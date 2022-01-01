Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street

No reviews yet

492 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02116

Popular Items

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH
THE GALLOWS BREAKFAST SANDWICH*
COLD BREW

BREAKFAST

BLACKBIRD BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BLACKBIRD BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

scrambled egg, american, bacon, Sally's hot sauce, on a griddled Blackbird vanilla glazed doughnut

THE GALLOWS BREAKFAST SANDWICH*

THE GALLOWS BREAKFAST SANDWICH*

fried eggs*, american, bacon, avocado, hash brown patty, spicy aioli, italian baguette KING is double hash-brown, bacon, avocado

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.50

scrambled egg, american + bulkie roll add avocado, bacon, ham, turkey +2 (gf*)

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

scrambled egg, tamarind bbq pulled pork, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, hash brown patty in a wrap (gf)

GREEN EGGS + HAM

GREEN EGGS + HAM

$13.00

fried egg*, ham, cheddar, parmesan, pesto, spicy aioli on ciabatta (gf*)

BREAKFAST TACOS

BREAKFAST TACOS

$8.00

2 each: scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla | add avocado, bacon, ham, turkey +2 (gf, v*)

DOUGHNUTS

COMMON ALLERGENS IN OUR DOUGHNUTS

COMMON ALLERGENS IN OUR DOUGHNUTS

MILK | EGG | PEANUT* | SOY | WHEAT | TREE NUT* | SESAME | CORN | FRUIT | SPICES | *may contain ingredients processed or produced with nuts*

CLASSIC 6-PACK

CLASSIC 6-PACK

$21.00

one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck

ASSORTED DOZEN

ASSORTED DOZEN

$42.00

one each: blackbird | cider cake | chocolate old fashioned | purple cow | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | french silk | vegan apple pie bismarck | lemon meringue pie | banana cream pie | maple braid

CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE MONKEY BREAD

CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE MONKEY BREAD

$5.00

brioche, cranberries, white chocolate chips, white chocolate drizzle

CIDER MINIS

CIDER MINIS

$4.00

individual package, four spiced cake doughnut + cinnamon sugar

THE BLACKBIRD

THE BLACKBIRD

$3.50

vanilla cake, vanilla glaze

APPLE CIDER CAKE

APPLE CIDER CAKE

$3.50Out of stock

spiced cake, cinnamon sugar

CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED

CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED

$3.50

chocolate cake, vanilla glaze

PURPLE COW

PURPLE COW

$3.50

chocolate cake, black raspberry glaze, mini chocolate chips

VANILLA GLAZED

VANILLA GLAZED

$3.50Out of stock

fluffy brioche, vanilla glaze

CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE

CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE

$3.50Out of stock
SALTED TOFFEE

SALTED TOFFEE

$3.50

fluffy brioche, toffee glaze, salt

(V) VANILLA SPRINKLE

(V) VANILLA SPRINKLE

$3.50

brioche, vanilla glaze, sprinkles (vegan)

(V) PUMPKIN PIE

(V) PUMPKIN PIE

$3.50

brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle

(V) APPLE PIE BISMARCK

(V) APPLE PIE BISMARCK

$3.50

filled vegan brioche, apple cinnamon filling, cinnamon-powdered sugar

FRENCH SILK PIE

FRENCH SILK PIE

$3.50

brioche, chocolate ice cream glaze, chocolate crumble, chocolate shavings

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$3.50

brioche, lemon glaze, vanilla ice cream glaze, torched meringue

BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK

BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK

$3.50Out of stock

fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze

BANANA CREAM PIE BISMARCK

BANANA CREAM PIE BISMARCK

$3.50

filled brioche, banana pastry cream, meringue topping, nilla wafers

EVERYTHING BAGEL

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.50

*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice

MAPLE BRAID

MAPLE BRAID

$3.50

braided brioche, maple glaze

TACOS

FRIED CHICKEN TACOS

FRIED CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

2 each: fried chicken, parmesan, Sally’s slaw, cilantro lime aioli

SPICY PORK TACOS

SPICY PORK TACOS

$10.00

2ea spicy pork, cheddar, cherry peppers, lettuce, crispy onion strings on corn tortilla (gf*)

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$8.00

2 each: roasted cauliflower, vegan cheddar, roasted tomato salsa, avocado (v, gf)

SANDWICHES

BUFFALO CAULI MELT

BUFFALO CAULI MELT

$12.00

fried cauliflower steak, Sally's slaw, buffalo pimento cheese, blue cheese dressing on ciabatta

