Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian

Sals Gastronomia 104 Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

104 Walnut Street

Montclair, NJ 07042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC ITALIAN
MULTI GRAIN BOWL
FARM SALAD

BREAKFAST PLATES

EGGS YOUR WAY

EGGS YOUR WAY

$7.90

TWO EGGS, POTATOES AND TOAST.

VEGETABLE OMELET

VEGETABLE OMELET

$13.90

Three eggs, mushroom, zucchini, red pepper, onions, mixed herbs with Goat Cheese. Homefries, Toast.

SAUSAGE AND RICOTTA

SAUSAGE AND RICOTTA

$13.90

Three eggs, house-made sausage, onions, spinach, parmesan, ricotta, herbs, potato, and toast

VEGETABLE FRITTATA

VEGETABLE FRITTATA

$12.90

Kale, Mushroom, Potato, Red Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Zucchini, Parmesan, Ricotta and herbs.

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$13.90

Challah breads, Eggs, Vanilla, Orange zest, Butter, powder Sugar, seasonal Fruit, and pure Maple syrup.

EGG SANDWICH OR WRAP

BASIC

$6.90

Scrambled eggs, Fontia, Thyme oil, Salt and fresh ground pepper, Arugula

P.E.C.

$7.90

Scrambled Eggs, Pancetta, Asiago, Tomato and Arugula, evoo

S.E.C.

$7.90

Scrambled eggs, Sausage, Asiago, Arugula.

A,B.L.T.

$8.90

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, multi grain bread

BACON EGG AND CHEESE

$7.90

BREAKFAST SIDES

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$5.00

Seasonal fruits and berries.

YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.50Out of stock

Greek Yogurt, seasonal fruit. granola, honey, almonds

HOME FRIES WITH HERBS

$5.00

Potatoes, Salt, Parsley and Rosemary

SAUSAGE

$6.00

Pork sausage, spices.

BACON

$5.00

BURRITO

CALI

CALI

$10.90

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Black Beans, Cheddar, Avocado Served with Potato or side Salad.

ITLIANO

$10.90

Scrambled eggs, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Fries, Sausage, Parsley, Arugula.

Florentine Burrito

$10.90

whole wheat wrap, scrambled eggs, spinach, sausage and feta.

COLD SANDWICHES OR WRAP

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$13.90

House made Turkey and Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, sweet Mayo, Coleslaw, Arugula, on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap

BROOKLYNER

BROOKLYNER

$13.90

Ham, Salami, Soppressata, Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Onions, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Oregano Spice mix. On 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$11.90

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, EVOO, Salt pm 9" Baguette.

CLASSIC ITALIAN

CLASSIC ITALIAN

$11.90

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, EVOO, Red wine Vinaigrette, Oregano Spice Mix on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap

HOT HOT

HOT HOT

$13.90

Soppressata 1/4lb thinly sliced, Asiago, shaved Fennel, Calabrian Aioli Arugula, on 9" Baguette.

LUCA

LUCA

$13.90

Prosciutto, Salami, Soppressata, fresh Mozzarella, Giardiniera, Arugula on 9" Baguette.

THE PARMA

THE PARMA

$13.90

Prosciutto di Parma, house made Burrata, Fig Jam, Arugula on 9" Baguette.

VERY VEGGIE

$13.90

Breaded Eggplant, Zucchini, roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, CHOICE OF HOUSE MADE BURRATA OR HUMMUS on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap Can be made hot on Press.

HOT SANDWICHES

THE FURY

THE FURY

$13.90Out of stock

Our take on a Philly Cheese Steak. House made Roast Beef, Peppers and Onions, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.

TURKEY "ARISTA"

$13.90

Rosemary, Fennel rubbed Turkey, Asiago, Giardiniera, Basil Aioli, Arugula on 9" Baguette.

ROAST BEEF BOURSIN

$13.90Out of stock

Housemade Roast Beef, Housemade Boursin, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Arugula

SLOPPY GIUSEPPE

SLOPPY GIUSEPPE

$13.90Out of stock

Meat Ragu, Burrata, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Arugula

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.90

Breaded Chicken Breast, Tomato Sauce, House made Burrata, Parmesan.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$12.90

Breaded Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, House made Burrata, Parmesan.

MEATBALL PARMESAN

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$12.90

Beef and Pork Meatballs, onions, Tomato, house made Burrata and Parmesan

TUNA MELT

$13.90

Housemade Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Olive Pesto, American Cheese

SALLY BOY

$13.90

Breaded Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe Pesto, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula on 9" Baguette.

