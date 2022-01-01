Sals Italian Eatery and Speakeasy 1624 Carter Avenue

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Fire Roasted Bruschetta

$12.00

Fire roasted tomatoes, artichokes & olives, fresh basil, balsamic reduction & on toasted crostini

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Hand breaded. Served with warm marinara, dill shallot aioli & lemon

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Panko fried cheese ravioli. Served with marinara

Meatballs

$10.00

Fresh baked meatball, marinara & fresh ricotta

Fonduta

$12.00

Creamy Italian cheese fondue. Served with house garlic bread, salami & pepporcini peppers

Italian Hot Peppers in Oil

$9.00

Fresh baby bell pepper rings sauteed in garlic & herb infused olive oil. Served with house garlic bread

Soups

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Rich & creamy roasted red pepper & smoked gouda bisque with basil oil drizzle

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Salads

Half Chopped Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons. Served with caesar dressing

Half House Salad

$5.00

Chopped lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, pepperoncini & shaved parmesan

Full Chopped Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons. Served with caesar dressing

Full House Salad

$8.00

Chopped lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, pepperoncini & shaved parmesan

Pasta

Penne Al Pesto

$18.00

Penne tossed with fresh basil pesto, tomatoes, spinach & parmesan cheese

Catalina Florentine

$23.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine tossed with creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti

$20.00

Spaghetti topped with rich, meaty ragu sauce & parmesan cheese

Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella & provolone cheese over spaghetti & fresh marinara

Salsiccia Cacciatore

$22.00

Fettucine tossed with Italian sausage & crumbled sausage, marinara, sauteed tomatoes, onion, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & provolone

Lasagne Al Ragu

$22.00

Baked layered pasta with ricotta cheese, ragu, mozzarella & provolone

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Grilled chicken breast over fettuccine with baby bella mushroom marsala cream sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed with alfredo, tomatoes, asparagus & parmesan cheese

Baked Manicotti

$19.00

Baked ricotta stuffed tublar shells in fresh marinara sauce with mozzarella & provolone

Pasta Trio

$24.00

Sampling of spaghetti & meatballs, fettucine alfredo & lasagne al ragu

Flatbreads

Bruschetta & Ricotta Flatbread

$13.00

Fire roasted bruschetta, ricotta, arugula, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Gorgonzola Steak Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled sirloin with gorgonzola, tomatoes, arugula, fresh mozzarella & white truffle

Italian Meat Flatbread

$14.00

Crumbled sausage, pepperoni & salami, fresh marinara & fresh mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, & fresh mozzarella

Pollo & Pesto Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, basil pesto, baby spinach, tomato & fresh mozzarella

Prosciutto & Candied Onion Flatbread

$14.00

Prosciutto, candied onion, arugula, fresh mozzarelle & balsamic reduction

Entrees

Bone-In Pork Chop

$22.00

Bone-In pork chop with honey balsamic glaze and side of sautéed summer vegetables

Grilled Lamb Chop

$27.00

Grilled lamb chop with fresh basil pesto and side of brussels sprouts

Ribeye

$36.00

Ribeye with chianti & shallot butter with side of garlic mashed potatoes

Risotto Stuff Portobello

$21.00

Portobello mushroom stuffed with traditional garlic parmesan risotto. Served with alfredo sauce and side of asparagus

Tuscan Salmon

$23.00

Pan-seared salmon filet with tuscan sundried tomato cream sauce

Sirloin

$22.00

10oz Sirloin with pizzaiola sauce with a side of garlic mashed potatoes

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Fried Parmesan Polenta

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Sauteed Summer Vegetables

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Broccolini

$3.00

Garlic Risotto

$3.00

Applesauce

$1.50

Chef Special

Prime Rib

$36.00

Steak Gorgonzola Pasta

$28.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Beverages

Water

Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fruit Tea

$5.00

Flavored Tea

Pellegrino

$4.00

water

Pellegrino Fruit

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Absolut

$5.00+

Tito's

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.50+

Belvedere

$7.50+

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00+

Well Tequila DBL

$6.25

1800 Silver DBL

$7.25

1800 Gold DBL

$7.25

Don Julio DBL

$9.25

Patron Silver DBL

$9.75

Jose Cuervo DBL

$7.25

Hornitos DBL

$9.75

Well Gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$5.50+

Bombay Saphire

$5.50+

Tanqueray

$5.50+

Empress

$7.00

Castle & Key Roots of Ruin Gin

$8.00

Well Gin DBL

$6.25

Beefeater DBL

$7.75

Bombay Saphire DBL

$7.75

Tanqueray DBL

$7.75

Well Rum

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

Well Rum

$6.25

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Bacardi

$7.25

Malibu

$6.25

Well Tequila

$4.00+

1800 Silver

$5.00+

1800 Gold

$5.00+

Don Julio

$7.00+

Patron Silver

$7.50+

Jose Cuervo

$5.00+

Hornitos

$7.50+

Well Tequila DBL

$6.25

1800 Silver DBL

$7.25

1800 Gold DBL

$7.25

Don Julio DBL

$9.25

Patron Silver DBL

$9.75

Jose Cuervo DBL

$7.25

Hornitos DBL

$9.75

1792 12 Year

$13.00

1792 Full Proof

$12.00

1792 Single Barrel

$11.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

Bardstown Discovery Series

$15.00

Bardstown Founders

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$9.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$9.00

