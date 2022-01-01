A map showing the location of Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens 14535 SW 5th StreetView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens 14535 SW 5th Street

review star

No reviews yet

14535 SW 5th Street

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$13.99

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh Pear Tomatoes/ garlic/ basil/ fresh mozzarella/ EVVO

12" Sals Favorite Pizza

$17.99

Meatballs/ Ricotta/ Sausage/ Tomato Sauce/ Mozzarella Cheese

12" Pizza Romana (Calabrese)

$15.99

Pepperoni/Sausage/Mushroom/Sauce/ Mozzarella Cheese

12" New Yorker Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni/ Sausage/ Mushrooms/ Green Peppers/ Onions/ Sauce/ Extra Mozzarella Cheese

12" Pizza Alla Rosa

$16.99

Ricotta Cheese/ Tomatoes,/Mozzarella Cheese/ Arugula/ Parmesan/ EVVO

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni/ Sausage/ Meatballs/ Ham/ Bacon

12" White Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta/ Pecerino Cheese/ Mozzarella/ Garlic

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$16.99

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

16" Pizza Romana (Calabrese)

$22.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage

16" Pizza Alla Rosa

$23.99

Ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, shaved parmigiana, extra virgin olive oil

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" New Yorker Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese

16" Sals Favorite Pizza

$24.99

Meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)

16" White Pizza

$22.99

Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)

16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$25.99

Appetizers

Bruschetta Caprese

Bruschetta Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, house made aged balsamic dressing

Chicken Wings (10)

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.99

Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Wings (20)

Chicken Wings (20)

$27.99

Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries

$13.99

Five chicken tenders served with fries

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Served with marinara sauce

Eggplant Short Stack

$15.99

Portobello mushroom layered with grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella over sauteed spinach in a light Madeira wine sauce

Fried Mezzaluna Ravioli (6)

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed with Italian sausage, lightly breaded

Fried Mozzarella App (5)

$10.99

Served with marinara sauce

Sals Meatballs & Ricotta

$11.99

Beef and pork meatballs served with Sunday sauce, scoop of ricotta, fresh basil.

Mussels Marinara App (11)

Mussels Marinara App (11)

$14.99

Sauteed mussels, garlic and white wine in a light marinara sauce

Parmigiana Fries App

$7.99

Crispy natural cut french fries sprinkled with parmigiana cheese

Garlic Cheesy Rolls App

$6.99

Italiana Bruschetta

$9.99

Baked Pasta

Baked Sampler

$22.99

Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells and meatball

Baked Ziti

$17.99

With ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Stuffed Shells Parmigiana

$17.99

Served with tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Eggplant slices lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.99

Eggplant slices stuffed with ricotta, Pecorino Romano, topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta

Meat Lasagna

$18.99

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella

Penne Ricotta & Meat Sauce Parmigiana

$18.99

Layers of sauteed spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh sliced tomato and melted mozzarella drizzled with marinara

Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana

$17.99

Blackboard Specials

Appetizer Special

$11.99

Pasta Special

$22.99

Chicken Special

$22.99

Steak Special

$28.99

Fish Special

$30.99

Seafood Risotto Special

$29.99

Baked Lobster Ravioli Special

$27.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Lg Cheese Calzone

$18.99

With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese

Lg Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$24.99

Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Lg Meat Calzone

$23.99

Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli

$25.99

Lg Pepperoni Bread

$18.99

Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown

Lg Stromboli

$22.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Lg Veggie Stromboli

$25.99

Eggplant, sauteed spinach, fresh tomato, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheese Calzone

$10.99

With a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese

Sm Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$13.99

Chicken, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Sm Meat Calzone

$13.99

Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Meat Lovers Stromboli

$14.99

Sm Pepperoni Bread

$10.99

Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese rolled and baked golden brown

Sm Stromboli

$12.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$14.99

Eggplant, sauteed spinach, fresh tomato, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheese

Chicken And Veal

Chicken Francese

$21.99

Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Alla Vodka

Chicken and Shrimp Alla Vodka

$26.99

Sauteed with penne pasta, sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil and pink vodka sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Milanese

$21.99

Lightly breaded and pan-seared with fresh tomato, baby greens, fresh squeezed lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Godfather Chicken

Godfather Chicken

$23.99

Topped with Proscuitto, fresh basil, grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella served over spinach in Madeira wine sauce

