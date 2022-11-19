Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sally O's

219 Reviews

$$

3531 Gough St

Baltimore, MD 21224

TD MENU

TDay Shells & Cheese

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

TDay Mash

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Tday Collards

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Tday Sweet Potato Casserole

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

TDay Stuffing

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Tday Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Tday Pecan Pie

$20.00

Tday Apple Cobbler

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Tday Creamed Spinach

$20.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

TDay Bourbon IC

$10.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

TDay Honey IC

$10.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Tday Vanilla IC

$10.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

TDay Coffee IC

$10.00

FOR PICK UP AFTER 5 PM ON 11/23

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
simple food, done well in a laid back, fun, more-than-a-neighborhood bar & restaurant!

3531 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224