TORE

$13.90

Bell and Evans Chicken cutlet, Broccoli rabe Pesto, Provolone on 9" Baguette.

HAM AND MOZZ

HAM AND MOZZ

$11.90

Ham, Mozzarella, Tomato, Dijon, Multigrain Bread

CUBANO

$13.90

House made pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, Sweet Mayo, Pickles

HUMMUS AND VEG PANINI

$13.90Out of stock

Hummus, Parsley, Lemon, Pepperoncini, fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic roasted Tomato, Spinach.

SALAD SAMMIES OR WRAPS

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.90

Roast Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Parsley, EVOO, Arugula, Mayo.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.80

Chunk Tuna, Celery, Fennel, Evoo, Capers, Parsley, Mayo, Olive Salad

EGG SALAD

$10.90Out of stock

11 Minute eggs, EVOO, Parsley, Salt and Pepper a touch of Mayo.

COMPOSED SALADS

AVO-QUINOA

AVO-QUINOA

$13.90

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Quinoa, Green Beans, tri color carrots, , red Cabbage, Lemon dressing

BRUSSELS AND BULGUR

BRUSSELS AND BULGUR

$13.90

Mixed greens, roasted Brussel sprouts, Bulgur, Cucumber, Chickpeas, tomato, Feta, Parsley, Red wine vin

ENERGY BOOSTER

ENERGY BOOSTER

$13.90

Mixed greens, Black Beans, Quinoa, Cucumber, Hummus, Carrots, Broccoli, Almonds.

FARM SALAD

FARM SALAD

$15.90

Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, roasted Squash, red cabbage, B&E Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Sun flower seeds, Lemon Vin.

FARRO AND VEG

FARRO AND VEG

$14.25

Mixed Greens, sautéed Mushrooms, Zucchini, Carrots, Tomato Cabbage, Feta, Red wine vin.

MULTI GRAIN BOWL

$15.90

Bulgar, Faro, Quinoa, mixed Greens, Beets, Cabbage, sweet and spicy Chicken Breast, Chickpea and kale chips

SIMPLE SALAD

$9.90

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato,, Red Pepper. Kalamata, Lemon Vin.

SALADS & SIDES by the LB - or LUNCH SPECIAL 3 FOR $13.90

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$5.00+

Roast Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Red Wine Vin, EVOO, Parsley, Mayo, S&P.

EGG SALAD

$9.90Out of stock

Eggs, Celery, Parsley, EVOO, Mayo, S&P

TUNA SALAD

$4.80+

Chunk Tuna, EVOO, fresh Fennel, Celery, Mayo, Parsley, Capers

CHICKPEA SALAD

$4.50+

Chickpeas, sweet Peppers, red Onions, Olive Oil, Parsley, Smoked Urfa peppers, red wine vinegar. S&P -

KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$8.90

Kale, Shaved Brussels, Grapes, Almond slivers, Tahini Dressing

HEALTH SLAW

$8.90

Mixed Sprouts, green Cabbage, Jalapeno, cilantro, lemon juice. Salt and Pepper - HALF POUND

BROCCOLI RABE

BROCCOLI RABE

$11.90

Broccoli Rabe, EVOO, Garlic, Chili flakes.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS ROASTED

BRUSSEL SPROUTS ROASTED

$14.90Out of stock

Brussel Sprout halves, EVOO, Salt, Pepper, Balsamic Glaze

GREEN BEANS, SAUTEED

GREEN BEANS, SAUTEED

$14.90

Haricot Vert, EVOO, Garlic, Shallots.

BROCCOLI CRUNCH

$14.90

Broccoli florets, shaved Carrots, diced Red Onions, Bacon, Sunflower seeds, Apricots, Creamy Apple Cider Dressing,

SPECIALTY SALADS

FARRO SALAD

$8.90

Farro, shaved brussel sprouts, seared sprouts, red wine vinaigrette, walnuts. PRICE IS FOR HALF POUND.

CARROT ROASTED W. THYME AND HONEY

CARROT ROASTED W. THYME AND HONEY

$13.90

Carrots, EVOO, salt, thyme, honey.

ITALIAN SPECIALTIES

ZUCCHINI LASAGNA

ZUCCHINI LASAGNA

$9.90

Zucchini, rice flour, GF Panko, Tomato sauce, Parmesan, Basil. Approx. 3/4 LBS - GF

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$9.90

Breaded Eggplant, Tomato sauce, Burrata, Parmesan. Approx. 3/4 LB - GF

MOZZARELLA

$5.50Out of stock

2 X 4 oz Mozzarella in water.

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.90

Bell and Evans Chicken Breast, flour, garlic, shallots, cremini, stock and Marsala wine ( sold by the pound)

MIXED VEGETABLES

MIXED VEGETABLES

$14.90

Seasonal vegetables, seared on the grill, tossed in parsley with a touch red wine vinaigrette (sold by the pound)

BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET

$15.90

Bell and Evans Chicken Breast, breaded and fried crunchy golden brown. PRICE IS BY THE POUND / GF

MAMA MARY'S MEATBALLS

MAMA MARY'S MEATBALLS

$14.90

Pork and Beef, Panko, Parmesan, Eggs, spices. Baked then simmered in Red Sauce. PRICE BY THE POUND. GF

SODAS

COCA COLA

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

ARANCIATA - San Pellegrino

$1.75

Orange drink

ARANCIATA ROSSA - San Pellegrino

$1.75

Blood orange soda

JUICES

RESILIENT - Natalie's Holistic Juices

$4.50

Blood oranges, elderberry, turmeric & ginger. immune-boosting blend of Vitamin C & the anti-inflammatory prowess of turmeric & ginger.

AURA - Natalie's Holistic Juices

$4.50

blood orange, strawberry puree, ashwaghanda work to balance the body in this mood-lifting blend of vitamin-rich ingredients.

PURIFY - Natalie's Holistic Juices

$4.50

Blood orange, grapefruit, and ginger. Helps reduce inflammation & improves digestion.

RELAX - Natalies Holistic Juices

$4.50

Blend of chamomile & passion flower, pineapple and orange. This juice may even calm the mind & relax the soul with every sip.

BLOOD ORANGE - Nateli's fresh squeezed.

$3.75

100% Sicilian blood oranges. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs.

ORANGE MANGO - Natalie's

$3.75

Blend of fresh Florida orange and mango

ICED TEA

Organic Green Tea - Harneys

$3.25

Organic Peach Tea - Harney's

$3.25

Pure Leaf unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade Tea - Natalie's

$3.25

Water, black tea, lemon, cane sugar - No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no GMOs.

MEATS BY THE POUND

HAM

$12.00

Domestic Ham, Water, Salt.

SALAMI

$12.09

SOPPRESSATA

$13.99

Sweet Soppressata

HOT SOPPRESSATA

$13.99

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$23.99

HOUSE MADE TURKEY

$18.90

Rosemary, Fennel rubbed Turkey Breast

CAPOCOLLO

$21.90

CHEESE BY THE POUND

AMERICAN

$8.89

Land o Lake

CHEDDAR - YELLOW

$8.89

SWISS

$8.89

PROVOLONE - MILD

$14.90

ASIAGO FRESCO

$12.90

FONTINA

$12.90

MOZZARELLA - SLICING

$11.80

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

VEG. LASAGNA

$14.50Out of stock

Pasta, Bechamel, Zucchini, Parmesan, Basil. Approx. .85 lb

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$14.90

Pasta, Sauce of Beef, Pork & Veal, Tomato, Ricotta, Parmesan, Basil. - approx. .85 lb

PESTO GENOVESE

$8.85Out of stock

Imported Basil Pesto... contains Nuts and Dairy

COOKIES AND BARS

HOUSE MADE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00

3 pcs of House made Chocolate Chip cookies

OATMEAL RAISIN

$4.00

3 pcs Housemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

CRANBERRY CHICKPEA ENERGY BAR

$5.80

Vegan, Gluten Free and made with all natural ingredients. Dates, Cranberries, Chickpeas, Oats.

COCONUT CHIA ENERGY BAR

$5.30

Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Chia, Coconut, Walnuts, Sesame Seeds, Oats.

PISTACHIO DATE ENERGY BAR

$5.80

Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Pistachio, shredded Coconut, Sesame seeds, Oats,

CRANBERRY CHOCOLATE ENERGY BAR

$5.30

Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Cranberries, Chocolate, Oaks.

FIG WALNUT ENERGY BAR

$5.30

Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Figs, Walnuts, Oats

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

An Italian Inspired Deli, serving, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Soups, Takeout, Catering and Market

Website

Location

104 Walnut Street, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

Gallery
Sals Gastronomia image
Sals Gastronomia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
150 Valley Rd #1 Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
orange starNo Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
MERCADO
orange starNo Reviews
605 Valley Road Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurantnext
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1279 N Broad St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
orange star4.0 • 43
308 Bloomfield Ave Verona, NJ 07044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montclair

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
orange star4.6 • 7,185
150 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
orange star4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
orange star4.2 • 1,623
511 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Egan & Sons
orange star4.1 • 1,541
116 Walnut St Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montclair
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston