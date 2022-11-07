Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

4580 Donald Ross Road

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Bites

$9.99

Served with tomato sauce

Potato Parm Delight

$7.99

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries (5)

$12.99

Try tossed with one of our signature wing sauces

Garlic Rolls

$3.99+

Pasta E Fagioli

$4.99+

Meatball & Ricotta

$10.99

Homemade meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

Combo Platter

$13.99

Chicken wings, mozzarella bites and chicken tenders with French fries

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed baby greens, fresh tomatoes, onions and black olives

Caesar Salad

$9.99

With chicken add 3.00

Chopped Salad

$14.99

Avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, onions, mixed greens

Caribbean Salad

$14.99

Mixed baby greens, chicken, fresh pineapple,avocado, tomatoes, crispy bacon and toasted spiced walnuts

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese, with a fresh squeezed lemon

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.99

Mixed field greens, scallions, radishes, radicchio, vine-ripened diced tomatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese

La Caprese Salad

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and onions

Antipasto Salad

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham and black olives

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Cold Subs/Wraps/Paninis

The Italian Sub

$10.99

Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoni, topped with our house vinaigrette

Roasted Turkey Sub

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion, and provolone cheese

Chicken Caesar Sub

$10.99

Tuscany Chicken Sub

$11.99

Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.99

Calzones & Strombolis

SM Cheese Calzone

$9.99

SM Stuffed Calzone

$12.99

Stuffed with a blend of three cheeses and any three of the following: Sausage, Pepperoni, Meatballs, Fresh Mushrooms, Broccoli, Ham, Hot Peppers, Fresh Garlic, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Pineapple, Bacon or Spinach

SM Stromboli

$11.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.99

SM Chicken Parm Stromboli

$13.99

SM Sausage, Pepper, Onion Stromboli

$11.99

LG Cheese Calzone

$17.99

LG Stuffed Calzone

$19.99

LG Stromboli

$21.99

LG Pepperoni Stromboli

$17.99

LG Chicken Parm Stromboli

$22.99

LG Sausage, Pepper, Onion Stromboli

$21.99

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Chicken Francese

$19.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Lasagna

$16.99

Penne Broccoli

$15.99

Add Chicken For 3.99

Penne Chicken and Broccoli

$18.99

Penne Rigate Alla Vodka

$16.99

Add Chicken For 3.99

Ravioli

$15.99

Spaghetti

$16.99

Spaghetting w/ Tomato Sauce

$13.99

Wings

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.99

With bleu cheese and celery sticks. Choose your sauce: Honey Chipotle, BBQ, Teriyaki, Chunky Garlic. Hot & Spicy or Mild

Sicilian Oven Wings

$14.99

Oven baked with onions and garlic

Desserts

Chocolate Fondant Cake

$8.99

Cannoli

$6.50

NY Cheesecake

$8.99

Tiramisu (House Specialty)

$8.99

Cold Beverages

2-Liter Bottle Soda

$4.49

Fountain Drink

$3.29

Bottle Water

$2.09

Kids

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.99

Kids Penne

$8.99

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$8.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$8.99

Kids Cheese Ravoli

$8.99

SM Soft Drink

$1.99

Kids Penne w/ Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$8.99

Sides

Side of Pasta

$9.99

Side of Meatball

$1.50

Side of Sausage

$9.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$6.99

MMA Chicken

$9.99

Sauteed Brocolli

$6.99

Large Fries

$5.99

Plain/Garlic Rolls

$2.29+

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Extra Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Gourmet Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$18.99+

Plum tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

Chunks of breaded chicken tossed in a BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce)

Greek Pizza

$16.99+

Kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce)

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99+

Fresh diced tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, garlic and tomato sauce. With cheese add 1.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatballs and sausage

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

Chunks of breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo, blue cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Brooklyn Style Pizza

$17.99+

Onions, sausage, meatball, ricotta and chicken

New Yorker Pizza

$17.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and double cheese

Bronx Bomber Pizza

$17.99+

Chunks of breaded chicken, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$17.99+

Chunks of breaded chicken, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$17.99+

Strips of eggplant, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and tomato sauce

White Pizza

$15.99+

Ricotta cheese, pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic

Grandma's Sicilian Pizza

$21.99

Fresh squeezed plum tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce, square shell)

Vodka Pizza

$22.99

Square shell, thin crust, with mozzarella cheese & topped with our vodka sauce

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$17.99+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage and meatballs

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99+

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Lasagna Pizza

$17.99+

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$17.99+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, with romaine lettuce and topped with Caesar dressing

Queen's Pie

$17.99+

Fresh tomato, basil, chicken, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese

Gorgonzola Salad Pizza

$23.99

Thin crust square shell, with tomato sauce and topped with our gorgonzola salad and balsamic vinegar

Ridgewood Favorite Pizza

$23.99

Old School Sicilian layered with sliced mozzarella cheese and baked with sauce on top

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.99

Family Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

$12.99

LG Cheese Pizza

$15.99

16" Sicilian BYO Pizza

$19.99

#1 Slice Special

$8.99

1 (2) Reg. Gourmet Slices & A Soda 8.99

#2 Slice Special

$7.99

Two Slices Of Pizza And Soda 7.99

Family Pack

$29.99

2 Lg Cheese Pizzas, 12 Garlic Knots and a 2 Liter of Soda $29.99

Slices

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.01

Bronx Bomber Slice

$4.01

Brooklyn Style Slice

$4.01

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.01

Caesar Roll

$4.01

Cheese Slice

$2.56

Chicken Parmigiana Slice

$4.01

Eggplant Parmigiana Slice

$4.01

Gorgonzola Salad Slice

$4.01

Grandma's Sicilian Slice

$4.01

Greek Slice

$4.01

Hawaiian Pizza Slice

$4.01

Lasagna Pizza Slice

$4.01

Margherita Slice

$4.01

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.01

Mini Stromboli

$6.35

New Yorker Slice

$4.01

Queen's Pie Slice

$4.01

Ridgewoods Favorite Slice

$4.01

Stuffed Meat Slice

$4.01

Stuffed Slice

$4.65

Vegetarian Slice

$4.01

Vodka Pizza Slice

$4.01

White Slice

$4.01

Regular Sicilian Slice

$4.01

Starters (Catering)

Mozzarella Bites

$35.00+

Mini Meatballs

$50.00+

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$55.00+

Wings

$55.00+

Garlic Rolls (12 pcs)

$10.99

Salads (Catering)

House Salad (C)

$30.00+

Caesar Salad (C)

$35.00+Out of stock

Chopped Salad (C)

$60.00+

Caribbean Salad (C)

$60.00+

Greek Salad (C)

$45.00+

Gorgonzola Salad (C)

$45.00+Out of stock

La Caprese Salad (C)

$60.00+

Antipasto Salad (C)

$65.00+

Entrees (Catering)

Spaghetti Meatballs

$45.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana (C)

$55.00+

Penne Alla Broccoli (C)

$55.00+

Penne Alla Vodka (C)

$55.00+

Chicken Francese (C)

$85.00+

Chicken Cacciatore (C)

$70.00+

Chicken Parmigiana (C)

$70.00+

Baked Ziti (C)

$55.00+

Ravioli (C)

$55.00+

Lasagna (C)

$65.00+

Desserts (Catering)

Cannolis (12)

$53.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sal’s Express is recognized as one of Jupiter's best pizzerias! We use only the finest ingredients in all of our food.

