Sal's Express Plymouth, MA

Craft Your Own

Medium 12" Pizza

$12.99

Large 16" Pizza

$15.99

XL 19" Pizza

$18.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Thin Crust Pizza

$15.99

Specialty Pies

12” Bacon Cheeseburger

12” Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Hawaiian

12” Hawaiian

$15.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

12” Meat Lover

12” Meat Lover

$18.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

12” Sal’s Special

12” Sal’s Special

$15.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

12” South Western

12” South Western

$16.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$14.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

12” Bbq Chicken

12” Bbq Chicken

$16.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

12” Buff-A-Que

12” Buff-A-Que

$15.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Buffalo Chicken

12” Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Chicken Bacon Ranch

12” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Gold Rush

12” Gold Rush

$15.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Sweet Chili Chicken

12” Sweet Chili Chicken

$15.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Margherita Napoletana

12” Margherita Napoletana

$14.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

12” Mushroom Florentine

12” Mushroom Florentine

$15.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

12” Sal’s Veggie

12” Sal’s Veggie

$15.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

12” Spinach Tomato Feta

12” Spinach Tomato Feta

$15.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

12” Tomato Caprese

12” Tomato Caprese

$15.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

12” Melenzana

12” Melenzana

$15.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

12” Spinach Salad

$15.99

Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella

12" Big Mac

$15.99

beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing

12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano

12" Taco Pizza

$15.99

beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and taco sauce

12" Loaded Tater Tot

$15.99

tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion

16” Bacon Cheeseburger

16” Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Hawaiian

16” Hawaiian

$19.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

16” Meat Lover

16” Meat Lover

$22.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

16” Sal’s Special

16” Sal’s Special

$19.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

16” South Western

16” South Western

$23.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$18.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

16” Bbq Chicken

16” Bbq Chicken

$19.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

16” Buff-A-Que

16” Buff-A-Que

$19.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Buffalo Chicken

16” Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Chicken Bacon Ranch

16” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Gold Rush

16” Gold Rush

$19.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Sweet Chili Chicken

16” Sweet Chili Chicken

$19.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Margherita Napoletana

16” Margherita Napoletana

$18.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16” Melenzana

16” Melenzana

$19.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

16” Mushroom Florentine

16” Mushroom Florentine

$19.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

16” Sal’s Veggie

16” Sal’s Veggie

$19.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

16” Spinach Tomato Feta

16” Spinach Tomato Feta

$19.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

16” Tomato Caprese

16” Tomato Caprese

$19.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

16” Spinach Salad

$19.99

Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella

16" Big Mac

$19.99

beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing

16" Taco Pizza

$19.99

beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and taco sauce

16" Loaded Tater Tot

$19.99

tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion

16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano

19” Bacon Cheeseburger

19” Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Hawaiian

19” Hawaiian

$23.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

19” Meat Lover

19” Meat Lover

$26.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

19” Sal’s Special

19” Sal’s Special

$23.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

19” South Western

19” South Western

$29.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$22.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

19” Bbq Chicken

19” Bbq Chicken

$24.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

19” Buff-A-Que

19” Buff-A-Que

$24.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Buffalo Chicken

19” Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Chicken Bacon Ranch

19” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Gold Rush

19” Gold Rush

$24.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar

19” Sweet Chili Chicken

19” Sweet Chili Chicken

$24.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Melenzana

19” Melenzana

$26.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

19” Mushroom Florentine

19” Mushroom Florentine

$23.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

19” Sal’s Veggie

19” Sal’s Veggie

$23.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

19” Spinach Tomato Feta

19” Spinach Tomato Feta

$26.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

19” Tomato Caprese

19” Tomato Caprese

$26.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

19” Margherita Napoletana

19” Margherita Napoletana

$25.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

19” Spinach Salad

$23.99

Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella

19" Big Mac

$24.99

beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing

19" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$24.99

chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano

19" Taco

$24.99

beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and taco sauce

19" Loaded Tater Tots

$24.99

tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust

GF Hawaiian

$15.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF Sal’s Special

$15.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF South Western

$16.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$14.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF Bbq Chicken

$16.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF Buff-A-Que

$15.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust

GF Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust

GF Gold Rush

$15.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - gluten free crust

GF Sweet Chili Chicken

$15.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust

GF Margherita Napoletana

$14.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - gluten free crust

GF Mushroom Florentine

$15.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - gluten free crust

GF Spinach Tomato Feta

$15.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - gluten free crust

GF Tomato Caprese

$15.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF Spinach Salad

$15.99

Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - gluten free crust

GF Big Mac

$15.99

beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - gluten free crust

GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - gluten free crust

GF Loaded Tater Tots

$15.99

tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - gluten free crust

GF Taco Pizza

$15.99

beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, taco sauce - gluten free crust

TC Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust

TC Hawaiian

$19.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Meat Lover

$22.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Sal’s Special

$19.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust

TC South Western

$23.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$18.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Bbq Chicken

$19.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Buff-A-Que

$19.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust

TC Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust

TC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust

TC Gold Rush

$19.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - thin crust

TC Sweet Chili Chicken

$19.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust

TC Margherita Napoletana

$18.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - thin crust

TC Mushroom Florentine

$19.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - thin crust

TC Sal’s Veggie

$19.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Spinach Tomato Feta

$19.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - thin crust

TC Tomato Caprese

$19.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - thin crust

TC Spinach Salad

$19.99

Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - thin crust

TC Melenzana

$19.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta - thin crust

TC Big Mac

$19.99

beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - thin crust

TC Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - thin crust

TC Loaded Tater Tots

$19.99

tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - thin crust

TC Taco Pizza

$19.99

beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, taco sauce - thin crust

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.99
Baked Ham Calzone

Baked Ham Calzone

$14.99

Baked ham, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan

Chicken Broccoli Calzone

Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$14.99

Chicken broccoli, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$14.99

Chicken, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta

Meatball Parmesan Calzone

Meatball Parmesan Calzone

$14.99

Meatballs, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta

Steak Bomb Calzone

Steak Bomb Calzone

$14.99

Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella

Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Shaved sirloin steak, cheddar, and mozzarella

Sides

Garlic Knots (7)

Garlic Knots (7)

$4.99
Single Garlic Knot

Single Garlic Knot

$1.00

Wings

$7.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Salads

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.99

romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing

Small Garden

Small Garden

$4.99

mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives

Small Greek

$6.99

garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$6.99

romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing

Large Garden

Large Garden

$6.99

mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives

Large Greek

$8.99

garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini

Dessert

(1) Cannolis

(1) Cannolis

$1.99
(6) Cannolis

(6) Cannolis

$10.99
(12) Cannolis

(12) Cannolis

$19.99
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.99

Mini Whoopie Pie

$1.99

Drinks

2 liter bottle

$3.29

Beverages

2 Liter Bottles

$3.29

12oz Coffee

$1.39

16oz Coffee

$1.59

24oz Coffee

$1.89

STOK Large

$3.19

STOK XLarge

$4.69

Empty Plastic Cups

$0.25

22oz Iced Coffee

$1.59

32oz Iced Coffee

$1.89

Cup Of Ice

$0.25