Veal Francese

$24.99

Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Veal Milanese

$24.99

Lightly breaded and pan-seared with fresh tomato, baby greens, fresh squeezed lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99

Veal cutlet lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Sauteed with capers in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce

GodFather Veal

$25.99

Children’s Menu

Chicken Parm Kids

$10.99

Served with spaghetti

Kids Cheese Ravioli With Meatball

$8.99

Served with tomato sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries (3)

$8.99

Three tenders served with a side of fries

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.99

served with butter or tomato sauce

Kids Penne w/Alfredo sauce

$10.99

Served with alfredo sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

Served with butter or tomato sauce

Kids Baked Ziti

$8.99

Desserts

Bourbon Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.99

Made with marscapone and lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee, dusted with cocoa powder

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.49

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate morsels

Chocolate Fondant

$8.49

Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache

Lg Cannoli

Lg Cannoli

$6.25

Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.49

Thick, rich caramel swirled into New York style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust with a light dusting of sea salt, and caramel topping

Vesuvio

$8.99

Chocolate brownie base, cheesecake center, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate truffle

New York Cheesecake

$9.99

Grandmothers Cake

$8.49Out of stock

A' La Mode

$2.99

Healthy Salads Dinner

D-Antipasto Salad (1)

D-Antipasto Salad (1)

$14.99

Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette

D-Antipasto Salad (2)

D-Antipasto Salad (2)

$20.99

Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette

D-Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing

D-California Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Avocado, julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, pearls of fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing

D-Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard

D-Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil

D-La Caprese Salad (1)

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

D-La Caprese Salad (2)

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

D-Mediterranean Salad

$16.99

Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette

D-My Wife Fav. Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, diced green apple, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard

Hot & Cold Panini & Subs

Chicken Milanese Sub

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast pan seared, lettuce, slice tomato, onion, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our homemade eggplant baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini

$13.99

Grilled chicken, spinach sauteed with garlic and mozzarella cheese

Italian Classico Sub

$11.99

Genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Our homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Sals Favorite Panini

Sals Favorite Panini

$14.99

Proscuitto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh baby greens, roasted peppers, balsamic vinegar and evoo

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$12.99

Sauteed hot peppers, caramelized onions and extra virgin olive oil

The Boss Steak and Onion Sub

$14.99

Sauteed steak, onions, hot peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Veal Parm Sub

$14.99

Veal lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Parm Sub

$15.99

Pasta Creations

Pasta Favorites

$14.99+

Build your own pasta dish

Angel Hair alla Angelina

$21.99

Sauteed cherry tomatoes, garlic, shrimp, zucchini, fresh basil in a Pinot Grigio wine sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Served with tomato sauce

Creamy Pesto with Garlic Shrimp

$24.99

Cherry tomatoes, sliced garlic, sauteed with 4 black tiger shrimp and basil butter pesto

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Penne Bolognese

$18.99

Sauteed green peas in a light meat sauce with a touch of cream

Fettuccine Milan

$23.99

Sauteed fresh zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh parsley, grilled chicken, shaved parmigiana in a light cream sauce

Linguine Clam Sauce

$20.99

(Red or White) Sauteed fresh clams sauteed in white wine, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of Pinot Grigio

Linguine Pescatore

$26.99

Topped with vodka sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$18.99

Sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce

Penne Chicken and Broccoli

$21.99

Grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and fresh tomatoes in a light wine sauce

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$15.99

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$21.99

Tender calamari sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine

Calamari & Mussels

$23.99

Sauteed garlic, shrimp, calamari and mussels with fresh basil in a light Pinot Grigio wine sauce

Grilled Salmon

$26.99

Grilled salmon served over spinach with lemon garlic sauce

Salmon Alla Piccata

$23.99

Sauteed capers in lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce

Sals Famous Mussels

$20.99

Prince Edward Island mussels, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with light creamy marinara sauce

Shrimp & Mussels Fra Diavolo

$27.99

Sauteed shrimp and mussels in a spicy marinara sauce, served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$26.99

Lightly breaded shrimp baked with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, served in a bed of spaghetti pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.99

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta

C.O.D. Francese

$24.99

Lightly egg battered, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce

Zuppa di Pesce

$29.99

Sauteed shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a marinara sauce served over a bed of linguine

Sicilian Pizza

17" Sicilian

$20.99Out of stock

Rectangular thick crust with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese

17" Grandma’s

$20.99Out of stock

Rectangular thin crust with fresh squeezed pear tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Sides

Dinner House Salad

$9.99

Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, olives, red onions and cucumbers

Side French Fries

$5.99

Fresh natural cut fries deep fried until golden brown and crispy

Side Italian Sausages (2)

$9.99

Two sausage links served with tomato sauce

Side Sauteed Vegetable

$6.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.99

Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Rolls (3)

$2.29

Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain

Rolls (6)

$4.49

Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain

Rolls (12)

$5.49

Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain

Side Caesar

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Side House Salad

$3.99

Mixed baby greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, olives, red onions and cucumbers

Side Meatballs (2)

$9.99

Two homemade meatballs served with tomato sauce

Side Pasta & Sauce

$8.99

Choose spaghetti, penne, linguine, or angel hair. Served with tomato sauce or marinara

Sautéed Spinach

$6.99

Sauteed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Steamed Vegetable

$5.99

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Soups

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$4.29

Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$7.99

Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.

Super Size Pasta Fagioli

$14.99

Super Size Soup of Day

$14.99

Hot Soups

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$4.29

Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$7.99

Italian soup homemade with Cannellini beans, bacon, ditalini pasta, tomato, garlic, onion, celery and carrots.

Healthy Salad Creations

L- Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Spinach, romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, onions, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette

L- My Wife Favorite Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken, toasted walnuts, diced green apple, diced tomato and feta cheese, served with lime honey mustard

L- California Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Avocado, julienned grilled chicken and diced fresh tomatoes, pearls of fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, mixed baby greens, tossed in house vinaigrette dressing

L- Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed baby greens, julienned chicken, avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, crispy bacon, toasted walnuts and lime honey mustard

L- Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil

L- Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing

L- La Caprese Salad (1)

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

L- Antipasto Salad (1)

$14.99

Bed of romaine lettuce with sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham, capicola and black olives with house balsamic vinaigrette

L- House Salad

$8.99

Express Lunch

L- Slice of Pizza

$3.25

L- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap & Fries

$11.99

L-Half Sub & Fries

$7.99

Lunch Entree Favorite

L- Pasta Lunch

$12.99

Choose from: Angel Hair with Spring Vegetables, Penne Pasta alla Vodka, Fettuccine Bolognese, Penne with Chicken and Broccoli, Cheese Ravioli, Baked Ziti, Meat Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti and Meatballs, and Cheese Stuffed Shells

L- Chicken Lunch

$14.99

Choose from: Chicken Francese, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Marsala, and Grilled Chicken with Spinach

L- Seafood Lunch

$17.99

Choose from: Snapper Francese, Shrimp Fra Diavolo, Snapper Piccata, Shrimp alla Vodka, Mussels Marinara, Salmon Piccata, Linguine with White Clam Sauce, and Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

Employee Espresso

Employee Espresso

$0.94

MONTESSORI PIZZA

16" Pizza

$9.00

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

16" Pizza Alla Romana

$13.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage

16" Pizza Alla Rosa

$13.00

Ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, shaved parmigiana, extra virgin olive oil

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Everything fresh! Fresh plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" New Yorker Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella cheese

16" Sals Favorite Pizza

$13.00

Meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$13.00

Grandma’s sauce, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic, onions, black olives, extra virgin olive oil ( no cheese)

16" White Pizza

$13.00

Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic (no tomato sauce)

16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$25.99

MMG PIZZA & SCHOOL PIZZA

16" Pizza

$10.00

Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!

To Go Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$5.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$5.99

2 Liter Sprite

$5.99Out of stock

2 Liter Orange Soda

$3.79Out of stock

Sal’s Bottled Spring Water

$2.29Out of stock

Can Pepsi

$2.99

Can Diet Coke

$2.99

Can Sprite

$2.99

Can Sunkist Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.99Out of stock

Orange Gatorade

$2.99Out of stock

Fountain Pepsi

$1.99

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Fountain Sierra Mist

$1.99

Fountain Fruit Punch

$1.99

Fountain Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Fountain Pink Lemonaide

$1.99

Fountain Sunkist

$1.99

Fountain Iced Tea

$1.99

H2O

$1.59

Cocktails

Margarita

$4.99

Pina Colada

$4.99

Riskey Sour

$6.99Out of stock

Cosmo's

$6.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella (1ea)

$1.50Out of stock

each

French Fries 1/2 Tray

$15.00

25 Pc Wings

$34.99

Chicken Wings 1/2 Tray

$64.99

Chicken Wings Full Tray

$135.99

Chicken Tenders 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Chicken Tenders Full Tray

$90.00

Meatballs 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Meatballs Full Tray

$80.00

Brucshetta 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Bruschetta Full Tray

$60.00

Fried Mezzaluna 1/2 Tray

$50.00Out of stock

Parmigiana Fries Full Tray

$30.00

Fried Calamari 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Fried Calamari Full Tray

$90.00

Add On's

Add Vegetables 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Add Vegetables Full Tray

$40.00

Add Grilled Chicken 1/2 Tray

$29.00

Add Grilled Chicken Full Tray

$45.00

Side Penne Pasta -1/2 Tray

$30.00

Side Penne Pasta - Full Tray

$45.00

Add Shrimp 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Add Shrimp Full Tray

$60.00

Salads

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$50.00

House Salad 1/2 Tray

$30.00

House Salad Full Tray

$50.00

Mediterranean Salad 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Mediterranean Salad Full Tray

$80.00

Caribbean Salad 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Caribbean Salad Full Tray

$80.00

California Salad 1/2 Tray

$55.00

California Salad Full Tray

$80.00

My Wife's Favorite Salad 1/2 Tray

$55.00

My Wife's Favorite Salad Full Tray

$80.00

Greek Salad 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Greek Salad Full Tray

$75.00

La Caprese Salad 1/2 Tray

$55.00

La Caprese Salad Full Tray

$80.00

Antipasto 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Antipasto Full Tray

$85.00

Cold Sub 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Cold Sub Full Tray

$90.00

Entrée's

Baked Lobster Ravioli 1/2 Tray

$90.00

Baked Lobster Ravioli Full Tray

$160.00

Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Cheese Ravioli Full Tray

$85.00

Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Baked Ziti Full Tray

$80.00

Chicken Cacciatore 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Chicken Cacciatore Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Francese 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Chicken Francese Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Milanese 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Chicken Milanese Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Piccata 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Chicken Piccata Full Tray

$95.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray

$85.00

Fettucini Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Fettucini Alfredo Full Tray

$85.00

Fettucini Bolognese 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Fettucini Bolognese Full Tray

$85.00

Grilled Chicken Milanese 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Grilled Chicken Milanese Full Tray

$80.00

Meat Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Meat Lasagna Full Tray

$90.00

Pasta w Meatball & Marinara 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Pasta w Meatball & Marinara Full Tray

$80.00

Pasta w Meatball & Tomato sauce 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Pasta w Meatball & Tomato sauce Full Tray

$80.00

Pasta w Sausage & Marinara 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Pasta w Sausage & Marinara Full Tray

$80.00

Pasta w Sausage & Tomato sauce 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Pasta w Sausage & Tomato sauce Full Tray

$80.00

Pasta with Meatsauce 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Pasta with Meatsauce Full Tray

$80.00

Penne & Broccoli 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Penne & Broccoli Full Tray

$80.00

Penne Ala Vodka 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Penne Ala Vodka Full Tray

$80.00

Salmon Piccata 1/2 Tray

$90.00

Salmon Piccata Full Tray

$150.00

Sausage,Peppers & Onions 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Sausage,Peppers & Onions Full Tray

$80.00

Shrimp Scampi 1/2 Tray

$85.00

Shrimp Scampi Full Tray

$125.00

Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Stuffed Shells Full Tray

$85.00

Veal Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Veal Parmigiana Full Tray

$120.00

Vegetables 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Vegetables Full Tray

$70.00

Desserts

Mini Cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock

1\2 Tray Tiramisu

$55.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Mini Cannoli

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14535 SW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Pieology 8112 - 8112 - Pembroke Pines NEW
orange starNo Reviews
304 SW 145th Avenue Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - Miramar
orange starNo Reviews
16283 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Piola Weston
orange starNo Reviews
15641 Sheridan St #600 Sheridan Shoppes Davie, FL 33331
View restaurantnext
Esposito's New York & Coal Fried Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2221 South University Dr Davie, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Amici Trattoria Italiana - 11338 Miramar Pkwy
orange star4.5 • 138
11338 Miramar Pkwy Miramar, FL 33025
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - PSN
orange starNo Reviews
8515 Nw 186 Street Miami, FL 33015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston