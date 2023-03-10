  • Home
Saloon Door Brewing - Webster 105 Magellan Cir

No reviews yet

105 Magellan Cir

Webster, TX 77598

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


LIQUID

AMBER

$6.65+

APPLE ALE (cider)

$7.05

BARREL ALE

$8.05+

BARREL STOUT

$8.75+

BERLINNER

$7.05+

BLONDE

$6.65+

BROWN

$6.65+

CREAM ALE ANY

$6.65+

DOC/WOLF

$7.45+

DUNKEL

$6.65+

ESB

$6.65+

GRAPE ALE (red/white)

$7.05

HAZY PALE

$7.05+

IMPERIAL CREAM

$6.70+

IMPERIAL STOUT

$7.75+

KEMAH

$6.42+

KOMBUCHA

$6.00

LAVA

$7.55+

MILK STOUT NITRO

$6.65+

PORTER

$6.65+

PONYBOY

$6.70+

RIVER ACE

$7.45+

SAY WHEN

$7.00+

SCOTCH ALE

$7.75+

WHEAT BEER ANY

$6.65+

FLIGHT

STANDARD

$16.00

IMPERIAL

$19.00

BLEND

$17.50

SODA

SODA

$2.50

MERCH

SHIRT

$25.00

PINT GLASS

$7.00

HAT

$15.50

PIZZA

SINGLE SLICE

$2.50

EVENT

SMALL FEE (5)

$5.00

MEDIUM FEE (20)

$20.00

BIG FEE (100)

$100.00

TICKETS

BIG BLOCK TICKETS (20)

$130.00

MEDIUM BLOCK TICKETS (6)

$35.00

SINGLE TICKET

$7.00

DEPOSIT (SHELL)

$50.00

SMALL DEPOSIT (HANDLE)

$25.00

SMALL DEPOSIT (TRASH)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

105 Magellan Cir, Webster, TX 77598

Directions

Banner pic
