Sal's Italian Ristorante imageView gallery

Sal's Italian Ristorante Delray

404 Reviews

$$

4801 Linton Blvd #12a

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 9:50 pm
Monday10:15 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 9:50 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Directions

Gallery
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
orange star4.0 • 58
14587 S Military Trail Delray Beach, FL 33484
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Delray - 204 E Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Southeast Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
16950 Jog Road suite 101S Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Press Gourmet Sandwiches - Boca Raton
orange star4.6 • 19
5030 Champion Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Gyro Xpress - 5030 champion Blvd #G1b
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion Blvd #G1b Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - Polo Club
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion blvd unit G1A Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston