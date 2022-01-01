  • Home
  • /
  • Irving
  • /
  • Salmaspizzapastawings100%Zabiha Halal - 2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208
Main picView gallery

Salmaspizzapastawings100%Zabiha Halal 2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208

Irving, TX 75061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

LUNCH & DINNER

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PIZZA

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PIZZA

$11.99

LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO SAUCE AND CHEESE [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#2 HALF PIZZA (HALAL)

#2 HALF PIZZA (HALAL)

$6.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI [ 370-385 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#2 PEPPERONI-WHOLE (HALAL)

#2 PEPPERONI-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI [ 740-770 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#3 BIG 3-WHOLE (HALAL)

#3 BIG 3-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON [ 1080-1110 CAL],[ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#4 HAWAIIAN-WHOLE (HALAL)

#4 HAWAIIAN-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, PINEAPPLE [ 710-770 CAL],[ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#5 BBQ CHICKEN-WHOLE PIZZA (HALAL)

#5 BBQ CHICKEN-WHOLE PIZZA (HALAL)

$11.99

BBQ SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDER, CHICKEN, ONIONS [ 950-980 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#6 MUSROOM SPINACH-WHOLE

#6 MUSROOM SPINACH-WHOLE

$11.99

ALFREDO, SPINACH, MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, GARLIC [ 800-830 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#7 MARGHERITA-WHOLE

#7 MARGHERITA-WHOLE

$11.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, TOMATOS [ 690-720 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#8 BUFFOLO CHICKEN-WHOLE (HALAL)

#8 BUFFOLO CHICKEN-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, GORGONZOLA, CHICKEN, ONIONS, RANCH DRIZZLE [ 950-980 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#9 VEGGI SUPREME PIZZA-WHOLE

#9 VEGGI SUPREME PIZZA-WHOLE

$11.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOM [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#10 HALF- CHEESE PIZZA

#10 HALF- CHEESE PIZZA

$5.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#10 WHOLE- CHEESE PIZZA

#10 WHOLE- CHEESE PIZZA

$8.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

LUNCH & DINNER

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PASTA

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PASTA

$11.99

LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO 1 SAUCE AND 1 CHEESE [ + $2.00 FOR EXTRA MEAT AND + $2.00 FOR EXTRA CHEESE]

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-HALF (HALAL)

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-HALF (HALAL)

$6.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, GARLIC [ 150-330 CAL]

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-WHOLE (HALAL)

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, GARLIC [ 300-660 CAL]

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-HALF (HALAL)

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-HALF (HALAL)

$6.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, CHEDDAR, BACON [ 180-360 CAL]

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-WHOLE (HALAL)

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, CHEDDAR, BACON [ 360-720 CAL]

#4 THA ZITI-HALF (HALAL)

#4 THA ZITI-HALF (HALAL)

$6.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, ONIONS [ 225-400 CAL]

#4 THA ZITI-WHOLE (HALAL)

#4 THA ZITI-WHOLE (HALAL)

$11.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, ONIONS [ 450-800 CAL]

LUNCH & DINNER

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

$10.99

LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO 1 SAUCE AND 1 CHEESE [ + $2.00 FOR EXTRA MEAT AND + $2.00 FOR EXTRA CHEESE]

#2 RANCH CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH (HALAL)

#2 RANCH CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH (HALAL)

$10.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, RANCH DRIZZLE [ 740-770 CAL]

#3 BIG MEAT FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH (HALAL)

#3 BIG MEAT FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH (HALAL)

$10.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, MEATBALLS, HAMBURGER [ 740-770 CAL]

#4 BBQ CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH (HALAL)

#4 BBQ CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH (HALAL)

$10.99

BBQ DRIZZLE, CHEDDER, CHICKEN, ONIONS [ 740-770 CAL]

LUNCH & DINNER

6 PC- GRILLED WINGS (HALAL)

6 PC- GRILLED WINGS (HALAL)

$9.99

6 PCS [780 CAL]

12 PC-GRILLED WINGS (HALAL)

12 PC-GRILLED WINGS (HALAL)

$15.49

12 PCS [1690 CAL]

FRIES

$0.99

LUNCH & DINNER

SALADS-HALF

SALADS-HALF

$6.99

[ + $2.00 ADD MEAT]

SALADS- WHOLE

SALADS- WHOLE

$8.99

[ + $2.00 ADD MEAT]

GOODIES AND DESSERTS

CHEESE BREAD

CHEESE BREAD

$6.99

690-720 CAL

CINNAMON PIE

CINNAMON PIE

$6.99

640-670 CAL

LUNCH & DINNER

CHEAP DATE

CHEAP DATE

$14.99

1 WHOLE PIZZA (10-11") (MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, TWO TOPPINGS) + 1 WHOLE CINNAMON PIE + 1 FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PIZZA & MOVIE (FAMILY OF 4)

PIZZA & MOVIE (FAMILY OF 4)

$28.99

1 TWO-TOPPINGS WHOLE PIZZAS (10-11") (MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, TWO TOPPINGS) + 1 WHOLE CHEESE PIZZA (10-11") + 1 CINNAMON PIE + 8 WINGS + 1 TWO LITTER PEPSI

FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK

$38.99

1 TWO-TOPPING WHOLE PIZZAS (10-11") (MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, TWO TOPPINGS) + 1 WHOLE CHEESE PIZZA (10-11") + 1 WHOLE BACON, MAC & CHEESE PASTA + 1 WHOLE CINNAMON PIE + 1 WHOLE CHEESE BREAD + 8 WINGS + 1 TWO LITTER PEPSI

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208, Irving, TX 75061

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Fenix Irving
orange starNo Reviews
3911 W Airport Frwy Irving, TX 75229
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Knockout Tacos
orange star4.8 • 50
3524 w airport freeway #120 Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press North Holywood
orange starNo Reviews
2938 N Belt Line Rd. Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Mariscos La Marina - Irving
orange starNo Reviews
1335 N Beltline Rd Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Beltline Road)
orange starNo Reviews
3613 N Beltline Road Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Red Hot & Blue - Irving TX Old
orange star4.2 • 1,646
5910 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Urban Bricks - Irving, TX - UB53
orange star4.3 • 148
2000 Esters Road Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston