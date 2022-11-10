Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

400 Reviews

$

622 Washington Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

13 Wings
Cheeseburger
6 Wings

Munchies

13 Wings

$18.99

served with ranch or blue cheese

30 Wings

$39.99

can be split in half for sauces

4 Wing Teaser

$8.99

served with ranch or blue cheese

50 Wings

$62.99

can be split in half for sauces

6 Wings

$9.99

served with ranch or blue cheese

Basket Fries

$4.99

Basket Sweet Potato

$5.99

Basket Tater Tots

$5.99

Basket Waffle FF

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Spicy and served with tortilla chips and celery

Celery and Dressing

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$11.49

plain or buffalo, add fries $1

Coconut Shrimp

$12.49

jumbo shrimp served with our citrus mustard sauce.

Filet Bites

$15.99

grilled filet tips served with horsey sauce and chimichurri sauce.

Fried Pickles

$10.99Out of stock

5 spears hand breaded and served with lemon dill ranch sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

cheese filled jalapeños served with salsa and sour cream.

Mini Tacos

$9.99

seasoned chicken, fried and served with salsa, sour cream, and cheese sauce.

Nachos

$10.99

Cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, guacamole, salsa, sour cream. Add Chix or Beef $2

Philly Steak FF

$9.99

Shredded cheddar and bacon, served with ranch.

Potato Skins

$8.99

Bacon, melted cheddar and served with sour cream

Provolone Sticks

$8.99

served with marinara.

Quesadilla

$12.99

shredded cheddar, carmelized onions, tomato and grilled check or taco beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Smothered Nard Fries

$7.49

Shredded cheddar and bacon, served with ranch.

Soft Pretzels

$7.99

two baked served with honey mustard.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

served with pita chips

Zucchini

$10.49

topped with Parmesan and served with marinara

Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.49

Waffle fries and cheese on top

Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.49

Waffle fries and cheese on top

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

fried or grilled. Waffle fries and cheese on top

Filet Salad

$15.99

Waffle fries and cheese on top

Apple Walnut

$11.99

spring mix, sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, and feta. Add Chix $2

Salmon Salad

$15.99

spring mix, grilled salmon, fresh mango salsa, cucumber, tomato, pepper, and king pearl cheese.

Side Salad

$6.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar

$13.49

Blue Cheese

$13.49

crumbled blue cheese and bacon

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Hot pepper BBQ Bacon

$13.49

BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, onion straws banana peppers and hot pepper cheese

Impossible

$15.49

plant based protein char grilled and topped with lettuce tomato and onion.

Mini

$13.49

topped with american cheese and served on potato buns.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.49

Smoked Gouda

$13.49

Smoked gouda, crisp bacon, and caramelized onions

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$13.00

pick your toppings

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

topped with provolone

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

fried or grilled. Served in buffalo sauce.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

topped with provolone

Chicken Parmasan

$12.99

fried or grilled. Topped with banana peppers, pepperoni, marinara and provolone.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

topped with provolone

Giant Fish

$14.99

10oz fresh Atlantic cod, hand breaded and fried.

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

cheddar, American, and provolone. Add tomato $.50 add bacon $1

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

pepperoni, capicola, salami and provolone.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

provolone, cheese, grilled onion and green pepper.

Reuben

$12.99

corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on rye.

Turkey Club

$12.49

turkey, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce and tomato on Italian bread.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on rye.

Wraps

Turkey BLT

$12.49

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Buffalo

$12.49

chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch.

Veggie

$8.99

spring mix, green peppers, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, and balsamic glaze.

Sides/Soup/Kids

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Sweet FF

$4.99

Side Tots

$4.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Leona's Ice Cream

$6.50

Locally made Ice cream cookie Sandwiches

Glen’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

$4.50Out of stock

Locally made Ice cream cookie Sandwiches

Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

Wing Sauce (Extra)

$1.00

Salad Dressing (Extra)

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Jalapeno

$0.25

Horsey Sauce

$0.99

Attributes and Amenities
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since opening back in 1976, The Saloon has been the place to be for a fun time with familiar faces. As your local neighborhood bar, we’re serving up 30 rotating craft beers and full bar menu to our Pittsburgh friends, which features everything from snacks and sandwiches to wings, pizzas, burgers, and a whole lot more. So join us for a cold brew and bite to eat any day of the week -- we’re always happy to see you again here at The Saloon

Website

Location

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228

Directions

