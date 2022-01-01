Sals Gastronomia 104 Walnut Street
104 Walnut Street
Montclair, NJ 07042
Popular Items
BREAKFAST PLATES
EGGS YOUR WAY
TWO EGGS, POTATOES AND TOAST.
VEGETABLE OMELET
Three eggs, mushroom, zucchini, red pepper, onions, mixed herbs with Goat Cheese. Homefries, Toast.
SAUSAGE AND RICOTTA
Three eggs, house-made sausage, onions, spinach, parmesan, ricotta, herbs, potato, and toast
VEGETABLE FRITTATA
Kale, Mushroom, Potato, Red Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Zucchini, Parmesan, Ricotta and herbs.
FRENCH TOAST
Challah breads, Eggs, Vanilla, Orange zest, Butter, powder Sugar, seasonal Fruit, and pure Maple syrup.
EGG SANDWICH OR WRAP
BREAKFAST SIDES
BURRITO
COLD SANDWICHES OR WRAP
AMERICANO
House made Turkey and Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, sweet Mayo, Coleslaw, Arugula, on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
BROOKLYNER
Ham, Salami, Soppressata, Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Onions, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Oregano Spice mix. On 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
CAPRESE
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, EVOO, Salt pm 9" Baguette.
CLASSIC ITALIAN
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, EVOO, Red wine Vinaigrette, Oregano Spice Mix on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
HOT HOT
Soppressata 1/4lb thinly sliced, Asiago, shaved Fennel, Calabrian Aioli Arugula, on 9" Baguette.
LUCA
Prosciutto, Salami, Soppressata, fresh Mozzarella, Giardiniera, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
THE PARMA
Prosciutto di Parma, house made Burrata, Fig Jam, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
VERY VEGGIE
Breaded Eggplant, Zucchini, roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, CHOICE OF HOUSE MADE BURRATA OR HUMMUS on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap Can be made hot on Press.
HOT SANDWICHES
THE FURY
Our take on a Philly Cheese Steak. House made Roast Beef, Peppers and Onions, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.
TURKEY "ARISTA"
Rosemary, Fennel rubbed Turkey, Asiago, Giardiniera, Basil Aioli, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
ROAST BEEF BOURSIN
Housemade Roast Beef, Housemade Boursin, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Arugula
SLOPPY GIUSEPPE
Meat Ragu, Burrata, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Arugula
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded Chicken Breast, Tomato Sauce, House made Burrata, Parmesan.
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Breaded Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, House made Burrata, Parmesan.
MEATBALL PARMESAN
Beef and Pork Meatballs, onions, Tomato, house made Burrata and Parmesan
TUNA MELT
Housemade Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Olive Pesto, American Cheese
SALLY BOY
Breaded Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe Pesto, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
TORE
Bell and Evans Chicken cutlet, Broccoli rabe Pesto, Provolone on 9" Baguette.
HAM AND MOZZ
Ham, Mozzarella, Tomato, Dijon, Multigrain Bread
CUBANO
House made pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, Sweet Mayo, Pickles
HUMMUS AND VEG PANINI
Hummus, Parsley, Lemon, Pepperoncini, fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic roasted Tomato, Spinach.
SALAD SAMMIES OR WRAPS
COMPOSED SALADS
AVO-QUINOA
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Quinoa, Green Beans, tri color carrots, , red Cabbage, Lemon dressing
BRUSSELS AND BULGUR
Mixed greens, roasted Brussel sprouts, Bulgur, Cucumber, Chickpeas, tomato, Feta, Parsley, Red wine vin
ENERGY BOOSTER
Mixed greens, Black Beans, Quinoa, Cucumber, Hummus, Carrots, Broccoli, Almonds.
FARM SALAD
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, roasted Squash, red cabbage, B&E Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Sun flower seeds, Lemon Vin.
FARRO AND VEG
Mixed Greens, sautéed Mushrooms, Zucchini, Carrots, Tomato Cabbage, Feta, Red wine vin.
MULTI GRAIN BOWL
Bulgar, Faro, Quinoa, mixed Greens, Beets, Cabbage, sweet and spicy Chicken Breast, Chickpea and kale chips
SIMPLE SALAD
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato,, Red Pepper. Kalamata, Lemon Vin.
SALADS & SIDES by the LB - or LUNCH SPECIAL 3 FOR $13.90
CHICKEN SALAD
Roast Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Red Wine Vin, EVOO, Parsley, Mayo, S&P.
EGG SALAD
Eggs, Celery, Parsley, EVOO, Mayo, S&P
TUNA SALAD
Chunk Tuna, EVOO, fresh Fennel, Celery, Mayo, Parsley, Capers
CHICKPEA SALAD
Chickpeas, sweet Peppers, red Onions, Olive Oil, Parsley, Smoked Urfa peppers, red wine vinegar. S&P -
KALE SALAD
Kale, Shaved Brussels, Grapes, Almond slivers, Tahini Dressing
HEALTH SLAW
Mixed Sprouts, green Cabbage, Jalapeno, cilantro, lemon juice. Salt and Pepper - HALF POUND
BROCCOLI RABE
Broccoli Rabe, EVOO, Garlic, Chili flakes.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS ROASTED
Brussel Sprout halves, EVOO, Salt, Pepper, Balsamic Glaze
GREEN BEANS, SAUTEED
Haricot Vert, EVOO, Garlic, Shallots.
BROCCOLI CRUNCH
Broccoli florets, shaved Carrots, diced Red Onions, Bacon, Sunflower seeds, Apricots, Creamy Apple Cider Dressing,
SPECIALTY SALADS
ITALIAN SPECIALTIES
ZUCCHINI LASAGNA
Zucchini, rice flour, GF Panko, Tomato sauce, Parmesan, Basil. Approx. 3/4 LBS - GF
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Breaded Eggplant, Tomato sauce, Burrata, Parmesan. Approx. 3/4 LB - GF
MOZZARELLA
2 X 4 oz Mozzarella in water.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Bell and Evans Chicken Breast, flour, garlic, shallots, cremini, stock and Marsala wine ( sold by the pound)
MIXED VEGETABLES
Seasonal vegetables, seared on the grill, tossed in parsley with a touch red wine vinaigrette (sold by the pound)
BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET
Bell and Evans Chicken Breast, breaded and fried crunchy golden brown. PRICE IS BY THE POUND / GF
MAMA MARY'S MEATBALLS
Pork and Beef, Panko, Parmesan, Eggs, spices. Baked then simmered in Red Sauce. PRICE BY THE POUND. GF
SODAS
JUICES
RESILIENT - Natalie's Holistic Juices
Blood oranges, elderberry, turmeric & ginger. immune-boosting blend of Vitamin C & the anti-inflammatory prowess of turmeric & ginger.
AURA - Natalie's Holistic Juices
blood orange, strawberry puree, ashwaghanda work to balance the body in this mood-lifting blend of vitamin-rich ingredients.
PURIFY - Natalie's Holistic Juices
Blood orange, grapefruit, and ginger. Helps reduce inflammation & improves digestion.
RELAX - Natalies Holistic Juices
Blend of chamomile & passion flower, pineapple and orange. This juice may even calm the mind & relax the soul with every sip.
BLOOD ORANGE - Nateli's fresh squeezed.
100% Sicilian blood oranges. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs.
ORANGE MANGO - Natalie's
Blend of fresh Florida orange and mango
ICED TEA
MEATS BY THE POUND
CHEESE BY THE POUND
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
COOKIES AND BARS
HOUSE MADE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
3 pcs of House made Chocolate Chip cookies
OATMEAL RAISIN
3 pcs Housemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
CRANBERRY CHICKPEA ENERGY BAR
Vegan, Gluten Free and made with all natural ingredients. Dates, Cranberries, Chickpeas, Oats.
COCONUT CHIA ENERGY BAR
Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Chia, Coconut, Walnuts, Sesame Seeds, Oats.
PISTACHIO DATE ENERGY BAR
Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Pistachio, shredded Coconut, Sesame seeds, Oats,
CRANBERRY CHOCOLATE ENERGY BAR
Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Cranberries, Chocolate, Oaks.
FIG WALNUT ENERGY BAR
Vegan, Gluten Free, all natural ingredients, Dates, Figs, Walnuts, Oats
An Italian Inspired Deli, serving, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Soups, Takeout, Catering and Market
104 Walnut Street, Montclair, NJ 07042