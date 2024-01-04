Salma’s Pizza Pasta Wings
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our brick-oven Pizza Pasta, the most popular Wings in town and refreshing smoothies with no artificial flavors added.
4810 north street, Inside Walmart Super center on North Street, NACOGDOCHES, TX 75965
