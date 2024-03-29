Salma’s Pizza and Indian Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Welcome to our restaurant, where you can enjoy mouthwatering Indian dishes at affordable prices! Our menu features flavorful chicken biriyani, butter chicken curry, chicken karahi curry, chicken tikka masala, beef keema, and chickpeas veg curry. Don't forget to try our signature pizza and wings, made with fresh ingredients and dough made in-house. So, come and indulge in the taste of India at our restaurant!
Location
4810 north street, Inside Walmart Super center on North Street, NACOGDOCHES, TX 75965
