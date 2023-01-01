- Home
Sallie’s 3737 14th Avenue
3737 14th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
VODKA
Well Vodka
$4.00
Tito's
$5.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Absolut
$6.00
Absolut Citron
$6.00
Belvedere
$7.00
Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka
$5.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Ciroc
$7.00
Stoli
$5.00
Stoli Blueberry
$5.00
Stoli Cucumber
$5.00
Stoli Razz
$5.00
Stoli Vanilla
$5.00
UV Blue
$5.00
UV Cherry
$5.00
Well Vodka (R )
$5.00
Tito's (R )
$8.00
Grey Goose (R )
$9.00
Absolut (R )
$8.00
Absolut Citron (R )
$8.00
Belvedere (R )
$9.00
Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka (R )
$7.00
Ketel One (R )
$8.00
Ciroc (R )
$9.00
Stoli (R )
$7.00
Stoli Blueberry (R )
$7.00
Stoli Cucumber (R )
$7.00
Stoli Razz (R )
$7.00
Stoli Vanilla (R )
$7.00
UV Blue (R )
$7.00
UV Cherry (R)
$7.00
GIN
RUM
Well Rum
$4.00
Admiral Nelson
$4.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi Limon
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$5.00
Cruzan Black Cherry
$5.00
Cruzan Mango
$5.00
Malibu
$5.00
Rum Chata
$6.00
Well Rum (R )
$5.00
Admiral Nelson (R )
$5.00
Bacardi (R )
$7.00
Bacardi Limon (R )
$7.00
Captain Morgan (R )
$7.00
Cruzan Black Cherry (R )
$7.00
Cruzan Mango (R )
$7.00Out of stock
Malibu (R )
$7.00
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
$4.00
Centenario Anejo
$8.00
Coralejo Plata
$5.00
Coralejo Reposado
$6.00
Coralejo Anejo
$7.00
Don Julio Plata
$6.00
Don Julio 70
$9.00
Don Julio 1942
$20.00
Herradura
$5.00Out of stock
Hornitos Plata
$5.00
Hornitos Reposado
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Milagro Plata
$5.00
Patron Plata
$8.00
Well Tequila (R )
$5.00
Centenario Anejo (R )
$10.00
Coralejo Plata (R )
$6.00
Coralejo Reposado (R)
$7.00
Coralejo Anejo (R)
$8.00
Don Julio Plata (R )
$8.00
Don Julio 70 (R )
$15.00
Don Julio 1942 (R )
$25.00
Herradura (R )
$7.00Out of stock
Hornitos Plata (R )
$7.00
Hornitos Reposado (R )
$8.00
Jose Cuervo Gold (R )
$7.00
Milagro (R )
$7.00
Patron Plata (R )
$10.00
AMERICAN WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Basil Hayden
$6.00
Blue Run Refection I
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Bulleit
$6.00
Bulleit Rye
$6.00
High West
$8.00
Jack Daniel's
$5.00
Jack Daniel's Fire
$5.00
Jack Daniel's Honey
$5.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jim Beam Honey
$5.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$5.00
Knob Creek
$7.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Maker's Mark Cask
$7.00
Old Forrester Prohibition
$8.00
Old Forrester Statesman
$8.00
Old Smoky Cookie Dough
$5.00
Old Smoky Mango Habanero
$5.00
Old Smoky Watermelon
$5.00
Sazerac
$5.00
Screwball
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Templeton Rye
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$7.00
Basil Hayden (R )
$8.00
Blantons (R)
$15.00
Blue Run Reflection (R)
$14.00
Buffalo Trace (R )
$8.00
Bulleit (R )
$8.00
Bulliet Rye (R)
$8.00
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof (R)
$18.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch (R)
$12.00
Eagle Rare (R)
$10.00
Early Times (R)
$8.00
Hancock Reserve Single Barrel (R)
$10.00
High West (R)
$10.00
Jack Daniel's (R )
$7.00
Jack Daniel's Fire (R )
$7.00
Jack Daniel's Honey (R )
$7.00
Jim Beam (R )
$7.00
Jim Beam Honey (R )
$7.00
Jim Beam Red Stag (R )
$7.00
Knob Creek (R )
$9.00
Maker's Mark (R )
$8.00
Maker's Mark Cask (R)
$9.00
Old Forester 100 (R)
$8.00
Old Forrester Prohibition (R)
$11.00
Old Forrester Statesman (R)
$10.00
Old Smoky Cookie Dough (R)
$7.00
Old Smoky Mango Habanero (R )
$7.00
Old Smoky Watermelon (R )
$7.00
Sazerac (R)
$7.00
Screwball (R )
$7.00
Southern Comfort (R)
$7.00
Templeton Rye (R )
$8.00
Very Old Barton (R)
$6.00
Well Whiskey (R )
$5.00
Whistle Pig Piggyback (R)
$10.00
Whistle Pig Smokestock (R)
$12.00
Woodford Reserve (R )
$9.00
SCOTCH
LIQUEURS | CORDIALS
Amaretto
$4.00
Aperol
$6.00
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Fernet-Branca
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Malort
$5.00Out of stock
Midori
$6.00
Pucker Apple
$4.00
Pucker Cherry
$4.00
Pucker Grape
$4.00
Pucker Watermelon
$4.00
Schnapps Butterscotch
