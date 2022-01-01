Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mustang Sally's

614 Reviews

$

280 Gibson Road

Henderson, NV 89014

Order Again

Popular Items

Malt Shake
Ultimate Skillet
Bronco Burger

Morning Classics

Bagel w/ cream cheese

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$4.99

Plain, Wheat or Everything

Blue Oval Oatmeal

Blue Oval Oatmeal

$5.49

Side of Brown Sugar & Milk

Turbo Boost Oatmeal

Turbo Boost Oatmeal

$6.59

Rasins, craisins, brown sugar, candied pecans & cinnamon

Short Stack

Short Stack

$6.99
French Toast

French Toast

$7.99
Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.99

Two large biscuit halves generously covered in sausage gravy

Classic 250

Classic 250

$10.99

Two eggs your way, sausage patties or bacon, hashbrowns and toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.49

Two scrambled eggs, american cheese, bacon or sausage on your choice of toast

Short Stack Combo

Short Stack Combo

$10.99

Two eggs & sausage patties or bacon

French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$10.99

Two eggs & sausage patties or bacon

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Three scrambled eggs in a tortilla with American cheese, salsa, sour cream, sausage or bacon & hashbrowns

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Ribeye steak, two eggs & toast

Side Toast

$1.99

Omelets

Spinach & Mushroom

Spinach & Mushroom

$10.99

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato & swiss

Garden

Garden

$10.99

Bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, onion, tomato, avocado & provolone

California

California

$10.99

Bacon, avocado, sprouts, tomato & pepperjack

Denver

Denver

$10.99

Ham, onion, bell pepper, tomato & cheddar

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Skillets

Meat Skillet

Meat Skillet

$11.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef & cheddar

Ultimate Skillet

Ultimate Skillet

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, onion & pepperjack

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$11.99

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, spinach, tomato & swiss

Starters

Foot O Rings

Foot O Rings

$5.99

Onion ring tower served with ranch and bbq

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99

Plain with shredded cheese

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Bell pepper, onion & pepperjack

Burgers

Ranger Burger

Ranger Burger

$10.99

Classic beef patty on a brioche bun with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & thousand island dressing

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

All beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions & signature sally dip

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

All beef patty on a brioche bun with sauteed mushrooms, swiss and mayo

Bronco Burger

Bronco Burger

$12.99

All beef patty on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, onion ring and bbq sauce

Salads

Classic Green Salad

Classic Green Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons

Classic Chicken Caesar

Classic Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan & croutons

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, grilled chicken, rasins, craisins, grapes, cucumber & candied pecans

Cobra Cobb Salad

Cobra Cobb Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado and provolone

Half Green

$4.49

Half Caesar

$4.49

Pick Two

Soup & Sandwich

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Salad & Sandwich

$8.99

Specialties

BLT Bird

BLT Bird

$8.99

Toasted & served on your choice of bread

Club

Club

$10.99

Double stacked & served hot with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Mustang Melt

Mustang Melt

$10.99

Melted pepperjack on grilled sourdough with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado & ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Three tenders served with fries (Plain, buffalo or bbq)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Six bone-in wings served with fries (Plain, buffalo or bbq)

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Crispy fried chciken breast on a fluffy homemade waffle

Fiest Fish N Chips

Fiest Fish N Chips

$10.99

Fried panko breaded cod with fries & tartar sauce

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

Homemade jalapeno tuna & tomatoes served cold on toasted sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Grilled sliced ribeye, bell pepper, onion & provolone on a baguette.\

Blue Plate Special

$8.99

Soup

$4.99

Taco Trio

$5.00

Sides

Avocado

$2.49

Bacon Side

$2.49

Burger Patty

$4.99

Coleslaw Side

$2.49

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Egg (1)

$1.49

Egg White

$1.99

Fries

$3.99

Fruit Side

$4.99

Gravy Side

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Half Ham Steak

$2.49

Ham Steak

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Jalapeño Tuna

$6.49

Onion Ring Side (5)

$2.99

Pancake

$2.99

Peanut Butter Side

$0.99

Sausage Side

$2.49

Turkey Sausage Side

$2.49

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.49

Sauteed Spinach

$1.49

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Tomato Slices

$1.49

Steak a la Carte

$8.99

Waffle

$5.49

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

Coffee

Coffee Dine-In

$2.49

Coffee To Go

$2.49

Iced Coffee To Go

$2.99

Mustang Freeze

$4.49

Iced Coffee Dine-In

$2.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.49

Juice

$3.49

Juice Large

$6.99

Milk

$1.99

Milk Large

$4.99

Peach Tea

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Vanilla Coke

$2.99

Tradtional Shake

$5.49

Malt Shake

$5.99

Water

Bottled Water

$0.99

Horchata

$2.49

Jamaica

$2.49

Large Choc Milk

$5.99

Secret Menu

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Panini

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A true hidden treasure, Mustang Sally’s Diner rewards those in-the-know with breakfast and lunch classics all day!

Location

280 Gibson Road, Henderson, NV 89014

Directions

Mustang Sally's Diner image
Mustang Sally's Diner image
Mustang Sally's Diner image

