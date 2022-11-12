- Home
Sal's Italian Ristorante Boynton Beach
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
Popular Items
12" Pizza
12" Pizza
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
12" Margherita Pizza
Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil
12" Sals Favorite Pizza
Meatballs, ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
12" Calabrese Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
12" New Yorker Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese
12" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" White Pizza
Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza
16" Pizza
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
16" Calabrese Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Margherita Pizza
Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil
16" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" New Yorker Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese
16" Sal’s Favorite Pizza
Meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)
16" White Pizza
Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)
Sicilian Pizza
Calzones & Stromboli
Lg Cheese Calzone
With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese
Lg Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli
Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Lg Meat Calzone
Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Lg Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown
Lg Stromboli
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheese Calzone
With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese
Sm Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli
Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Sm Meat Calzone
Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown
Sm Stromboli
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Appetizers
Bruschetta Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, house made aged balsamic dressing
Chicken Wings (10)
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Wings (20)
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries
Five chicken tenders served with fries
Crispy Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Mezzaluna Ravioli (6)
Stuffed with Italian sausage, lightly breaded
Fried Mozzarella (5)
Served with marinara sauce
Meatballs& Ricotta
Beef and pork meatballs served with Sunday sauce, scoop of ricotta, fresh basil.
Mussels Marinara App
Sauteed mussels, garlic and white wine in a light marinara sauce
Parmigiana Fries App
Crispy natural cut french fries sprinkled with parmigiana cheese
Baked Pasta
Baked Sampler
Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells and meatball
Baked Ziti
With ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Stuffed Shells
Served with tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant slices lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant slices stuffed with ricotta, Pecorino Romano, topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta
Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella
Chicken And Veal
Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Alla Vodka
Sauteed with penne pasta, sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil and pink vodka sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Godfather Chicken
Topped with Proscuitto, fresh basil, grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella served over spinach in Madeira wine sauce
Veal Francese
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
Veal Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Veal cutlet lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Veal Piccata
Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
Children’s Menu
Chicken Parm Kids
Served with spaghetti
Kids 10" Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Served with tomato sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)
Three tenders served with a side of fries
Kids Penne Pasta
Served with butter or tomato sauce
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Served with butter or tomato sauce
Salads
Antipasto Salad (1)
Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad (2)
Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing
California Grilled Chicken Salad
julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, strawberries red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing
Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, strawberries, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard
Greek Salad
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
La Caprese Salad (1)
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
La Caprese Salad (2)
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Mediterranean Salad
Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette
My Wife’s Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, strawberries, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard
Panini & Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Homemade eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini
Grilled chicken, spinach sauteed with garlic and mozzarella cheese
Italian Classico Sub
Genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Our homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Sal’s Favorite Panini
Proscuitto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh baby greens, roasted peppers, balsamic vinegar and evoo
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Sauteed hot peppers, caramelized onions and extra virgin olive oil
The Boss Steak and Onion Sub
Sauteed steak, onions, hot peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Veal Parm Sub
Veal lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Soups
Sides
French Fries
Fresh natural cut fries deep fried until golden brown and crispy
House Salad
Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, carrots, olives, red onions and cucumbers
Italian Sausages (2)
Two large sausage links served with tomato sauce
Pasta & Sauce
Choose spaghetti, penne, linguine, or angel hair. Served with tomato sauce or marinara
Rolls (12)
Home made dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter
Rolls (6)
Home made dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter
Sautéed Broccoli
Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil or steamed
Sautéed Spinach
Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil or steamed
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons
Side Meatballs
Two homemade meatballs served with tomato sauce
Side Salad
Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, olives, and cucumbers
Steamed Vegetable
A fresh medley of zucchini, carrots, squash and broccoli
Desserts
Bourbon Chocolate Cake
Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache
Chocolate Fondant
Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache
Tiramisu
Made with marscapone and lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee, dusted with cocoa powder
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate morsels
Lg Cannoli
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Thick, rich caramel swirled into New York style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust with a light dusting of sea salt, and caramel topping
Sm Cannoli
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
Vesuvio
Chocolate brownie base, cheesecake center, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate truffle
Healthy Salad Creations
L- Arugula Green Apple & Gorgonzola
Arugula, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, candied walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese
L- Mediterranean Salad
Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette
L- My Wife’s Favorite
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, diced green apple, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard
L- California Grilled Chicken Salad
Avocado, julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, pearls of fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing
L- Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard
L- Greek Salad
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
L- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing
L- La Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
L- Antipasto Salad
Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette
Express Lunch
Pasta Lunch Spec
L-Penne Alla Vodka
Sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce
L-Fettucine Bolognese
Sauteed green peas in a light meat sauce with a touch of cream
L-Penne /w Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and fresh tomatoes in a alfredo sauce
L-Cheese Ravioli
Served with tomato sauce
L-Baked Ziti
With ricotta and mozzarella cheese
L-Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella
L-Fettucine Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce
L-Spaghetti & Meatball
Beef and Pork Meatballs
L-Cheese Stuffed Shells
Served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Lunch Spec
L-Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
L-Chicken Parmagiana
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
L-Chicken Piccata
Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
L-Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Seafood Lunch Spec
L- Snapper Francese
Lightly egg battered, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
L- Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce, served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta
L-Shrimp Alla Vodka
Sauteed shrimp, proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce
L-Mussels Marinara
Prince Edward Island mussels, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with light creamy marinara sauce
L-Linguine /w Fresh Clam Sauce
(Red or White) Sauteed fresh clams sauteed in white wine, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of Pinot Grigio
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach, FL 33472