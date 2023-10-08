Sally's 151 Tompkins Ave
151 Tompkins Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11206
SALLY'S MENU
SPECIAL
SLOPPY BURGER
6oz Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Made Pickles, Spicy Mayo, Jerk BBQ, With Arugula Salad
CARIBBEAN DAN DAN
Ground Pork, Home Made Jerk Sauce, Hoisin, Peanuts, Spicy Annatto Oil, Pickled Vegetables, Yu Choy, Fresh Noodles, Cilantro
JERK BBQ RIBS
Home Made Jerk BBQ, Cilantro, Black Sesame
CURRY EGGPLANT (VG)
Seared Eggplant, Garlic, Miso Curry Sauce, Coconut Rice n Peas (VG)
CRISPY JERK FISH
Fried Basa Filet, Spicy House Made Jerk Sauce, Onions, Scallions, Coconut Rice, Pigeon Peas
JERK CHICKEN FRIED RICE
FRIED CHICKEN FRIED RICE
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Coconut Rice n Peas, Carrots, Onion, Egg, Cilantro, Home Made Asian BBQ
BITES
TOSTONES
(V) Garlic Sauce
GUACAMOLE
(V) Wonton Chips, Pickled Veggies
MARINATED CUCUMBERS
Sesame Oil, Tamari, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Veggies
YU CHOY
(VG) Sautéed Chinese Greens, Sesame Oil, Cumin , Garlic, Scotch Bonnet
COLD PEANUT PUNCH NOODLES
(VG) Peanut Butter, Tamari, Ginger, Rice Wine Vinegar
TUNA POKE TOSTADAS
Tuna, Scotch Bonnet Aioli, Seaweed, Black Sesame
CHEESEBURGER EGGROLLS
Ground Beef, American Cheese, Onions, Spicy Mayo
JERK VEGGIE DUMPLINGS
(VG) Cabbage, Carrots, Pigeon Peas, Ginger Vinegar
LAMB WONTONS
Steamed Lamb Wontons, Spicy Chili Sauce
OXTAIL & SHORT RIB DUMPLINGS
Leeks, Carrots, Onions, Ginger Vinegar
CRAB RANGOON
Cream Cheese, Suateed Onions, Mango Chutney Sweet Chili Sauce
CARIBBEAN BUNS
TACOS
RAMEN
JERK CHICKEN RAMEN
Jerk Chicken Bone Broth, House Smoked Chicken Breast Served With: Sweet Corn, Eggs, Scallions, Black Sesame Seeds, Garlic Chips, Nori
MUSHROOM MISO RAMEN
Coconut Cream Broth, Mojo Marinated Mushrooms Served With: Sweet Corn, Eggs, Scallions, Black Sesame Seeds, Garlic Chips, Nori
PORK BELLY RAMEN
Creamy Pork and Chicken Broth, Braised Pork Belly Served With: Sweet Corn, Eggs, Scallions, Black Sesame Seeds, Garlic Chips, Nori
SHORT RIB CURRY RAMEN
Coconut Cream Broth, Smoked Short Rib Served With: Sweet Corn, Eggs, Scallions, Black Sesame Seeds, Garlic Chips, Nori
BOWLS
CRISPY JERK FISH
Fried Basa Filet, Spicy House Made Jerk Sauce, Onions, Scallions, Coconut Rice, Pigeon Peas
BEEF STIR FRY
Hong Kong Style Noodles, Tamari, Slow Braised Beef, Sesame Oil
PORK BELLY BOWL
Homemade BBQ, Coconut Rice, Pigeon Peas, Arugula Salad
CURRIED VEGETABLE BOWL
(V) Carrots, Celery, Potatoes, Vegetarian Curry, Coconut Rice & Peas, Arugula Salad
CURRIED CHICKEN BOWL
Curried Chicken Thighs, Red & Green Peppers, Coconut Rice & Peas, Arugula Salad
MUSHROOM FRIED RICE
Mixed Mushrooms, Mojo, Carrots, Onions, Pigeon Peas, Coconut Rice, Egg
PORK FRIED RICE
Pulled Pork, Carrots, Onions, Coconut Rice, Pigeon Peas, Egg
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Sautéed Shrimp, Carrots, Onion, Coconut Rice, Pigeon Peas, Egg, Hoisin Sauce
SIDES
SAUCES
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS
Orange, Peach, Mango, Guava, Grapefruit, Pineapple
LOW KEY TIPSY
Unlimited Mimosas, Beer and Wine
HIGH KEY TURNT
Unlimited Mimosas, Beer, Wine and Brunch Cocktails
KINGSTON LATTE
All the Rums, Coffee Liqueur, Cold Brew, Coco Cream
CHAMPAGNE MOJITO
Mint, Lime, Peach, Champagne, Dark Rum Float
DAIQUIRI OF THE DAY
SWEETHEART SPRITZ
Chinola Liqour, Aperol, Bubbly
BLOODY MARY
Vodka, House Made Chipotle, Tamari, Worcestershire, Lemon
MICHELADA
House Made Michelada Mix, High Life Tall Boy
MIMOSA
Orange, Peach, Mango, Guava, Grapefruit, Pineapple
SIREN NIGHT
Rosaluna Mezcal, Sorrel, Piri Piri, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Lime
LA PASTORA
Tequila, Pistachio-Rose Syrup, Apricot, Lime
BOTTOMLESS REFILLS
ORANGE MIMOSA RE-FILL
PEACH MIMOSA RE-FILL
MANGO MIMOSA RE-FILL
GUAVA MIMOSA RE-FILL
GRAPEFRUIT MIMOSA RE-FILL
PINEAPPLE MIMOSA RE-FILL
KINGSTON LATTE RE-FILL
CHAMPAGNE MOJITO RE-FILL
DAIQUIRI OF THE DAY RE-FILL
SWEETHEART SPRITZ RE-FILL
BLOODY MARY RE-FILL
MICHELADA RE-FILL
TALEA RE-FILL
FIVE BOROUGHS SUMMER RE-FILL
EBBS RE-FILL
MONTAUK WAVE CHASER IPA RE-FILL
HEINEKEN RE-FILL
RED STRIPE RE-FILL
DRAGON STOUT RE-FILL
TECATE RE-FILL
HIGH LIFE 16OZ RE-FILL
JUNE SHINE RE-FILL
CIDER RE-FILL
FOUNTAIN HARD SELTZER RE-FILL
SIREN NIGHT REFILL
LA PASTORA REFILL
COCKTAILS
REGULAR COCKTAILS
DARK N STORMY
Banana, Ginger Beer, Worthy Park 109 Jamaican Rum
LA PASTORA
Tequila, Pistachio-Rose Syrup, Apricot, Lime
SIREN NIGHT
Rosaluna Mezcal, Sorrel, Piri Piri, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Lime
DOLLA VAN
Gin, Watermelon, Mint, Lime
CONCRETE JUNGLE
Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum, Hibiscus Infused Campari, Pineapple, Lime
FUGGEDABOUDIT
All The Rums, Coconut, Pineapple, Lime, Blue Curaçao
PINK CADILLAC
Tequila, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Lemon
SPECIAL DAIQUIRI
SUCIO
ARRIBA
CUFFIN' SZN
FUN SIZE COCKTAIL
FUN DARK N STORMY
Banana, Ginger Beer, Worthy Park 109 Jamaican Rum
FUN LA PASTORA
Tequila, Pistachio-Rose Syrup, Apricot, Lime
FUN SIREN NIGHT
Rosaluna Mezcal, Sorrel, Piri Piri, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Lime
FUN DOLLA VAN
Gin, Watermelon, Mint, Lime
FUN CONCRETE JUNGLE
Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum, Hibiscus Infused Campari, Pineapple, Lime
FUN FUGGEDABOUDIT
All The Rums, Coconut, Pineapple, Lime, Blue Curaçao
FUN PINK CADILLAC
Tequila, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Lemon
FUN DAIQUIRI
BOOZY
THYME IS OF THE ESSENCE
Thyme & Rosemary Infused Wray & Nephew Rum, Sweet Vermouth, Amaro Montenegro
FEMME FATALE
Lavender Infused Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Dry Vermouth, Orange Blossom
THE GOLDEN HOUR
Patron Blanco, Suze, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Banana
THE AWAKENING
Ron del Barrilito 3 Star Rum, Sweet Vermouth, Fino Sherry, Bitters
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
WINE
WINE BY THE GLS
WINE BY THE BTL
LIQUOR
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
SCOTCH/BOURBON
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
RUM
RUM (1OZ)
Saint Benevolence White (1oz)
Saint Benevolence Aged (1oz)
Clairin Communal (1oz)
Clairin Milot (1oz)
Boukman (1oz)
Clement Canne Bleue (1oz)
Clement VSOP (1oz)
Clement 10 yr (1oz)
Rhum JM White 110 (1oz)
La Favorite Rhum Ambre (1oz)
La Favorite Rhum Agricol Blanc 100 (1oz)
Neisson Agricole Blanc (1oz)
Neisson Reserve Speciale (1oz)
Two Indies (1oz)
Batavia Arrak (1oz)
Bounty Dark (1oz)
Chairman's Reserve (1oz)
Chairman's Reserve Forgotten Cask (1oz)
Chairman's Reserve Spiced (1oz)
Ten to One White (1oz)
Ten to One Dark (1oz)
Wray and Nephew (1oz)
Rum Fire (1oz)
Owney's Overproof (1oz)
Owney's Purple (1oz)
Plantation 3 Stars (1oz)
Plantation Orignal Dark (1oz)
Plantation OFTD (1oz)
Plantation Stiggin's Pineapple (1oz)
Plantatoin 5 yr (1oz)
Plantaion Jamaica 2005 (1oz)
Plantation Peru 2010 (1oz)
Plantation Panama 2008 (1oz)
Plantation 2008 Guyana (1oz)
Plantation Isle of Fiji (1oz)
Privateer Navy Yard Barrel Proof (1oz)
Privateer The Queen's Share (1oz)
Privateer New England Reserve (1oz)
Scarlet Ibis (1oz)
Pusser's British Navy Rum (1oz)
Pusser's Gunpowder 109 (1oz)
Hamllton 86 Demerara River (1oz)
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black (1oz)
Hamilton NY Blend (1oz)
The Real McCoy 10 (1oz)
The Real McCoy 14 (1oz)
The Real McCoy 12 Special Reserve (1oz)
Foursquare Premise (1oz)
Foursquare 2004 (1oz)
Foursquare Probitas (1oz)
RL Sealy (1oz)
Samoroli Yehmon Rum Evolution 2013 (1oz)
Samoroli Yemon Rum Evolution 2011 (1oz)
Caroni 2000 (1oz)
Barrell Tale of 2 Islands (1oz)
Barrell Private Release (1oz)
Hampden Estate 8yr Pure Single Jamaican Rum (1oz)
Hampden Single Jamaican Overproof (1oz)
Worthy Park Sigle Jamaican Rum 2007 (1oz)
Forsyths WP Single Jamaican Rum 2005 (1oz)
Forsyths WP 502 Single Jamaican Rum White (1oz)
Forsythes WP 151 Proof Jamaican Rum White (1oz)
Last Ward 2009 Single Jamaican Rum White (1oz)
Hampden 2011 Jamaican Single Rum (1oz)
Intercontinental Rum Line Guyana 2004 (1oz)
Intercontinental Rum Line Barbados 2015 (1oz)
Intercontinental Rum Line Mauritius 2017 (1oz)
Intercontinental Rum Line Jamaica 2016 (1oz)
Intercontinental Rum Line Australia 2014 (1oz)
Intercontinental Rum Line Panama 2015 (1oz)
Flor de Cana 7 (1oz)
Flor de Cana 4 yr Old Extra Seco (1oz)
Cruzan Single Barrel (1oz)
Cruzan Blackstrap (1oz)
Ron del Baralito 2 Star (1oz)
Ron del Baralito 3 Star (1oz)
El Dorado 5 (1oz)
El Dorado 12 (1oz)
El Dorado 15 (1oz)
El Dorado Port Morant (1oz)
El Dorado Enmore (1oz)
El Dorado Versailles (1oz)
Brugal Extra Dry Supremo (1oz)
Brugal 1888 (1oz)
Ron Barcelo Imperial (1oz)
Diplomatico No 1 (1oz)
Diplomatico No 2 (1oz)
Diplomatico No 3 (1oz)
Diplomatico Rezerva Exclusiva (1oz)
Bacardi 4 (1oz)
Bacardi 8 (1oz)
All The Rums
Ron Zacapa
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Sally's, vacation is our lifestyle. Our Caribbean-Asian menu and friendly staff will keep you smiling and our laid-bake vibe will set the tone right. So come, kick back and enjoy a little slice of paradise right here in Bed-Stuy.
151 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206