Sals Italian Eatery and Speakeasy 1624 Carter Avenue
Appetizers
Fire Roasted Bruschetta
Fire roasted tomatoes, artichokes & olives, fresh basil, balsamic reduction & on toasted crostini
Fried Calamari
Hand breaded. Served with warm marinara, dill shallot aioli & lemon
Fried Ravioli
Panko fried cheese ravioli. Served with marinara
Meatballs
Fresh baked meatball, marinara & fresh ricotta
Fonduta
Creamy Italian cheese fondue. Served with house garlic bread, salami & pepporcini peppers
Italian Hot Peppers in Oil
Fresh baby bell pepper rings sauteed in garlic & herb infused olive oil. Served with house garlic bread
Soups
Salads
Half Chopped Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons. Served with caesar dressing
Half House Salad
Chopped lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, pepperoncini & shaved parmesan
Full Chopped Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons. Served with caesar dressing
Full House Salad
Chopped lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, pepperoncini & shaved parmesan
Pasta
Penne Al Pesto
Penne tossed with fresh basil pesto, tomatoes, spinach & parmesan cheese
Catalina Florentine
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with creamy alfredo sauce
Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with rich, meaty ragu sauce & parmesan cheese
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella & provolone cheese over spaghetti & fresh marinara
Salsiccia Cacciatore
Fettucine tossed with Italian sausage & crumbled sausage, marinara, sauteed tomatoes, onion, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & provolone
Lasagne Al Ragu
Baked layered pasta with ricotta cheese, ragu, mozzarella & provolone
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast over fettuccine with baby bella mushroom marsala cream sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed with alfredo, tomatoes, asparagus & parmesan cheese
Baked Manicotti
Baked ricotta stuffed tublar shells in fresh marinara sauce with mozzarella & provolone
Pasta Trio
Sampling of spaghetti & meatballs, fettucine alfredo & lasagne al ragu
Flatbreads
Bruschetta & Ricotta Flatbread
Fire roasted bruschetta, ricotta, arugula, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Gorgonzola Steak Flatbread
Grilled sirloin with gorgonzola, tomatoes, arugula, fresh mozzarella & white truffle
Italian Meat Flatbread
Crumbled sausage, pepperoni & salami, fresh marinara & fresh mozzarella
Margherita Flatbread
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, & fresh mozzarella
Pollo & Pesto Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, basil pesto, baby spinach, tomato & fresh mozzarella
Prosciutto & Candied Onion Flatbread
Prosciutto, candied onion, arugula, fresh mozzarelle & balsamic reduction
Entrees
Bone-In Pork Chop
Bone-In pork chop with honey balsamic glaze and side of sautéed summer vegetables
Grilled Lamb Chop
Grilled lamb chop with fresh basil pesto and side of brussels sprouts
Ribeye
Ribeye with chianti & shallot butter with side of garlic mashed potatoes
Risotto Stuff Portobello
Portobello mushroom stuffed with traditional garlic parmesan risotto. Served with alfredo sauce and side of asparagus
Tuscan Salmon
Pan-seared salmon filet with tuscan sundried tomato cream sauce
Sirloin
10oz Sirloin with pizzaiola sauce with a side of garlic mashed potatoes
Sides
Liquor
Well Vodka
Smirnoff
Absolut
Tito's
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Pinnacle Whipped
Well Tequila DBL
1800 Silver DBL
1800 Gold DBL
Don Julio DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Hornitos DBL
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Empress
Castle & Key Roots of Ruin Gin
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Well Tequila
1800 Silver
1800 Gold
Don Julio
Patron Silver
Jose Cuervo
Hornitos
Well Tequila DBL
1800 Silver DBL
1800 Gold DBL
Don Julio DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Hornitos DBL
1792 12 Year
1792 Full Proof
1792 Single Barrel
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Bardstown Discovery Series
Bardstown Founders
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
Basil Hayden Toast
Belle Meade
Belle Meade Reserve
Blackwoods Toasted Bourbon
Blantons
Blue Run High Rye
Blue Run Reflection
Bookers
Bookers Little Book
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Buzzard's Roost
Calumet 14 year
Calumet 15
Castle & Key Restoration Rye
Castle & Key Small Batch
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor
Eliyah Craig
Elijah Straight Rye
Elijah Craig Toasted
Evan Williams
Fireball
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Gentleman Jack
George Dickel 12 Year
George Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish
George Remus
Heaven Hill
Henry McKenna 10 Year
High West Whiskey
Horse Soldier - Premium
Horse Soldier - Silver Reserve
IW Harper 15 Year
IW Harper Reserve
Jack Daniel's No. 27 Gold
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Rye
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey
Jameson
Jefferson's Reserve
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
Jeffersons Ocean
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Devils Cut
Jim Beam Orange
Kentucky Vintage
Knob Creek 120 Proof
Knob Creek 9 Year 100 Proof
Larceny
Lusty Claw
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46 French Oaked
Makers Mark Limited Release
Milam & Green Single Barrel
Noah's Mill
Old Elk 6 Year Wheat Whiskey
Old Ezra 7 Year
Old Forester Statesman
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22 Year
Pappy 10 Year
Pappy 12 Year
Pinhook High Proof
Punchers Chance
Pure Kentucky
Rare Breed Rye Sgl
Rare Character Single Barrel Cask Strength
Rock Castle Small Batch
Russell's Reserve 10 Year
Sazerac Rye
Senator 6 year Rye
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
St Cloud
Town Branch
Weller Reserve (green)
Weller 12 Year
Weller Full Proof
Whisky Row
Whistle Pig Farmstock
Whistle Pig Piggyback
Widow Jane 10 Year
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wilderness Trail
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve - Double Oak
Woodford Reserve Rye
Yellowstone
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Blue
Glenlevit 12yr
Glenlevit Reserve
Orphan Barrel Single Grain Scotch Whisky
Drambuie
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Frangelico
Skrewball
Aperol
Baileys
$15 Flights
$30 Flights
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Top Shelf Long Island
Mai Tia
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Rum Runner
Sangria RED
Sangria WHITE
Beer
Bud Light 16oz
Mich Ultra 16oz
Country Boy Cougar Bait 16oz
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 16oz
Stella Artois 16oz
Miller Lite 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Bells Two Heartedn IPA 16oz
Bells Hopslam 16oz
Madtree Psychopathy
Elvis Juice 16oz
Wiedemann 16oz
Bud Light 24oz
Mich Ultra 24oz
Country Boy Cougar Bait 24oz
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 24oz
Stella Artois 24oz
Miller Lite 24oz
Coors Light 24oz
Bells Two Heartedn IPA 24oz
Bells Hopslam 24oz
Madtree Psychopathy 240z
Wiedemann 24oz
Elvis Juice 24oz
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Mich Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Coors Light BTL
Yuengling BTL
Corona Light BTL
Corona BTL
Blue Moon BTL
Cider Boys First Press
Cider Boys Peach County
White Claw
Wine
Woodbridge Pinot Noir GLS
19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir GLS
Josh Cellars Pinot Noir GLS
19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Coppola Directors Cut Cabernet GLS
Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Woodbridge Merlot GLS
Coppola Merlot GLS
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Penfolds 2019 Bin407 Cab GLS
2018 Loui Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
2018 Duckhorn Merlot GLS
Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS
19 Crimes Cali Red GLS
Cakebread Cellars Merlot 2016 GLS
Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignor 2017 GLS
Josh Merlot
2019 Duckhorn Cabernet
Josh Cellar Red Zinfadel GLS
Josh Cellars Zinfadel Reserve
Woodbridge Pinot Noir BTL
19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir BTL
Josh Cellars Pinot Noir BTL
19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Coppola Directors Cut Cabernet BTL
Ryan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Woodbridge Merlot BTL
Coppola Merlot BTL
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Penfolds 2018 Bin407 Cab BTL
Penfolds 2019 Bin407 Cab BTL
2018 Loui Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
2018 Duckhorn Merlot BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
19 Crimes Cali Red BTL
Cakebread Cellars Merlot 2016 BTL
Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignor 2017 BTL
Josh Merlot Btl
2019 Duckhorn Cabernet
Josh Cellars Red Zinfadel BTL
Woodbridge Moscato GLS
Cupcake Moscato GLS
Woodbridge White Zin GLS
Woodbridge Riesling GLS
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio GLS
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio GLS
Woodbridge Chardonnay GLS
19 Crimes Martha Chardonnay GLS
Josh Cellars Chardonnay GLS
2020 Duckhorn Chardonnay GLS
2021 Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Champagne
Cupcake Moscato D'asti
Woodbridge Riesling BTL
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio BTL
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio BTL
Woodbridge Chardonnay BTL
19 Crimes Martha Chardonnay BTL
Josh Cellars Chardonnay BTL
2020 Duckhorn Chardonnay BTL
2021 Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Woodbridge Moscato BTL
Cupcake Moscato BTL
Woodbridge White Zin BTL
Champagne Btl
Cupcake Moscati D'Asti
Ruffino Chianti- RED
Riunite Lambrusco-GLS
Apothic- RED
Riunite Lambrusco-BTL
Specialty Drinks
Bulk Soups
Bulk Bread
Bulk Pasta
Bulk Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1624 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101