CALIFORNIA CLUB

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$13.00

roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, cheddar, Sally's slaw, aioli on ciabatta (gf*) *NEW BREAD*

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

fried chicken, american, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, hot honey bbq on italian roll

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap

BBQ PORK TORTA

BBQ PORK TORTA

$13.00

tamarind bbq pulled pork, refried beans, Sally's slaw, avocado, pickled red onion on ciabatta (gf*)

GOBBLER

GOBBLER

$13.00

roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry, aioli on italian roll

BROCCOLI MELT

BROCCOLI MELT

$13.00

ham, garlic roasted broccoli, cheddar, crispy onion strings, spicy aioli on ciabatta *NEW BREAD*

BLT

BLT

$12.00

fried egg, bacon, tomato, arugula, tomato-pesto cream cheese on ciabatta (gf*)

SALADS + BOWLS

HOT HONEY TOFU

HOT HONEY TOFU

$12.00

hot honey tofu, quinoa, arugula, cucumber, red onion, roasted cauliflower, ginger dressing (gf, v)

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, spicy feta, greek dressing

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$13.00

tamarind bbq pulled pork, lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, avocado, spicy dressing (gf)

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

american cheese on sourdough (gf*, vg)

FINGERS + FRIES

FINGERS + FRIES

$12.00

our fried chicken tenders and fries

SIDES

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$5.00

crispy cauliflower, blue cheese sauce, buffalo pimento cheese (gf, v)

BACON

BACON

$2.00

3 strips

SIDE HASH BROWN PATTY

SIDE HASH BROWN PATTY

$2.00

deep fried, delicious 1ea (v)

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$2.00

$2.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

plain (v), cheesy +1, spicy (v), or truffle +2 (vg)

SALLY'S SLAW

SALLY'S SLAW

$5.00

purple cabbage, red onion, snow peas, carrots, celery, dressed (gf, vg)

SALLY'S HOT SAUCE

SALLY'S HOT SAUCE

$0.00+

house-made hot sauce! (gf, v)

BEVERAGES

16 oz COFFEE

16 oz COFFEE

$2.75

Blackbird Doughnuts® blend made by Fazenda Coffee Roasters

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.60

Blackbird Doughnuts® blend made by Fazenda Coffee Roasters

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.50

Tazo Tea selections

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.50

freshly brewed

FROZEN APPLE CIDER

FROZEN APPLE CIDER

$5.00

$5.00
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

fresh squeezed

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00Out of stock

Poland Spring still water

COKE

COKE

$3.00

12 oz. can

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00

12 oz. can

ORANGINA

ORANGINA

$3.00

11.2 oz bottle

CRANBERRY LIME POLAR SELTZER

CRANBERRY LIME POLAR SELTZER

$3.00

12 oz. can

LIME POLAR SELTZER

LIME POLAR SELTZER

$3.00

12 oz. can

96 OZ. BEVERAGE

96 OZ. BEVERAGE

$20.00

freshly brewed coffee for a crowd!

RETAIL

BLACK LONG SLEEVE

BLACK LONG SLEEVE

$18.00+

100% cotton black long sleeve t-shirt with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

WHITE LONG SLEEVE

WHITE LONG SLEEVE

$18.00+

100% cotton white long sleeve t-shirt with pink Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

BLACK T-SHIRT

BLACK T-SHIRT

$15.00+

100% cotton black short sleeve t-shirt with pink Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

$30.00+Out of stock

black Champion Double Dry Eco Crewneck with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logos

BLACK BEANIE

BLACK BEANIE

$16.00

stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black/white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CANVAS TOTE BAG

CANVAS TOTE BAG

$12.00

100% cotton canvas tote with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logos

NYLON TOTE BAG

NYLON TOTE BAG

$4.00

black foldaway shopping tote with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

LOGO PIN

LOGO PIN

$1.00

pink button pin with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CERAMIC MUG

CERAMIC MUG

$10.00

14oz white + black speckled mug with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

SALLY'S KID'S HAT

SALLY'S KID'S HAT

$10.00

kids black hat with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

RETAIL COFFEE BAG

RETAIL COFFEE BAG

$14.00Out of stock

Blackbird Doughnuts® Blend 14 oz whole bean medium roast coffee. Created for Blackbird Doughnuts® by Fazenda Coffee Roasters

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Blackbird Doughnuts® and Sally's Sandwiches - South End

492 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116

