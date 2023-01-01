Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sally O’Malleys Pub and Casino 3064 Covington St

3064 Covington St

Rapid City, SD 57703

Extras/Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.25

Mushrooms

$0.75

Chili

$1.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.50

Extra Patty

$4.50

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.75

Extra Taco Meat

$2.50

Extra Turkey

$2.00

Extra Ham

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Philly Meat

$2.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Fry Bread

$2.50

Cup Chili

$3.95

Bowl Chili

$4.95

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Peanuts

$1.00

Cashews

$1.25

Meat Stix

$2.75

Shooters

Brooklyn Hooker

$5.25

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Crown Bomb

$5.75

Dead Nazi

$4.75

Duck Fart

$5.00

Fireball Friday

$3.00

Green Tea

$5.75

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$5.75

Jello Shot

$2.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$4.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$4.75

Slippery Nipple

$4.75

Starry Night

$5.75

Tuaca Bomb

$5.75

Vegas Bomb

$6.75

Washington Apple

$5.00

Wonder Woman

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

