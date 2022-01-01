Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Dessert & Ice Cream

Saloniki - Cambridge

1,199 Reviews

$

181 Massachusetts Ave

Suite 2

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Pita (Niko)
Grilled Chicken Meal
Crispy Chicken, Avocado & Bacon Pita

Pita Sandwiches

Braised Pork Pita (Herc)

Braised Pork Pita (Herc)

$11.59

braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$11.59

grilled chicken skewer, Greek mustard sauce, tomatoes, onions, fries & oregano

Crispy Chicken, Avocado & Bacon Pita

Crispy Chicken, Avocado & Bacon Pita

$12.59

crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomato, greens

Grilled Chicken Pita (Niko)

Grilled Chicken Pita (Niko)

$11.59

grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce

Impossible Meatball Pita

Impossible Meatball Pita

$12.59

(vegan) two Impossible meatballs, greens, tomato, onion, fries, charred eggplant sauce

Spicy Lamb Meatball Pita (George)

Spicy Lamb Meatball Pita (George)

$12.59

spicy lamb meatballs, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, charred eggplant sauce, garlic yogurt, secret sauce

Zucchini-Feta Fritter Pita (Despena)

Zucchini-Feta Fritter Pita (Despena)

$10.59

(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce

Saloniki Salads

Mt. Olympus Salad

Mt. Olympus Salad

$15.59

grilled chicken thighs, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette

Mykonos Salad

Mykonos Salad

$13.59

zucchini fritters, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette

Santorini Summer Salad

$14.59
Village Salad

Village Salad

$11.59

greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette

Saloniki Meals

Braised Pork Meal

Braised Pork Meal

$14.99

braised pork shoulder, fries, chopped salad, pita, slaw, spicy whipped feta

Chicken Souvlaki Classic Meal

Chicken Souvlaki Classic Meal

$13.99

grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki Double Classic Meal

Chicken Souvlaki Double Classic Meal

$16.99

two grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki

Crispy Chicken Meal

$15.99
Grilled Chicken Meal

Grilled Chicken Meal

$14.99

grilled chicken thighs, fries, chopped salad, pita, tzatziki

Impossible Meatball Meal

Impossible Meatball Meal

$16.99

(vegan) Impossible meatballs, brown rice, chopped salad, pita, charred eggplant sauce

Impossible Moussaka Meal

$17.99
Spicy Lamb Meatball Meal

Spicy Lamb Meatball Meal

$15.99

lamb meatballs, brown rice, garlic yogurt, chopped salad, pita, charred eggplant

Zucchini-Feta Fritters Meal

Zucchini-Feta Fritters Meal

$13.99

(vegetarian) zucchini fritters, brown rice, chopped salad, pita, garlic yogurt

Greek-Style Spatchcock Chicken Meal HALF

Greek-Style Spatchcock Chicken Meal HALF

$20.99

With tzatziki, charred lemon, myzithra cheese, small Greek Salad & crispy smashed potatoes

Greek-Style Spatchcock Chicken Meal WHOLE

Greek-Style Spatchcock Chicken Meal WHOLE

$29.99Out of stock

With Tzatziki, charred lemon, myzithra cheese, small Greek Salad & crispy smashed potatoes

Mixed Grill Meal

Mixed Grill Meal

$39.99

two grilled chicken skewers, four lamb meatballs, halloumi, Greek fries, small Greek salad, two pitas, tzatziki, spicy whipped feta

Saloniki Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$4.00

Chopped Greek Salad

$6.00

Crispy Feta Puffs

$8.00
Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Tossed with herb salt.

Griddled Cheese Pita

$7.00
Griddled Spanakopita Pita

Griddled Spanakopita Pita

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00
Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$7.00
Fries (No Cheese)

Fries (No Cheese)

$4.00
Fries & Feta

Fries & Feta

$6.00

Impossible Moussaka

$10.00

Layers of spiced slow cooked “impossible meat”, eggplant & bechamel topped with graviera cheese

Side Impssible

$4.00
Side Pita

Side Pita

$1.99

Made-to-order, always

Side Sauce

$0.69
Single Souvlaki Skewer (Chicken)

Single Souvlaki Skewer (Chicken)

$4.00
Spicy Lamb Meatballs Side

Spicy Lamb Meatballs Side

$7.00
Yia-Yia's Soup

Yia-Yia's Soup

$7.00
Zucchini-Feta Fritters Side

Zucchini-Feta Fritters Side

$6.00

Drinks & Dessert

Amita Juice

$4.00
Baklava Crisps

Baklava Crisps

$6.00

Espa Soda

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$2.59+

Your choice of Coca-Cola fountain beverage

Greek Frappe

Greek Frappe

$4.00

Whipped Nescafé, evaporated milk & sugar

Saloniki Greek Fro Yo

$6.00
Saloniki Greek Yogurt

Saloniki Greek Yogurt

$7.00
Greek Donuts

Greek Donuts

$8.00

Spindrift Seltzers

$3.00

Your choice of refreshing local seltzers

Water

$2.00
Housemade Teas & Lemonades

Housemade Teas & Lemonades

$3.59+
Nescafe Instant Coffee Can

Nescafe Instant Coffee Can

$10.00

Cocktails To-Go!

Mykonos Cocktail

Mykonos Cocktail

$10.00

Reposado tequila, lemon, peach, thai chili.

Santorini Sangria

Santorini Sangria

$10.00

Red Wine, sour cherry, Greek spice mix

Rita-Ritaki

Rita-Ritaki

$10.00

Tequila, tsipouro, lime, honey

Greek Espresso Martini

Greek Espresso Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Vodka, Nescafé, coffee liqueur, mastiha, baileys

Saloniki Daiquiri

Saloniki Daiquiri

$10.00

White rum, lime, simple, bitters

Bag Fee

City Bag Fee

$0.15
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Greek Fix since 2016!

Website

Location

181 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 2, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Saloniki image
Saloniki image
Saloniki image
Main pic