Belle Meade

$8.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$13.00

Blackwoods Toasted Bourbon

$23.00

Blantons

$15.00

Blue Run High Rye

$20.00

Blue Run Reflection

$15.00

Bookers

$10.00

Bookers Little Book

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Buzzard's Roost

$10.00

Calumet 14 year

$23.00

Calumet 15

$23.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$10.00

Castle & Key Small Batch

$11.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

EH Taylor

$15.00

Eliyah Craig

$8.00

Elijah Straight Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$10.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

George Dickel 12 Year

$5.00

George Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish

$7.00

George Remus

$10.00

Heaven Hill

$12.00

Henry McKenna 10 Year

$11.00

High West Whiskey

$8.00

Horse Soldier - Premium

$10.00

Horse Soldier - Silver Reserve

$15.00

IW Harper 15 Year

$15.00

IW Harper Reserve

$12.00

Jack Daniel's No. 27 Gold

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$7.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select

$9.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$5.50

Jefferson's Reserve

$10.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$13.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$12.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$7.00

Jim Beam Orange

$5.00

Kentucky Vintage

$7.00

Knob Creek 120 Proof

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 Year 100 Proof

$7.00

Larceny

$9.00

Lusty Claw

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Mark 46 French Oaked

$7.00

Makers Mark Limited Release

$20.00

Milam & Green Single Barrel

$7.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

Old Elk 6 Year Wheat Whiskey

$12.00

Old Ezra 7 Year

$14.00

Old Forester Statesman

$8.00

Old Forester 1910

$12.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22 Year

$45.00

Pappy 10 Year

$50.00

Pappy 12 Year

$75.00

Pinhook High Proof

$8.00

Punchers Chance

$7.00

Pure Kentucky

$7.00

Rare Breed Rye Sgl

$10.00

Rare Character Single Barrel Cask Strength

$10.00

Rock Castle Small Batch

$15.00

Russell's Reserve 10 Year

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Senator 6 year Rye

$13.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

St Cloud

$26.00

Town Branch

$10.00

Weller Reserve (green)

$7.00

Weller 12 Year

$20.00

Weller Full Proof

$25.00

Whisky Row

$7.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$26.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$15.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$10.00

Wilderness Trail

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve - Double Oak

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00

Yellowstone

$6.00

1792 12 Year DBL

$20.80

1792 Full Proof DBL

$19.20

1792 Single Barrel DBL

$17.60

Angel's Envy DBL

$12.80

Angels Envy RYE DBL

$24.00

Bardstown Discovery Series DBL

$24.00

Bardstown Founders DBL

$27.20

Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL

$16.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$12.80

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke DBL

$14.40Out of stock

Basil Hayden Toast DBL

$14.40

Belle Meade DBL

$12.80

Belle Meade Reserve DBL

$20.80

Blackwoods Toasted Bourbon DBL

$36.80

Blantons DBL

$24.00

Blue Run Reflection DBL

$24.00

Blue Run Rye DBL

$32.00

Bookers DBL

$16.00

Bookers Little Book DBL

$35.20

Buffalo Trace DBL

$11.20

Bulleit DBL

$11.20

Buzzards Roost DBL

$16.00

Calumet 14 Year DBL

$36.80

Calumet 15 DBL

$36.80

Castle & Key Restoration Rye DBL

$16.00

Castle & Key Small Batch DBL

$17.60

Crown Apple DBL

$9.60

Crown Peach DBL

$10.40

Crown Royal DBL

$9.60

Eagle Rare DBL

$19.20

EH Tyalor DBL

$24.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$12.80

Elijah Straight Rye DBL

$14.40

Eliyah Craig Toasted DBL

$16.00

Evan Williams DBL

$9.60

Fireball DBL

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch DBL

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch SELECT DBL

$19.20

Gentleman Jack DBL

$11.20

George Dickel 12 year DBL

$8.00

George Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish DBL

$11.20

George Remus DBL

$16.00

Heaven Hill DBL

$19.20

Henry McKenna 10 Year DBL

$17.60

High West Whiskey DBL

$12.80

Horse Soldier - Premium DBL

$16.00

Horse Soldier - Silver Reserve BL

$24.00

IW Harper 15 Year DBL

$24.00

IW Harper Reserve DBL

$19.20

Jack Daniel's No 27 Gold DBL

$24.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.60

Jack Daniels Rye DBL

$11.20

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select DBL

$14.40

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey DBL

$9.60

Jameson DBL

$8.80

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$19.20

Jefferson's Reserve DBL

$14.40

Jefferson's Very Small Batch DBL

$11.20

Jim Beam DBL

$8.00

Jim Beam Orange DBL

$8.00

Jim Beams Devils Cut DBL

$11.20

Kentucky Vintage DBL

$11.20

Knob Creek 120 Proof DBL

$19.20

Knob Creek 9 Year 100 Proof DBL

$11.20

Larceny DBL

$14.40

Lusty Claw DBL

$12.80

Makers 46 DBL

$9.25

Makers Mark 46 French Oaked DBL

$11.20

Makers Mark DBL

$9.60

Marker Mark Limited Release DBL

$32.00

Milam & Green Single Barrel DBL

$11.20

Noah's Mill DBL

$19.20

Old Elk 6 Year Wheat Whiskey DBL

$19.20

Old Ezra 7 Year DBL

$14.00

Old Forester 1910 DBL

$19.20

Old Forester 1920 DBL

$19.20

Old Forester Statesman DBL

$12.80

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22 Year DBL

$72.00

Pappy 10 Year DBL

$80.00

Pappy 12 Year DBL

$120.00

Pinhook High Proof DBL

$12.80

Punchers Chance DBL

$11.20

Pure Kentucky DBL

$11.20

Rare Breed Rye Sgl DBL

$16.00

Rare Character Single Barrel Cask Strength DBL

$16.00

Rock Castle Small Batch DBL

$24.00

Russell's Reserve 10 Year DBL

$12.80

Saint Cloud DBL

$41.60

Sazerac Rye DBL

$12.80

Senator 6 Year Rye DBL

$20.80

Skrewball DBL

$9.60

Southern Comfort DBL

$6.40

Town Branch DBL

$16.00

Weller 12 Year DBL

$32.00

Weller Full Proof DBL

$40.00

Weller Reserve (green) DBL

$11.20

Whiskey Row DBL

$11.20

Whistle Pig Farmstock DBL

$41.60

Whistle Pig Piggyback DBL

$24.00

Widow Jane 10 Year DBL

$19.20

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$12.80

Wild Turkey DBL

$11.20

Wild Turkey Rare Breed DBL

$16.00

Wilderness Trail DBL

$12.80

Woodford Reserve DBL

$12.80

Woodford Reserve - Double Oak DBL

$20.80

Woodford Reserve Rye DBL

$16.00

Yellowstone DBL

$9.60

Well Scotch

$4.00+

Dewars

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$10.00+

Glenlevit 12yr

$10.00

Glenlevit Reserve

$8.00

Orphan Barrel Single Grain Scotch Whisky

$30.00

Well Scotch DBL

$6.25

Dewars DBL

$7.25

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$9.25

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$10.25

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$12.25

Glenlevit 12yr DBL

$16.00

Glenlevit Reserv DBL

$12.80

Drambuie

$6.00+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$4.50+

Kahlua

$4.50+

Frangelico

$4.50+

Skrewball

$4.50+

Aperol

$6.00+

Baileys

$4.00+

Drambuie DBL

$8.25

Cointreau DBL

$8.25

Grand Marnier DBL

$10.25

Jagermeister DBL

$6.75

Kahlua DBL

$6.75

Frangelico DBL

$6.75

Skrewball DBL

$6.75

Aperol DBL

$8.25

Baileys DBL

$6.25

$15 Flights

$15.00

$30 Flights

$30.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tia

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Sangria RED

$8.00

Sangria WHITE

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light 16oz

$4.50

Mich Ultra 16oz

$4.50

Country Boy Cougar Bait 16oz

$4.75

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 16oz

$4.75

Stella Artois 16oz

$5.25

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.50

Coors Light 16oz

$4.50

Bells Two Heartedn IPA 16oz

$5.25Out of stock

Bells Hopslam 16oz

$5.25

Madtree Psychopathy

$5.25Out of stock

