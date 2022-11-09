Salmeri's Italian Kitchen imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Salmeri's Italian Kitchen 526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101

Tega Cay, SC 29715

1st course

3/30 mixed green

$6.00

3/30 caesar

$6.00

3/30 caprese

$6.00

3/30 burrata

$6.00

3/30 chopped

$6.00

3/30 Chicken Mushroom Soup

$6.00

3/30 Veggie Tort Soup

$6.00

2nd course

3/30 Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

3/30 Dylan's Alfredo

$18.00

3/30 Cajun Shrimp Fettucini

$18.00

3/30 Jasons Bakes Penne

$18.00

3/30 Bolognese

$18.00

3/30 Chicken Parm Pasta

$18.00

3/30 Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

3/30 Steak Tip Pasta

$18.00

3/30 Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

3/30 Salmon Pasta

$18.00

3/30 Simple Pasta

$18.00

3rd course

3/30 Tiramisu

$6.00

3/30 Cheesecake

$6.00

3/30 Creme Brulee

$6.00

3/30 Megs Choc Pie

$6.00

3/30 Cannolis (2)

$6.00

3/30 Sorbet/Gelato

$6.00

3/30 Cannoli Cake

$6.00

lunch appetizers

Crab and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

four cheeses. olive oil crumbs. basil pesto. toasted focaccia.

Flash Fried Semolina Crusted Calamari

$13.00

pepperoncini. fresh basil. garlic. lemon butter. tomato sauce.

Cannellini Bean Hummus

$8.00

rosemary. lemon. olive oil. grilled dough & crostini.

Crispy Arancini

$9.00

fried risotto. parmesan. mozzarella. house gravy. basil.

Pepperoni Pull Apart Bread

$12.00

ricotta. uav mozzarella. basil. garlic oil. pepperoni sauce

Salmeri’s Meatballs and Polenta

$9.00

parmesan polenta. fresh basil. house gravy.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

house sauce. parmesan. pesto.

Warm Olives

$8.00

orange zest. fennel seed. garlic. thyme. olive oil.

Meat & Cheese Board (Small)

$15.00

assorted Italian artisan meats & cheeses. olives. jam. candied nuts. crostini.

Meat & Cheese Board (Large)

$24.00

assorted Italian artisan meats & cheeses. olives. jam. candied nuts. crostini.

lunch pizzas

Cheese and Tomato Pizza

$10.00

oregano. fresh mozzarella. sauce. olive oil

Fennel Sausage and Ricotta Pizza

$12.00

mushroom. roasted peppers. sauce. basil. mozzarella

"Our" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

artisan pepperoni. house sauce. fresh uav mozz. ricotta. basil

Mushroom Pizza

$12.00

truffle oil. caramelized onions. provolone & mozzarella cheeses. arugula. fresh herbs

Artichoke and Goat Cheese Pizza

$12.00

prosciutto. smoked goat lady. spinach and caramelized onions

lunch soups and salads

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

shaved veggies. point reyes toma. marcona almonds. white balsamic vin

Salmeri’s Caesar

$8.00

parmesan fricco. lemony caesar. rosemary focaccia croutons

Salmeri’s Caprese Salad

$10.00

heirloom tomatoes. basil. fresh mozzarella. olive oil. balsamic syrup. ciabatta crumbs

Strawberry Burrata Salad

$10.00

pistachio. arugula. pickled onion. olive oil. ciabatta. basil

Chopped Salad

$8.00

tomatoes. olives. pepperoncini. bacon. crispy cannellini beans. citrus vinaigrette

Mushroom Chicken Soup

$7.00

basil. mozzarella grilled cheese croutons

Veggie Tort Soup

$6.00

acini de pepe. fennel sausage. traditional veggies

lunch pastas and entrees

Grilled Cold Water Salmon

$15.00

roasted artichokes. spinach. sweet corn. marinated tomatoes. lemon butter

Salmeri’s Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

cacio e pepe risotto. asparagus. roasted garlic. citrus butter

Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli

$18.00

spinach. roasted tomatoes. corn. tarragon lemon butter. evo crumbs

Dylan’s Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

parmesan crusted fried chicken. broccolini. bucatini pasta. aged parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

parmesan crusted chicken with house gravy and mozzarella. served with our bucatini alfredo.

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccini

$15.00

roasted mushrooms. spinach. red pepper alfredo

Brennan’s Bolognese

$15.00

well kinda. meatballs. fennel sausage. shortribs. sauce. pappardelle. pesto

Urban Gourmet Farms Mushroom Ravioli

$13.00

tasso ham. oven roasted peppers. basil. garlic cream.

Pesto Salmon Pasta

$15.00

blistered tomatoes. spinach. artichokes. olive oil. house made garlic bread crumbs

Simple Pasta (L)

$9.00

pick a sauce (olive and garlic. simple marinara or alfredo. cajun alfredo). a pasta. and protein (shrimp. meat ball. grilled chicken).

lunch sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

meatballs. sausage. shortribs. uav mozz and fontina cheese. roasted peppers. ciabatta

Chicken Parm Sammy

$12.00

pesto. fresh mozz. sauce. lemony arugula. ciabatta

Salmeri’s Burger

$10.00

mozzarella and provolone. bacon. basil mayo. pickled onions

Meatball Parm Sammy

$10.00

beef and pork. fresh mozzarella. tomato sauce. hoagie roll

Italian Chicken Sammy

$11.00

pepperoni. pepperoncini. lemon vin. arugula. provolone & mozz. lettuce. basil mayo

The Caprese Sammy

$10.00

ricotta. bacon. spinach. basil. heirloom tomato. red pepper pesto. ciabatta. pressed

Italian Meat Sammy

$10.00

prosciutto. salami. pepperoncini. arugula. basil mayo. lemon vin. provolone cheese. ciabatta

Roast Beef Sammy

$12.00

slow roasted Italian roast beef, caramelized onions, pepperoncini, uav mozzarella, oregano

desserts

Callebaut Chocolate Tiramisu

$8.00

espresso chocolate. mascarpone cream. cocoa nib and biscotti crumble

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

bourbon caramel. apple compote. apple chip

Blackberry Creme Brulee

$8.00

Madagascar vanilla. double chocolate biscotti

Chocolate Malted Pie

$9.00

espresso anglaise toasted marshmallows

Cannoli (Single)

$3.00

ricotta cream. chocolate chips.

Cannoli (4 for $10)

$10.00

ricotta cream. chocolate chips.

Sorbet / Ice Cream

$5.00

3 scoops of either lemon sorbet, raspberry sorbet, or vanilla Highroad ice cream

kids menu

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.00

chicken fingers, rosemary french fries

Kid’s Alfredo

$6.00

buccatini or penne with alfredo and choice of plain, chicken or shrimp

Kid Pizza

$8.00

small kid's cheese or pepperoni pizza with house marinara

Kid’s Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.00

burger, mozz/prov blend, rosemary fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our take on some Italian favorites!

526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay, SC 29715

Salmeri's Italian Kitchen image

