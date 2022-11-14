Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Sally Bell's Kitchen

447 Reviews

$

2337 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Salad Box Lunch
Smithfield Ham Box Lunch
Bag Lunch Turkey & Cheese

Original Box Lunch Menu

Chicken Salad Box Lunch

$11.99

Smithfield Ham Box Lunch

$11.99

Roast Beef & Swiss Box Lunch

$11.99

Tuna Salad Box Lunch (Wheat)

$11.99

Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch (Wheat)

$11.99

Light Turkey & ProvoloneBox Lunch (Wheat)

$11.99

Pimento Cheese Box Lunch (White)

$11.99

Egg Salad Box Lunch (White)

$11.99

Corned Beef Spread Box Lunch (White)

$11.99

Cream Cheese & Nut Box Lunch (White)

$11.99

Cream Cheese & Olive Box Lunch (White)

$11.99

Chicken Salad Scoop Box Lunch

$11.99

Tuna Salad Scoop Box Lunch

$11.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad (Roll)

$5.99

Smithfield Ham (Roll)

$5.99

Roast Beef & Swiss (Roll)

$5.99

Tuna Salad (Wheat)

$5.99

Turkey & Provolone (Wheat)

$5.99

Light Turkey & Cheese (Wheat)

$5.99

Pimento Cheese (White)

$5.49

Egg Salad (White)

$5.49

Corned Beef Spread (White)

$5.99

Cream Cheese & Nut (White)

$5.49

Cream Cheese & Olive (White)

$5.49

Cheeses: Provolone and Swiss

Out of stock

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.49

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.49

Scoop of Egg Salad

$5.49

Scoop of Pimento

$5.49

Mini Sandwich

$2.99

Extra Ham

$1.99

Soup & Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Tossed Chicken Salad

$9.99

Tossed Tuna Salad

$9.99

Tossed Egg Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Cold Plate

Cold Plate Salad

$11.99

Bag Lunch

Bag Lunch Chicken Salad

$10.99

Bag Lunch Smithfield Ham

$10.99

Bag Lunch Roast Beef & Cheese

$10.99

Bag Lunch Tuna Salad

$10.99

Bag Lunch Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Bag Lunch "Lite" Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Bag Lunch Pimento Cheese

$10.99

Bag Lunch Egg Salad

$10.99

Bag Lunch Corned Beef Spread

$10.99

Bag Lunch Cream Cheese & Nut

$10.99

Bag Lunch Cream Cheese & Olive

$10.99

Sides

Side- Potato Salad

$2.79

Side- Macaroni Salad

$2.79

Dirty's Chips

$2.79

Side- Coleslaw

$2.79

Devil Egg Half

$0.89

Spreads

Out of stock

Pickle Slices (5)

$0.25

Baked Goods

Cupcakes

$2.49

Specialty Cupcakes

$2.69

By the Pound

Potato Salad (Pound)

$5.99

Macaroni Salad (Pound)

$5.99

Chicken Salad (Pound)

$12.99

Tuna Salad (Pound)

$12.99

Coleslaw (Pound)

$5.50

Corned Beef Spread (Pound)

$14.99

Egg Salad (Pound)

$9.99

Pimento Cheese (Pound)

$16.99

Cream Cheese & Olive (Pound)

$9.99

Cream Cheese & Nut (Pound)

$9.99Out of stock

Cupcakes

Chocolate Yellow Batter

$2.49

Chocolate Devil's Food

$2.49

Caramel Yellow Batter

$2.49

Lemon Yellow Batter

$2.49

Mocha Devil's Food

$2.49

Orange Yellow Batter

$2.49

Plain Cupcake

$2.49

Strawberry & Yellow Batter

$2.49

Pineapple

$2.49

Specialty Cupcakes

Crushed Almond Yellow Batter

$2.69

Lemon Filled Cupcake

$2.69

Marble

$2.49Out of stock

Pies & Tarts

Chocolate Chess Pie

$11.99

Coconut Pie

$11.99

Lemon Chess Pie

$11.99

Pecan Pie

$13.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$11.99

Chocolate Chess Tart

$2.99

Coconut Tart

$2.99

Lemon Chess Tart

$2.99

Pecan Tart

$2.99

Sweet Potato Tart

$2.99

Mini Tarts

$1.99Out of stock

By the Pound (Online Ordering)

Potato Salad 1 Lbs.

$5.99

Potato Salad 5 Lbs.

$29.95

Potato Salad 3 Lbs.

$17.99

Potato Salad 10 Lbs.

$59.99

Macaroni Salad 1 Lbs.

$5.59

Macaroni Salad 3 Lbs.

$17.99

Macaroni Salad 5 Lbs.

$29.95

Macaroni Salad 10 Lbs.

$55.99

Chicken Salad 1 Lbs.

$12.99

Chicken Salad 3 Lbs.

$38.97

Chicken Salad 5 Lbs.

$64.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.25

Iced Tea

$1.99

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Plastic Cup

$0.20

Cups

Bag of Ice

$3.99

Cubed Ice

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

2337 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

