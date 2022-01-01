  • Home
Salmon Bake 31832 Herman Leirer Rd, Seward

No reviews yet

31832 Herman Leirer Rd, Seward

Seward, AK 99664

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizer

Halibut Chunks

$20.00

Locally caught, lightly battered and fried with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.

Coconut Prawns

$18.00

Five large prawns coated in shredded coconut and panko, fried to perfection served with a Major Grey mango chutney.

Steamer Clams

$19.00Out of stock

Steamer clams simmered in a white wine and lemon butter sauce. Served with a ½ round of sourdough bread.

Seafood Cakes

$17.00Out of stock

Alaskan crab mixed with sauteed veggies, fresh herbs and just the right amount of bread crumbs. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.

Cup Seafood Chowder

$7.00

Northwest style seafood chowder. A rich and creamy herbed soup with salmon, halibut, and red snapper.

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$14.00

Northwest style seafood chowder. A rich and creamy herbed soup with salmon, halibut, and red snapper.

1/2 LB Crab Legs

$45.00Out of stock

One half pound perfectly steamed, served with warm clarified butter.

Large House Salad

$14.00

Romaine and green leaf lettuce mixed and topped with sliced tomatoes, crisp English cucumbers and thin sliced red onion. Topped with feta and your choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

­­­Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our homemade Caesar, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and croutons.

Red Snapper Chunks

$14.00Out of stock

Locally caught, lightly battered and fried with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.

Steak Salad

$21.00Out of stock

A bed of house salad mix with blackened and seared steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and blue cheese dressing

Entree

All dinners are served with a choice of two sides. Please pick any two: sautéed corn, baked beans, garlic butter rice or baked potato with sour cream and butter.

Salmon Bake Dinner

$31.00

Our famous, trademark dinner - fresh sockeye salmon broiled to perfection and finished with a slightly sweet and salty basting.

Halibut Dinner

$37.00

Fresh local halibut, basted and lightly spiced.

Halibut Fish & Chips

$33.00

Classic fish and chips with an Alaskan Ale batter served with homemade cocktail or tartar sauce. Traditionally served with fries and cole slaw, but can come with any two sides.

Seafood Cake Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

laskan crab mixed with sauteed veggies, fresh herbs, and just the right amount of bread crumbs. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.

King Crab Legs Dinner

$90.00Out of stock

One pound of crab perfectly steamed, served with warm clarified butter.

Captain's Platter

$37.00

Broiled sockeye salmon, beer battered halibut chunks, and deep fried jumbo prawns. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.

New York Steak

$36.00Out of stock

Mid-West choice 12 oz. steak, seasoned to perfection and broiled to your liking.

Ribs Dinner

$30.00

Charbroiled and slow-cooked. Fresh and tender, served with our homemade pomegranate molasses BBQ sauce.

Large House Salad

$14.00

Romaine and green leaf lettuce mixed and topped with sliced tomatoes, crisp English cucumbers and thin sliced red onion. Topped with feta and your choice of house-made dressing: ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, or honey mustard. Add a protein: salmon, halibut, chicken or snapper.

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our homemade Caesar, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Add a protein: salmon, halibut, chicken or snapper.

Steak Salad

$21.00

A bed of house salad mix with blackened and seared steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$27.00

Rigatoni pasta with mushrooms, artichoke and sun dried tomatoes, served with a fresh pesto and grilled chicken.

Seafood Pesto Pasta

$32.00

Salmon, red snapper, and shrimp in a tomato sauce over rigatoni pasta.

Veggie pasta

$25.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

All sandwiches served with choice of one side: French fries, garlic butter rice, coleslaw or baked beans. Each topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. All burgers are 1/2 lb and cooked to medium unless otherwise specified.

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Our basted signature fresh red salmon makes a delicious sandwich.

Halibut Sandwich

$20.00

Fresh Alaskan seasoned halibut, broiled and unbeatable!

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tender chicken breast marinated and charbroiled to perfection. Served with ham and swiss.

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Hamburger

$15.00

1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Teriyaki Cheeseburger

$18.00

With pineapple, cheese and teriyaki sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$18.50

Cheeseburger topped with bacon & fresh avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Exit Glacier Burger

$19.50

With grilled ham, mushrooms and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Mushroom Burger

$15.50Out of stock

With fresh grilled mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

A classic, add the bacon. Lu

Sides

Rice

$4.00

House recipe & our favorite!

Fries

$4.00

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

In-house crafted baked beans with sweet & BBQ flavor.

Baked Potato

$4.00

Served with sour cream & butter.

Corn

$4.00

Corn and bell peppers sautéed on the grill with salt, pepper & butter.

VOD

$4.50

Vegetable of the day! Always changing, always fresh.

Baked Potato PLAIN

$4.00

Baked Potato NO SC

$4.00

Baked Potato NO Butter

$4.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

XTRA Sour Dough

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Pickle

$1.00

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Slaw

$4.00

Cole slaw tossed in homemade vinegar, mayo dressing.

Mango Chutney

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Aioli

$0.50

Dessert

Berry Crisp

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$10.00Out of stock

Corndog

$10.00

Pasta Parmesan

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Chowder Cup

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Specials

Prime Rib

$44.00Out of stock

Gifts

Tshirts

$24.00

Sweatshirts

$42.00

Sticker

$5.00

Fish Seasoning

$20.00

Long Sleeved Shirt

$30.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Root Beer

$4.61

Cream Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of cheap beer & lousy food! Seward's favorite local pub and restaurant. Authentic Alaska atmosphere, food, brews & people.

Location

31832 Herman Leirer Rd, Seward, Seward, AK 99664

Directions

Gallery
Salmon Bake image
Salmon Bake image
Salmon Bake image