Elvis Juice 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Wiedemann 16oz

$5.00

Bud Light 24oz

$5.50

Mich Ultra 24oz

$5.50

Country Boy Cougar Bait 24oz

$5.75

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 24oz

$5.75

Stella Artois 24oz

$6.25

Miller Lite 24oz

$5.50

Coors Light 24oz

$5.50

Bells Two Heartedn IPA 24oz

$6.25

Bells Hopslam 24oz

$6.25Out of stock

Madtree Psychopathy 240z

$6.25Out of stock

Wiedemann 24oz

$8.00

Elvis Juice 24oz

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light BTL

$3.25

Budweiser BTL

$3.25

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.25

Miller Lite BTL

$3.25

Coors Light BTL

$3.25

Yuengling BTL

$3.75

Corona Light BTL

$3.75

Corona BTL

$3.75

Blue Moon BTL

$3.75

Cider Boys First Press

$3.75

Cider Boys Peach County

$3.75

White Claw

$3.50

Wine

Woodbridge Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.00

Coppola Directors Cut Cabernet GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$10.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$8.00

Woodbridge Merlot GLS

$7.00

Coppola Merlot GLS

$10.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.00

Penfolds 2019 Bin407 Cab GLS

$20.00

2018 Loui Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$15.00

2018 Duckhorn Merlot GLS

$18.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

19 Crimes Cali Red GLS

$7.00

Cakebread Cellars Merlot 2016 GLS

$32.00

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignor 2017 GLS

$33.00

Josh Merlot

$8.00

2019 Duckhorn Cabernet

$22.00

Freakshow Cab Sav

$10.00Out of stock

Josh Cellar Red Zinfadel GLS

$8.00

Josh Cellars Zinfadel Reserve

$8.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$28.00

Coppola Directors Cut Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Ryan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$28.00

Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$40.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Woodbridge Merlot BTL

$28.00

Coppola Merlot BTL

$40.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$28.00

Penfolds 2018 Bin407 Cab BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Penfolds 2019 Bin407 Cab BTL

$80.00

2018 Loui Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

2018 Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$72.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

19 Crimes Cali Red BTL

$28.00

Cakebread Cellars Merlot 2016 BTL

$128.00

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignor 2017 BTL

$132.00

Freakshow Cab Sav

$40.00Out of stock

Josh Merlot Btl

$32.00

2019 Duckhorn Cabernet

$90.00

Josh Cellars Red Zinfadel BTL

$32.00

Woodbridge Moscato GLS

$7.00Out of stock

Cupcake Moscato GLS

$7.00

Woodbridge White Zin GLS

$7.00

Woodbridge Riesling GLS

$7.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

19 Crimes Martha Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

2020 Duckhorn Chardonnay GLS

$17.00

2021 Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$13.00

Champagne

$7.00

Cupcake Moscato D'asti

$7.00

Woodbridge Riesling BTL

$28.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

19 Crimes Martha Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

2020 Duckhorn Chardonnay BTL

$68.00

2021 Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

Woodbridge Moscato BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Cupcake Moscato BTL

$28.00

Woodbridge White Zin BTL

$28.00

Champagne Btl

$28.00

Cupcake Moscati D'Asti

$28.00

Ruffino Chianti- RED

$7.00

Riunite Lambrusco-GLS

$7.00

Apothic- RED

$7.00

Ruffino Chianti- RED

$28.00

Riunite Lambrusco-BTL

$28.00

Apothic- RED

$28.00

Specialty Drinks

Giggle Water

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Bee's Knees

$7.00

Woo Woo

$7.00

Fizzy Flapper

$7.00

Old Sport

$7.00

Mary Pickford

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Tiramisu Martini

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Display Case

Cannolis

$5.00

Cream Horns

$5.00

Cream Puffs

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

$3.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Gourmet Cookies

$5.00

Double Stuff Cookies

$4.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Gelato

$4.00+

Cannoli

$5.00

Cream Puffs

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Bulk Soups

1/2 Gallon

$15.00

1 Gallon

$24.00

Bulk Salad

Pan of House Salad

$20.00

Pan of Caesar Salad

$20.00

Bulk Bread

Dozen Slices

$4.00

2 Dozen Slices

$7.00

Bulk Pasta

Pan Spaghetti

$45.00

Pan Fettuccine Alfredo

$45.00

Pan Cheese Ravioli

$45.00

Pan Lasagna

$60.00

Pan Baked Manicotti

$50.00

Pan Chicken Marsala

$51.00

Pan Sals Cacciatore

$46.00

Pan Chicken Parm

$51.00

Pan Eggplant Parm

$51.00

Pan of 20 MEATBALLS

$35.00

Bulk Desserts

1/2 Dozen Cannoli

$26.00

Dozen Cannoli

$50.00

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

$16.00

Dozen Cupcakes

$31.00

1/2 Dozen Cream Horn

$28.00

Dozen Cream Horn

$54.00

Whole Tiramisu Cake

$65.00

Whole Italian Lemon Cake

$65.00

Bulk Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon UnSweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Flavored Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1624 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

