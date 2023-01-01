Saloon No. 6 141 Worcester Road
141 Worcester Road
Webster, MA 01570
FOOD
Starters
2-Pc. Cornbread & Butter
Two or four pieces of warm cornbread served with a side of whipped maple butter.
4-Pc. Cornbread & Butter
Two or four pieces of warm cornbread served with a side of whipped maple butter.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A creamy homemade buffalo chicken dip, served with seasoned chips.
Garlic Bread Bruschetta
Fried Mozzarella
Hand-cut and breaded fresh mozzarella, deep fried and served with our homemade marinara.
Fried Pickle Chips
A heap of deep-fried golden brown dill pickle chips, served with a side of our special Saloon sauce for dipping.
Potato Spurs
Potato wedges baked and loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, drizzled with our special Saloon sauce, and served with a side of sour cream.
Soft Pretzels
A soft pretzel appetizer served with our special beer cheese for dipping.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Tater Kegs
A perfect blend of potato, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and seasoning, rolled and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing for dipping.
Boneless Tenders
Ten ounces of our breaded chicken tenders fried and served in your choice of one of our wing flavors.
Wild Wings
Eight jumbo bone-in chicken wings fried and served in your choice of one of our wing flavors.
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Clam Chowder
Our homemade New England-style clam chowder served with garlic bread.
French Onion Soup
A sweet and savory onion soup finished with croutons, provolone, and Swiss cheese.
Southern Corn Chili
A southern-style sweet ‘n spicy chili made with seasoned ground beef, sweet corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and served with a side of cornbread.
House Salad
A romaine and iceberg blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side. Gluten-Free
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onion, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tri-color tortilla strips, and grilled BBQ chicken drizzled with our special Saloon sauce.
Soup & Side Salad
Entrées & Breakfast
Chicken & Waffles
Our crunchy fried chicken breast atop a fluffy Belgian waffle, drizzled with our maple bourbon sauce. Add a Side of Bacon - $2
Country Fried Chicken
Our crunchy fried chicken breast topped with chicken gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Fire Roasted Ribs
Marinated Chicken
One eight-ounce Italian marinated chicken breast in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of two sides. MARINADES: Saloon BBQ [GF] / Maple Bourbon [GF] / Teriyaki / Honey Mustard [GF] / Sweet Chili [GF] / Garlic Herb Butter [GF] / Honey Mustard [GF]
NY Sirloin
A fourteen-ounce hand-cut NY Sirloin grilled to your liking and topped with a delicious garlic herb butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
Tenderloin Tips
Twelve ounces of tenderloin tips soaked in our house marinade. Served with your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS: Sauteed Peppers & Onions - $1.50 Sauteed Mushrooms - $1.50 All 3 - $2.50
Breakfast for Dinner
Three fried eggs cooked to your liking, bacon, toasted sourdough bread and our hand-cut seasoned fries.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs, American cheese, and bacon on a grilled bulkie roll, served with a side of our hand-cut seasoned fries.
Seafood
Baked Haddock
Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic haddock baked in a white wine butter sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with your choice of two sides.
Fish & Chips
Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic haddock beer-battered and fried to perfection. Served with our hand-cut seasoned fries and coleslaw.
Grilled 'n Glazed Salmon
Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic salmon plain or coated in your choice of a glaze and grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides. GLAZES: Maple Bourbon [GF] / Teriyaki / Sweet Chili [GF] / Garlic Herb Butter [GF]
Lobster Roll
Fried Scallops
Baked Scallops
Sandwiches
E.G.C. BLT
One of our owner’s favorites – a seasoned breaded chicken breast deep fried and served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on a grilled bulkie roll.
Traditional BLT
Bring it right back to the basics with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.
Drippin' Chicken
A seasoned breaded and fried chicken breast drippin’ with our warm homemade honey aioli on a grilled bulkie roll, served with lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Salad
All white tuna mixed with our seasoned mayo and celery served with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
Farm Parm Sub
Your choice of four homemade meatballs or eight ounces of fried chicken smothered in marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, and served on a toasted sub roll.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
A generous heap of pulled pork smothered in our Saloon BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a grilled bulkie roll.
Twin Saddled Dogs
Two all-beef hot dogs saddled-up on grilled and buttered New England-style buns. ADD-ONS: Saloon BBQ & Onions - $2 Chili & Cheese - $2 BBQ Pulled Pork - $6
Chuck Wagon
Delicious shaved tenderloin steak cooked with sauteed peppers and onions, and melted American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll with mayo.
Diablo Kicker
A seasoned breaded chicken breast, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and our homemade ghost pepper sauce. Served on a grilled bulkie roll.
Chicken Philly
Grilled and chopped chicken with sauteed peppers and onions and topped with melted American cheese on a toasted sub roll with mayo.
Pastrami & Swiss
Eight ounces of hot, lean-cut pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye.
Fish Sandwich
Burgers
The Six Burger
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with cheddar cheese, Saloon BBQ sauce, bacon, onion strings, and an over-easy egg served on a grilled bulkie roll.
Pork Lovers Burger
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty, cheddar cheese, and pulled pork topped with coleslaw. Served on a grilled bulkie roll. Add Bacon - $2
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms, served on a grilled bulkie roll.
Cheese Burger
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a grilled bulkie roll. Add Bacon - $2
Turkey Burger
Six ounces of our all-white meat turkey burger with lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled bulkie roll.
Beyond Burger
Rodeo Burger
Bronco Burger
Pasta
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Eight ounces of grilled chicken served over your choice of spaghetti or cavatappi tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parm
An eight-ounce fried chicken breast topped with a melted mozzarella blend and our homemade marinara sauce over spaghetti.
Mac & Cheese
A generous serving of cavatappi pasta mixed with our homemade cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs. Served with a side of cornbread instead! MAC ADD-ONS: Crispy Buffalo Chicken - $5 Crispy BBQ Chicken - $5 BBQ Pulled Pork - $6
Plain Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
A traditional dish - our delicious meatballs served atop spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce.
Pizzas & Calzones
The Barnyard Pizza
A homemade marinara sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon.
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Doc Holiday's White Out
A white sauce base with herbed ricotta cheese and a mozzarella blend, topped with fresh basil.
Pizza Margherita
A homemade marinara sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
A Buffalo sauce base with a mozzarella blend, topped with Buffalo chicken and drizzle of bleu cheese dressing.
Cheese Pizza
Traditional-style cheese pizza.
Pepperoni Pizza
Traditional-style pepperoni pizza.
Veggie Pizza
Traditional-style cheese pizza with peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
Side Saddle
Saddle up for this duo! A sausage and meatball calzone paired with a half-pizza - your choice of cheese or pepperoni.
CBA Calzone
Meatball & Pepperoni Calzone
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Taco Pizza
DIY Pizza
Sides
Side Baked Beans
Side Broccoli
Side Caesar Salad
Side Coleslaw
Side Cornbread
Side Farmer's Salsa
Side Garlic Bread
Side Hand-Cut Fries
Side House Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Rice Pilaf
Side Saloon Sauce
Cheese Curds
Extra Side Seasoned Chips
Extra Side Alfredo Sauce
Extra Side Mac & Cheese Sauce
Extra Side Marinara
Chips & Queso
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saloon No. 6 is a local Bar & Eatery in Webster, MA perfect for enjoying your favorite food and drinks in a friendly environment at any time of the day!
