTL Miller Light

$3.00

BTL Modelo

$4.00

BTL Moody Tongue Churro Porter

$7.00

BTL Negra Modelo

$4.00

BTL North Coast Old Rasputin

$7.00

BTL North Coast Scrimshaw

$4.00

BTL Pilsner Urquell

$4.00

BTL Sam Adams

$4.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$4.00

BTL Shiner Cheer

$4.00

BTL Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.00

BTL Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$4.00

BTL Stone Buenaveza

$4.00

BTL Vanilla Porter

$4.00

BTL Victoria

$4.00

BTL Budweiser Zero

$3.00

BTL Heineken NA

$3.00

CANS

18th Street Sex and Candy

$6.00

Backpocket Landlocked Blues

$6.00

Brickstone APA

$5.00

Busch Lt

$3.00

Deschutes Guava Sour

$6.00

Founders All Day

$5.00

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Goose Island Blackhawks

$5.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Hight Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Left Hand Wheels Gose

$5.00

Odell Sippin' Pretty Tropical Sour

$6.00

Old Style

$3.00

Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry Cider

$6.00

Saison Dupont

$6.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$5.00

Truly Berry Punch

$5.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$5.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$5.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Adios MF

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$5.00

OG Banana

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rock Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Rum Punch

$6.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

White Russian

$7.00

FOOD

Rip & Dip

$8.00

Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Wings

$10.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$7.00

Egg Rolls

$6.00

M&Ms

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Pint Lobo's Mild

$8.00

Pint Lobo's Hot

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Tots

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Soda

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

SHIRTS

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE S

$20.00Out of stock

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE M

$20.00

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE L

$20.00

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE XL

$20.00

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE 2XL

$23.00Out of stock

BLACK LONG SLEEVE S

$25.00

BLACK LONG SLEEVE M

$25.00

BLACK LONG SLEEVE L

$25.00

BLACK LONG SLEEVE XL

$25.00

BLACK LONG SLEEVE 2XL

$28.00

M/L BALLCAP

$20.00Out of stock

KNIT HAT

$15.00

L/XL BALLCAP

$20.00

DELUXE KNIT CAP

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

A new dive bar

Location

3737 14th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Skylight Luxury Lounge - 1325 30th street
orange starNo Reviews
1325 30th street Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
The Half Nelson
orange star4.5 • 283
321 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats
orange starNo Reviews
429 E 3rd Street Suite 2 Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Downtown (Davenport)
orange star4.2 • 1,604
211 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Arthur's Garden Deli - - Rock Island
orange starNo Reviews
3727 Blackhawk Road Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
Toasted - Davenport - 118 east 4th street
orange starNo Reviews
118 East 4th Street Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Island

Pee Wee's
orange star4.8 • 415
2035 Martin Luther King Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rock Island
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston