Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens 14535 SW 5th Street
14535 SW 5th Street
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
12" Pizza
12" Pizza
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
12" Margherita Pizza
Fresh Pear Tomatoes/ garlic/ basil/ fresh mozzarella/ EVVO
12" Sals Favorite Pizza
Meatballs/ Ricotta/ Sausage/ Tomato Sauce/ Mozzarella Cheese
12" Pizza Romana (Calabrese)
Pepperoni/Sausage/Mushroom/Sauce/ Mozzarella Cheese
12" New Yorker Pizza
Pepperoni/ Sausage/ Mushrooms/ Green Peppers/ Onions/ Sauce/ Extra Mozzarella Cheese
12" Pizza Alla Rosa
Ricotta Cheese/ Tomatoes,/Mozzarella Cheese/ Arugula/ Parmesan/ EVVO
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni/ Sausage/ Meatballs/ Ham/ Bacon
12" White Pizza
Ricotta/ Pecerino Cheese/ Mozzarella/ Garlic
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza
16" Pizza
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
16" Pizza Romana (Calabrese)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage
16" Pizza Alla Rosa
Ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, shaved parmigiana, extra virgin olive oil
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Margherita Pizza
Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" New Yorker Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese
16" Sals Favorite Pizza
Meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)
16" White Pizza
Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)
16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Appetizers
Bruschetta Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, house made aged balsamic dressing
Chicken Wings (10)
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Wings (20)
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries
Five chicken tenders served with fries
Crispy Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Eggplant Short Stack
Portobello mushroom layered with grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella over sauteed spinach in a light Madeira wine sauce
Fried Mezzaluna Ravioli (6)
Stuffed with Italian sausage, lightly breaded
Fried Mozzarella App (5)
Served with marinara sauce
Sals Meatballs & Ricotta
Beef and pork meatballs served with Sunday sauce, scoop of ricotta, fresh basil.
Mussels Marinara App (11)
Sauteed mussels, garlic and white wine in a light marinara sauce
Parmigiana Fries App
Crispy natural cut french fries sprinkled with parmigiana cheese
Garlic Cheesy Rolls App
Italiana Bruschetta
Baked Pasta
Baked Sampler
Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells and meatball
Baked Ziti
With ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Stuffed Shells Parmigiana
Served with tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant slices lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant slices stuffed with ricotta, Pecorino Romano, topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta
Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella
Penne Ricotta & Meat Sauce Parmigiana
Layers of sauteed spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh sliced tomato and melted mozzarella drizzled with marinara
Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana
Blackboard Specials
Calzones & Stromboli
Lg Cheese Calzone
With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese
Lg Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli
Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Lg Meat Calzone
Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli
Lg Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown
Lg Stromboli
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Lg Veggie Stromboli
Eggplant, sauteed spinach, fresh tomato, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheese Calzone
With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese
Sm Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli
Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Sm Meat Calzone
Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Meat Lovers Stromboli
Sm Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown
Sm Stromboli
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Eggplant, sauteed spinach, fresh tomato, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheese
Chicken And Veal
Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Alla Vodka
Sauteed with penne pasta, sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil and pink vodka sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Milanese
Lightly breaded and pan-seared with fresh tomato, baby greens, fresh squeezed lemon and extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Godfather Chicken
Topped with Proscuitto, fresh basil, grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella served over spinach in Madeira wine sauce
Veal Francese
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
Veal Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Veal Milanese
Lightly breaded and pan-seared with fresh tomato, baby greens, fresh squeezed lemon and extra virgin olive oil
Veal Parmigiana
Veal cutlet lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Veal Piccata
Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
GodFather Veal
Children’s Menu
Chicken Parm Kids
Served with spaghetti
Kids Cheese Ravioli With Meatball
Served with tomato sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries (3)
Three tenders served with a side of fries
Kids Penne Pasta
served with butter or tomato sauce
Kids Penne w/Alfredo sauce
Served with alfredo sauce
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Served with butter or tomato sauce
Kids Baked Ziti
Desserts
Bourbon Chocolate Cake
Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache
Tiramisu
Made with marscapone and lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee, dusted with cocoa powder
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate morsels
Chocolate Fondant
Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache
Lg Cannoli
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Thick, rich caramel swirled into New York style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust with a light dusting of sea salt, and caramel topping
Vesuvio
Chocolate brownie base, cheesecake center, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate truffle
New York Cheesecake
Grandmothers Cake
A' La Mode
Healthy Salads Dinner
D-Antipasto Salad (1)
Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette
D-Antipasto Salad (2)
Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette
D-Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing
D-California Grilled Chicken Salad
Avocado, julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, pearls of fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing
D-Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard
D-Greek Salad
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
D-La Caprese Salad (1)
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
D-La Caprese Salad (2)
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
D-Mediterranean Salad
Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette
D-My Wife Fav. Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, diced green apple, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard
Hot & Cold Panini & Subs
Chicken Milanese Sub
Breaded chicken breast pan seared, lettuce, slice tomato, onion, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our homemade eggplant baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini
Grilled chicken, spinach sauteed with garlic and mozzarella cheese
Italian Classico Sub
Genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Our homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Sals Favorite Panini
Proscuitto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh baby greens, roasted peppers, balsamic vinegar and evoo
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub
Sauteed hot peppers, caramelized onions and extra virgin olive oil
The Boss Steak and Onion Sub
Sauteed steak, onions, hot peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Veal Parm Sub
Veal lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Parm Sub
Pasta Creations
Pasta Favorites
Build your own pasta dish
Angel Hair alla Angelina
Sauteed cherry tomatoes, garlic, shrimp, zucchini, fresh basil in a Pinot Grigio wine sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Served with tomato sauce
Creamy Pesto with Garlic Shrimp
Cherry tomatoes, sliced garlic, sauteed with 4 black tiger shrimp and basil butter pesto
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Penne Bolognese
Sauteed green peas in a light meat sauce with a touch of cream
Fettuccine Milan
Sauteed fresh zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh parsley, grilled chicken, shaved parmigiana in a light cream sauce
Linguine Clam Sauce
(Red or White) Sauteed fresh clams sauteed in white wine, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of Pinot Grigio
Linguine Pescatore
Topped with vodka sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce
Penne Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and fresh tomatoes in a light wine sauce
Angel Hair Pomodoro
Seafood
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Tender calamari sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine
Calamari & Mussels
Sauteed garlic, shrimp, calamari and mussels with fresh basil in a light Pinot Grigio wine sauce
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served over spinach with lemon garlic sauce
Salmon Alla Piccata
Sauteed capers in lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
Sals Famous Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with light creamy marinara sauce
Shrimp & Mussels Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp and mussels in a spicy marinara sauce, served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
Lightly breaded shrimp baked with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, served in a bed of spaghetti pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta
C.O.D. Francese
Lightly egg battered, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
Zuppa di Pesce
Sauteed shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a marinara sauce served over a bed of linguine
Sicilian Pizza
Sides
Dinner House Salad
Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, olives, red onions and cucumbers
Side French Fries
Fresh natural cut fries deep fried until golden brown and crispy
Side Italian Sausages (2)
Two sausage links served with tomato sauce
Side Sauteed Vegetable
Lightly seasoned and grilled
Sautéed Broccoli
Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Rolls (3)
Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain
Rolls (6)
Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain
Rolls (12)
Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons
Side House Salad
Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, olives, red onions and cucumbers
Side Meatballs (2)
Two homemade meatballs served with tomato sauce
Side Pasta & Sauce
Choose spaghetti, penne, linguine, or angel hair. Served with tomato sauce or marinara
Sautéed Spinach
Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Steamed Vegetable
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Soups
Cup Pasta Fagioli
Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.
Bowl Pasta Fagioli
Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.
Super Size Pasta Fagioli
Super Size Soup of Day
Hot Soups
Healthy Salad Creations
L- Mediterranean Salad
Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette
L- My Wife Favorite Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, diced green apple, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard
L- California Grilled Chicken Salad
Avocado, julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, pearls of fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing
L- Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard
L- Greek Salad
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
L- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing
L- La Caprese Salad (1)
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
L- Antipasto Salad (1)
Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette
L- House Salad
Express Lunch
Lunch Entree Favorite
L- Pasta Lunch
Choose from: Angel Hair with Spring Vegetables, Penne Pasta alla Vodka, Fettuccine Bolognese, Penne with Chicken and Broccoli, Cheese Ravioli, Baked Ziti, Meat Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti and Meatballs, and Cheese Stuffed Shells
L- Chicken Lunch
Choose from: Chicken Francese, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Marsala, and Grilled Chicken with Spinach
L- Seafood Lunch
Choose from: Snapper Francese, Shrimp Fra Diavolo, Snapper Piccata, Shrimp alla Vodka, Mussels Marinara, Salmon Piccata, Linguine with White Clam Sauce, and Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
Employee Espresso
To Go Beverages
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Orange Soda
Sal’s Bottled Spring Water
Can Pepsi
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Can Sunkist Orange
Fruit Punch Gatorade
Orange Gatorade
Fountain Pepsi
Fountain Diet Pepsi
Fountain Sierra Mist
Fountain Fruit Punch
Fountain Raspberry Tea
Fountain Pink Lemonaide
Fountain Sunkist
Fountain Iced Tea
H2O
Appetizers
Fried Mozzarella (1ea)
each
French Fries 1/2 Tray
25 Pc Wings
Chicken Wings 1/2 Tray
Chicken Wings Full Tray
Chicken Tenders 1/2 Tray
Chicken Tenders Full Tray
Meatballs 1/2 Tray
Meatballs Full Tray
Brucshetta 1/2 Tray
Bruschetta Full Tray
Fried Mezzaluna 1/2 Tray
Parmigiana Fries Full Tray
Fried Calamari 1/2 Tray
Fried Calamari Full Tray
Add On's
Salads
Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray
Caesar Salad Full Tray
House Salad 1/2 Tray
House Salad Full Tray
Mediterranean Salad 1/2 Tray
Mediterranean Salad Full Tray
Caribbean Salad 1/2 Tray
Caribbean Salad Full Tray
California Salad 1/2 Tray
California Salad Full Tray
My Wife's Favorite Salad 1/2 Tray
My Wife's Favorite Salad Full Tray
Greek Salad 1/2 Tray
Greek Salad Full Tray
La Caprese Salad 1/2 Tray
La Caprese Salad Full Tray
Antipasto 1/2 Tray
Antipasto Full Tray
Cold Sub 1/2 Tray
Cold Sub Full Tray
Entrée's
Baked Lobster Ravioli 1/2 Tray
Baked Lobster Ravioli Full Tray
Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Tray
Cheese Ravioli Full Tray
Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray
Baked Ziti Full Tray
Chicken Cacciatore 1/2 Tray
Chicken Cacciatore Full Tray
Chicken Francese 1/2 Tray
Chicken Francese Full Tray
Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray
Chicken Marsala Full Tray
Chicken Milanese 1/2 Tray
Chicken Milanese Full Tray
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
Chicken Piccata 1/2 Tray
Chicken Piccata Full Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray
Fettucini Alfredo 1/2 Tray
Fettucini Alfredo Full Tray
Fettucini Bolognese 1/2 Tray
Fettucini Bolognese Full Tray
Grilled Chicken Milanese 1/2 Tray
Grilled Chicken Milanese Full Tray
Meat Lasagna 1/2 Tray
Meat Lasagna Full Tray
Pasta w Meatball & Marinara 1/2 Tray
Pasta w Meatball & Marinara Full Tray
Pasta w Meatball & Tomato sauce 1/2 Tray
Pasta w Meatball & Tomato sauce Full Tray
Pasta w Sausage & Marinara 1/2 Tray
Pasta w Sausage & Marinara Full Tray
Pasta w Sausage & Tomato sauce 1/2 Tray
Pasta w Sausage & Tomato sauce Full Tray
Pasta with Meatsauce 1/2 Tray
Pasta with Meatsauce Full Tray
Penne & Broccoli 1/2 Tray
Penne & Broccoli Full Tray
Penne Ala Vodka 1/2 Tray
Penne Ala Vodka Full Tray
Salmon Piccata 1/2 Tray
Salmon Piccata Full Tray
Sausage,Peppers & Onions 1/2 Tray
Sausage,Peppers & Onions Full Tray
Shrimp Scampi 1/2 Tray
Shrimp Scampi Full Tray
Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray
Stuffed Shells Full Tray
Veal Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Veal Parmigiana Full Tray
Vegetables 1/2 Tray
Vegetables Full Tray
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14535 SW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027