Italian
Pizza

Sal's Italian Ristorante Boynton Beach

review star

No reviews yet

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607

Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana
17" Grandma’s

12" Pizza

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

12" Pizza

$13.99

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil

12" Sals Favorite Pizza

12" Sals Favorite Pizza

$17.99

Meatballs, ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

12" Calabrese Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" New Yorker Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese

12" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" White Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$15.99

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

16" Calabrese Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil

16" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" New Yorker Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese

16" Sal’s Favorite Pizza

$23.99

Meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$22.99

Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)

16" White Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)

Sicilian Pizza

17" Sicilian

$19.99

Rectangular thick crust with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese

17" Grandma’s

$19.99

Rectangular thin crust with fresh squeezed pear tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Calzones & Stromboli

Lg Cheese Calzone

$17.99

With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese

Lg Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$22.99

Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Lg Meat Calzone

$22.99

Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Lg Pepperoni Bread

$17.99

Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown

Lg Stromboli

$21.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheese Calzone

$9.99

With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese

Sm Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$13.99

Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Sm Meat Calzone

$12.99

Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Pepperoni Bread

$9.99

Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown

Sm Stromboli

$11.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Appetizers

Bruschetta Caprese

Bruschetta Caprese

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, house made aged balsamic dressing

Chicken Wings (10)

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.99

Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Wings (20)

Chicken Wings (20)

$24.99

Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries

$12.99

Five chicken tenders served with fries

Crispy Calamari

$12.99

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Mezzaluna Ravioli (6)

$9.99

Stuffed with Italian sausage, lightly breaded

Fried Mozzarella (5)

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce

Meatballs& Ricotta

$10.99

Beef and pork meatballs served with Sunday sauce, scoop of ricotta, fresh basil.

Mussels Marinara App

$12.99

Sauteed mussels, garlic and white wine in a light marinara sauce

Parmigiana Fries App

$6.99

Crispy natural cut french fries sprinkled with parmigiana cheese

Baked Pasta

Baked Sampler

$19.99

Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells and meatball

Baked Ziti

$16.99

With ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Stuffed Shells

$16.99

Served with tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Eggplant slices lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.99

Eggplant slices stuffed with ricotta, Pecorino Romano, topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta

Meat Lasagna

$17.99

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella

Chicken And Veal

Chicken Francese

$19.99

Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Alla Vodka

$24.99

Sauteed with penne pasta, sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil and pink vodka sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Godfather Chicken

$22.99

Topped with Proscuitto, fresh basil, grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella served over spinach in Madeira wine sauce

Veal Francese

$22.99

Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$22.99

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Veal cutlet lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Veal Piccata

$22.99

Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce

Children’s Menu

Chicken Parm Kids

$8.99

Served with spaghetti

Kids 10" Pizza

$8.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Served with tomato sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.99

Three tenders served with a side of fries

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.99

Served with butter or tomato sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

Served with butter or tomato sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad (1)

Antipasto Salad (1)

$13.99

Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad (2)

$19.99

Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing

California Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, strawberries red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing

Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, strawberries, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil

La Caprese Salad (1)

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

La Caprese Salad (2)

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Mediterranean Salad

$15.99

Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette

My Wife’s Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, strawberries, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard

Panini & Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Homemade eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini

$11.99

Grilled chicken, spinach sauteed with garlic and mozzarella cheese

Italian Classico Sub

$10.99

Genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Our homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Sal’s Favorite Panini

Sal’s Favorite Panini

$12.99

Proscuitto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh baby greens, roasted peppers, balsamic vinegar and evoo

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.99

Sauteed hot peppers, caramelized onions and extra virgin olive oil

The Boss Steak and Onion Sub

$13.99

Sauteed steak, onions, hot peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Veal lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Soups

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$3.99

Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$6.99

Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.

Sides

French Fries

$5.99

Fresh natural cut fries deep fried until golden brown and crispy

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, carrots, olives, red onions and cucumbers

Italian Sausages (2)

$9.99

Two large sausage links served with tomato sauce

Pasta & Sauce

$8.99

Choose spaghetti, penne, linguine, or angel hair. Served with tomato sauce or marinara

Rolls (12)

$4.99

Home made dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter

Rolls (6)

$3.99

Home made dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.99

Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil or steamed

Sautéed Spinach

$6.99

Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil or steamed

Side Caesar

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Side Meatballs

$9.99

Two homemade meatballs served with tomato sauce

Side Salad

$2.99

Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, olives, and cucumbers

Steamed Vegetable

$5.99

A fresh medley of zucchini, carrots, squash and broccoli

Desserts

Bourbon Chocolate Cake

$7.49

Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache

Chocolate Fondant

$6.49

Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache

Tiramisu

$7.49

Made with marscapone and lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee, dusted with cocoa powder

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.49

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate morsels

Lg Cannoli

$5.29

Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.49

Thick, rich caramel swirled into New York style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust with a light dusting of sea salt, and caramel topping

Sm Cannoli

$2.99

Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels

Vesuvio

$7.49

Chocolate brownie base, cheesecake center, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate truffle

Healthy Salad Creations

L- Arugula Green Apple & Gorgonzola

$9.99

Arugula, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, candied walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese

L- Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette

L- My Wife’s Favorite

$10.49

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, diced green apple, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard

L- California Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Avocado, julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, pearls of fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing

L- Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard

L- Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil

L- Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing

L- La Caprese Salad

$10.49

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

L- Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette

Express Lunch

L- Slice of Pizza

$2.99

Pasta Lunch Spec

L-Penne Alla Vodka

$11.99

Sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce

L-Fettucine Bolognese

$11.99

Sauteed green peas in a light meat sauce with a touch of cream

L-Penne /w Chicken & Broccoli

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and fresh tomatoes in a alfredo sauce

L-Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Served with tomato sauce

L-Baked Ziti

$11.99

With ricotta and mozzarella cheese

L-Meat Lasagna

$11.99

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella

L-Fettucine Alfredo

$11.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce

L-Spaghetti & Meatball

$11.99

Beef and Pork Meatballs

L-Cheese Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Lunch Spec

L-Chicken Francese

$13.99

Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

L-Chicken Parmagiana

$13.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

L-Chicken Piccata

$13.99

Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce

L-Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Seafood Lunch Spec

L- Snapper Francese

$15.99

Lightly egg battered, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

L- Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$15.99

Sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce, served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta

L-Shrimp Alla Vodka

$15.99

Sauteed shrimp, proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce

L-Mussels Marinara

$15.99

Prince Edward Island mussels, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with light creamy marinara sauce

L-Linguine /w Fresh Clam Sauce

$15.99

(Red or White) Sauteed fresh clams sauteed in white wine, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of Pinot Grigio

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Directions