$4.00
Schnapps Peach
$4.00
Triple sec
$4.00
Amaretto (R )
Amaretto Di Saronno (R )
$8.00
Aperol (R )
$8.00
Blue Curacao (R )
$5.00
Kahlua (R )
$8.00
Licor 43 (R )
$8.00
Malort (R )
$7.00Out of stock
Midori (R )
$8.00
Pucker Apple (R )
$5.00
Pucker Cherry (R )
$5.00
Pucker Grape (R )
$5.00
Pucker Watermelon (R )
$5.00
Schnapps Butterscotch (R )
$5.00
Schnapps Peach (R )
$5.00
Triple sec (R )
$5.00
CANADIAN WHISKEY
IRISH WHISKEY
COLD LIQUEURS
Bailey's Irish Cream
$6.00
Cherry McGillicuddy's
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Goldschlager
$5.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Menthol McGillicuddy's
$5.00
Rumple Minze
$5.00
Jack Daniel's Fire
$5.00
Bailey's Irish Cream (R )
$8.00
Cherry McGillicuddy's (R )
$7.00
Fireball (R )
$7.00
Goldschlager (R )
$7.00
Jagermeister (R )
$7.00
Licor 43 (R )
$8.00
Menthol McGillicuddy's (R )
$7.00
Rumple Minze (R )
$7.00
MIXED SHOTS
DRAFT
12oz Goose Island Bourbon County '21
$10.00
12oz Backpocket Saturday Morning Sour
$6.00
16oz Tangerine Express
$6.00
16oz 3 Floyds Zombie Dust
$6.00
16oz Ace Pear Cider
$6.00
12oz Bent Blueberry Sour
$6.00
16oz Front Street Cherry Bomb Blonde
$5.00
16oz 7 Hills Bernie's Red
$5.00
16oz Don't Worry Be Gummy
$6.00
16oz Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
$6.00
16oz Pabst Blue Ribbon
$4.00
12oz Wake Hand of Doom
$7.00Out of stock
16oz Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
$6.00
16oz Weihenstephaner Hefeweiss
$6.00
16oz Blue Moon
$5.00
16oz Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout
$6.00
16oz Bikini Bottom
$6.00
16oz War Pigs Foggy Geezer
$6.00
16oz Death By Coconut
$6.00
16oz Guinness
$5.00
8oz Cherry
$3.00
BOTTLED
BTL Deschutes Abyss Coconut
$10.00
BTL Ace Pineapple Cider
$5.00
BTL Alesmith Speedway Stout
$6.00
BTL Angry Orchard
$4.00
BTL Bent River Uncommon Stout
$5.00
BTL Boulevard Wheat
$5.00
BTL Bud Light
$3.00
BTL Bud Light Lime
$3.00
BTL Budweiser
$3.00
BTL Cider Boys Peach
$4.00
BTL Coors Banquet
$3.00
BTL Coors Light
$3.00
BTL Corona
$4.00
BTL Corona Premier
$4.00
BTL Deschutes Fresh Squeezed
$5.00
BTL Exile Ruthie
$4.00
BTL Fat Tire
$4.00
BTL Heineken
$4.00
BTL Michelob Ultra
$3.00
BTL Mike's Hard Lemonade
$4.00
BTL Miller High Life
$3.00
BTL Miller Light
$3.00
BTL Modelo
$4.00
BTL Moody Tongue Churro Porter
$7.00
BTL Negra Modelo
$4.00
BTL North Coast Old Rasputin
$7.00
BTL North Coast Scrimshaw
$4.00
BTL Pilsner Urquell
$4.00
BTL Sam Adams
$4.00
BTL Shiner Bock
$4.00
BTL Shiner Cheer
$4.00
BTL Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$4.00
BTL Sierra Nevada Torpedo
$5.00
BTL Stella Artois
$4.00
BTL Stone Buenaveza
$4.00
BTL Vanilla Porter
$4.00
BTL Victoria
$4.00
BTL Budweiser Zero
$3.00
BTL Heineken NA
$3.00
CANS
18th Street Sex and Candy
$6.00
Backpocket Landlocked Blues
$6.00
Brickstone APA
$5.00
Busch Lt
$3.00
Deschutes Guava Sour
$6.00
Founders All Day
$5.00
Goose Island 312
$5.00
Goose Island Blackhawks
$5.00
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
$5.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$6.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$6.00
High Noon Lemon
$6.00
High Noon Lime
$6.00
High Noon Passionfruit
$6.00
High Noon Peach
$6.00
High Noon Pineapple
$6.00
Hight Noon Watermelon
$6.00
Kona Big Wave
$5.00
Left Hand Wheels Gose
$5.00
Odell Sippin' Pretty Tropical Sour
$6.00
Old Style
$3.00
Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry Cider
$6.00
Saison Dupont
$6.00
Stone IPA
$5.00
Topo Chico Strawberry
$5.00
Truly Berry Punch
$5.00
Truly Citrus Punch
$5.00
Truly Fruit Punch
$5.00
Truly Tropical Punch
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$5.00
White Claw Lime
$5.00
White Claw Mango
$5.00
White Claw Raspberry
$5.00
White Claw Watermelon
$5.00
SHIRTS
BLACK SHORT SLEEVE S
$20.00Out of stock
BLACK SHORT SLEEVE M
$20.00
BLACK SHORT SLEEVE L
$20.00
BLACK SHORT SLEEVE XL
$20.00
BLACK SHORT SLEEVE 2XL
$23.00Out of stock
BLACK LONG SLEEVE S
$25.00
BLACK LONG SLEEVE M
$25.00
BLACK LONG SLEEVE L
$25.00
BLACK LONG SLEEVE XL
$25.00
BLACK LONG SLEEVE 2XL
$28.00
M/L BALLCAP
$20.00Out of stock
KNIT HAT
$15.00
L/XL BALLCAP
$20.00
DELUXE KNIT CAP
$25.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
A new dive bar
Location
3737 14th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201
Gallery
