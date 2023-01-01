FOOD

Starters

2-Pc. Cornbread & Butter

$6.00

Two or four pieces of warm cornbread served with a side of whipped maple butter.

4-Pc. Cornbread & Butter

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

A creamy homemade buffalo chicken dip, served with seasoned chips.

Garlic Bread Bruschetta

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Hand-cut and breaded fresh mozzarella, deep fried and served with our homemade marinara.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

A heap of deep-fried golden brown dill pickle chips, served with a side of our special Saloon sauce for dipping.

Potato Spurs

$9.00

Potato wedges baked and loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, drizzled with our special Saloon sauce, and served with a side of sour cream.

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

A soft pretzel appetizer served with our special beer cheese for dipping.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Tater Kegs

$11.00

A perfect blend of potato, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and seasoning, rolled and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing for dipping.

Boneless Tenders

$14.00

Ten ounces of our breaded chicken tenders fried and served in your choice of one of our wing flavors.

Wild Wings

$15.00

Eight jumbo bone-in chicken wings fried and served in your choice of one of our wing flavors.

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Our homemade New England-style clam chowder served with garlic bread.

French Onion Soup

$7.00

A sweet and savory onion soup finished with croutons, provolone, and Swiss cheese.

Southern Corn Chili

$10.00

A southern-style sweet ‘n spicy chili made with seasoned ground beef, sweet corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and served with a side of cornbread.

House Salad

$12.00

A romaine and iceberg blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side. Gluten-Free

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onion, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tri-color tortilla strips, and grilled BBQ chicken drizzled with our special Saloon sauce.

Soup & Side Salad

$12.00+

Entrées & Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Our crunchy fried chicken breast atop a fluffy Belgian waffle, drizzled with our maple bourbon sauce. Add a Side of Bacon - $2

Country Fried Chicken

$17.00

Our crunchy fried chicken breast topped with chicken gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Fire Roasted Ribs

$22.00

Marinated Chicken

$18.00

One eight-ounce Italian marinated chicken breast in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of two sides. MARINADES: Saloon BBQ [GF] / Maple Bourbon [GF] / Teriyaki / Honey Mustard [GF] / Sweet Chili [GF] / Garlic Herb Butter [GF] / Honey Mustard [GF]

NY Sirloin

$28.00

A fourteen-ounce hand-cut NY Sirloin grilled to your liking and topped with a delicious garlic herb butter. Served with your choice of two sides.

Tenderloin Tips

$26.00

Twelve ounces of tenderloin tips soaked in our house marinade. Served with your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS: Sauteed Peppers & Onions - $1.50 Sauteed Mushrooms - $1.50 All 3 - $2.50

Breakfast for Dinner

$14.00

Three fried eggs cooked to your liking, bacon, toasted sourdough bread and our hand-cut seasoned fries.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Two eggs, American cheese, and bacon on a grilled bulkie roll, served with a side of our hand-cut seasoned fries.

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$20.00

Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic haddock baked in a white wine butter sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with your choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic haddock beer-battered and fried to perfection. Served with our hand-cut seasoned fries and coleslaw.

Grilled 'n Glazed Salmon

$23.00

Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic salmon plain or coated in your choice of a glaze and grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides. GLAZES: Maple Bourbon [GF] / Teriyaki / Sweet Chili [GF] / Garlic Herb Butter [GF]

Lobster Roll

$28.00+

Fried Scallops

$25.00

Baked Scallops

$25.00

Sandwiches

E.G.C. BLT

$16.00

One of our owner’s favorites – a seasoned breaded chicken breast deep fried and served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on a grilled bulkie roll.

Traditional BLT

$12.00

Bring it right back to the basics with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Drippin' Chicken

$16.00

A seasoned breaded and fried chicken breast drippin’ with our warm homemade honey aioli on a grilled bulkie roll, served with lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Salad

$14.00

All white tuna mixed with our seasoned mayo and celery served with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.

Farm Parm Sub

$16.00+

Your choice of four homemade meatballs or eight ounces of fried chicken smothered in marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, and served on a toasted sub roll.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

A generous heap of pulled pork smothered in our Saloon BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a grilled bulkie roll.

Twin Saddled Dogs

$12.00

Two all-beef hot dogs saddled-up on grilled and buttered New England-style buns. ADD-ONS: Saloon BBQ & Onions - $2 Chili & Cheese - $2 BBQ Pulled Pork - $6

Chuck Wagon

$18.00

Delicious shaved tenderloin steak cooked with sauteed peppers and onions, and melted American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll with mayo.

Diablo Kicker

$17.00

A seasoned breaded chicken breast, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and our homemade ghost pepper sauce. Served on a grilled bulkie roll.

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Grilled and chopped chicken with sauteed peppers and onions and topped with melted American cheese on a toasted sub roll with mayo.

Pastrami & Swiss

$15.00

Eight ounces of hot, lean-cut pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye.

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

The Six Burger

$18.00

A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with cheddar cheese, Saloon BBQ sauce, bacon, onion strings, and an over-easy egg served on a grilled bulkie roll.

Pork Lovers Burger

$19.00

A seasoned hand-packed angus patty, cheddar cheese, and pulled pork topped with coleslaw. Served on a grilled bulkie roll. Add Bacon - $2

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms, served on a grilled bulkie roll.

Cheese Burger

$14.00

A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a grilled bulkie roll. Add Bacon - $2

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Six ounces of our all-white meat turkey burger with lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled bulkie roll.

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Bronco Burger

$16.00

Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Eight ounces of grilled chicken served over your choice of spaghetti or cavatappi tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parm

$19.00

An eight-ounce fried chicken breast topped with a melted mozzarella blend and our homemade marinara sauce over spaghetti.

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

A generous serving of cavatappi pasta mixed with our homemade cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs. Served with a side of cornbread instead! MAC ADD-ONS: Crispy Buffalo Chicken - $5 Crispy BBQ Chicken - $5 BBQ Pulled Pork - $6

Plain Pasta

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

A traditional dish - our delicious meatballs served atop spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce.

Pizzas & Calzones

The Barnyard Pizza

$20.00

A homemade marinara sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon.

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$18.00

Doc Holiday's White Out

$18.00

A white sauce base with herbed ricotta cheese and a mozzarella blend, topped with fresh basil.

Pizza Margherita

$18.00

A homemade marinara sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

A Buffalo sauce base with a mozzarella blend, topped with Buffalo chicken and drizzle of bleu cheese dressing.

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Traditional-style cheese pizza.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Traditional-style pepperoni pizza.

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Traditional-style cheese pizza with peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

Side Saddle

$20.00

Saddle up for this duo! A sausage and meatball calzone paired with a half-pizza - your choice of cheese or pepperoni.

CBA Calzone

$18.00

Meatball & Pepperoni Calzone

$20.00

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$20.00

Taco Pizza

$19.00

DIY Pizza

$15.00

Specials

Stuffed Haddock

$22.00

H.M. Ham Sandwich

$15.00

Bread Bowl Special

$9.00

Sides

Side Baked Beans

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Cornbread

$2.00

Side Farmer's Salsa

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Saloon Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Curds

$3.00

Extra Side Seasoned Chips

$2.00

Extra Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Extra Side Mac & Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Extra Side Marinara

$1.50

Chips & Queso

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

DESSERT

Dessert Menu

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Fried Dough Chips & Dip

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

RETAIL

Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00+

Hat (Standard)

$15.00

Hoodie

$45.00+

Glass

$3.00