Salmon Bake 31832 Herman Leirer Rd, Seward
31832 Herman Leirer Rd, Seward
Seward, AK 99664
Appetizer
Halibut Chunks
Locally caught, lightly battered and fried with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.
Coconut Prawns
Five large prawns coated in shredded coconut and panko, fried to perfection served with a Major Grey mango chutney.
Steamer Clams
Steamer clams simmered in a white wine and lemon butter sauce. Served with a ½ round of sourdough bread.
Seafood Cakes
Alaskan crab mixed with sauteed veggies, fresh herbs and just the right amount of bread crumbs. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Cup Seafood Chowder
Northwest style seafood chowder. A rich and creamy herbed soup with salmon, halibut, and red snapper.
Bowl Seafood Chowder
Northwest style seafood chowder. A rich and creamy herbed soup with salmon, halibut, and red snapper.
1/2 LB Crab Legs
One half pound perfectly steamed, served with warm clarified butter.
Red Snapper Chunks
Locally caught, lightly battered and fried with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.
Steak Salad
A bed of house salad mix with blackened and seared steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and blue cheese dressing
Entree
Salmon Bake Dinner
Our famous, trademark dinner - fresh sockeye salmon broiled to perfection and finished with a slightly sweet and salty basting.
Halibut Dinner
Fresh local halibut, basted and lightly spiced.
Halibut Fish & Chips
Classic fish and chips with an Alaskan Ale batter served with homemade cocktail or tartar sauce. Traditionally served with fries and cole slaw, but can come with any two sides.
Seafood Cake Dinner
laskan crab mixed with sauteed veggies, fresh herbs, and just the right amount of bread crumbs. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.
King Crab Legs Dinner
One pound of crab perfectly steamed, served with warm clarified butter.
Captain's Platter
Broiled sockeye salmon, beer battered halibut chunks, and deep fried jumbo prawns. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.
New York Steak
Mid-West choice 12 oz. steak, seasoned to perfection and broiled to your liking.
Ribs Dinner
Charbroiled and slow-cooked. Fresh and tender, served with our homemade pomegranate molasses BBQ sauce.
Large House Salad
Romaine and green leaf lettuce mixed and topped with sliced tomatoes, crisp English cucumbers and thin sliced red onion. Topped with feta and your choice of house-made dressing: ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, or honey mustard. Add a protein: salmon, halibut, chicken or snapper.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our homemade Caesar, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Add a protein: salmon, halibut, chicken or snapper.
Steak Salad
A bed of house salad mix with blackened and seared steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Rigatoni pasta with mushrooms, artichoke and sun dried tomatoes, served with a fresh pesto and grilled chicken.
Seafood Pesto Pasta
Salmon, red snapper, and shrimp in a tomato sauce over rigatoni pasta.
Veggie pasta
Sandwiches & Burgers
Salmon Sandwich
Our basted signature fresh red salmon makes a delicious sandwich.
Halibut Sandwich
Fresh Alaskan seasoned halibut, broiled and unbeatable!
Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast marinated and charbroiled to perfection. Served with ham and swiss.
Veggie Burger
Hamburger
1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Teriyaki Cheeseburger
With pineapple, cheese and teriyaki sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Bacon Avocado Burger
Cheeseburger topped with bacon & fresh avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Exit Glacier Burger
With grilled ham, mushrooms and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Mushroom Burger
With fresh grilled mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger
A classic, add the bacon. Lu
Sides
Rice
House recipe & our favorite!
Fries
Crispy Fries
Beans
In-house crafted baked beans with sweet & BBQ flavor.
Baked Potato
Served with sour cream & butter.
Corn
Corn and bell peppers sautéed on the grill with salt, pepper & butter.
VOD
Vegetable of the day! Always changing, always fresh.
Baked Potato PLAIN
Baked Potato NO SC
Baked Potato NO Butter
Corn Bread
XTRA Sour Dough
Ranch
Mayo
Pickle
Tartar
Cocktail
Slaw
Cole slaw tossed in homemade vinegar, mayo dressing.
Mango Chutney
Side BBQ
Side Aioli
Butter on the side
Sour cream on side
Kids
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of cheap beer & lousy food! Seward's favorite local pub and restaurant. Authentic Alaska atmosphere, food, brews & people.
31832 Herman Leirer Rd, Seward, Seward, AK 99664