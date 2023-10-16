Lunch Menu

Baked Chicken (L)

$13.00

Large baked Chicken meal with 3 sides

Baked Chicken (M)

$11.00

Med. baked Chicken meal , 3 sides

Baked Chicken (S)

$9.00

Small baked chicken meal, 3 sides

BBQ Chicken (L)

$13.00

Large BBQ Chicken meal with 3 sides

BBQ Chicken (M)

$11.00

Med. BBQ Chicken meal , 3 sides

BBQ Chicken (S)

$9.00

Small BBQ chicken meal, 3 sides

Cow Foot (L)

$12.00

Large

Cow Foot (M)

$11.00

medium

Cow Foot (S)

$9.00

small

Curry Chicken (L)

$12.00

Large curry Chicken meal with 3 sides

Curry Chicken (M)

$10.00

Med. curry Chicken meal , 3 sides

Curry Chicken (S)

$8.00

Small curry chicken meal, 3 sides

Curry goat (L)

$13.00

Large curry goat meal with 3 sides

Curry goat (M)

$11.00

Med. curry goat meal , 3 sides

Curry goat (S)

$9.00

Small curry goat meal, 3 sides

Escovish Fish

$16.00+

Fried Chicken (L)

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Piece - Breast

$2.50

Fried Chicken Meal - Medium

$10.00

Fried Chicken Meal -Large

$12.00

Fried Chicken Meal- Small

$8.00

Fried Chicken piece - thigh

$2.00

Fried Chicken pieces- leg

$1.50

Jerk Chicken (L)

$13.00

Large Jerk Chicken meal with 3 sides

Jerk Chicken (M)

$11.00

Med. Jerk Chicken meal , 3 sides

Jerk Chicken (S)

$9.00

Small jerk chicken meal, 3 sides

Legume meal - small

$8.00

Legume meal large

$14.00

Legume meal medium

$11.00

Legume with meat meal small

$10.00

Legume with meat meal large

$14.00

Legume with meat medium meal

$12.00

Oxtails only (L)

$18.00

Oxtails only (M)

$16.00

Oxtails with butterbeans (L)

$18.00

Med. Oxtiail meal with 3 sides

Oxtails with butterbeans (M)

$16.00

Large oxtail meal with 3 sides

Pepper steak (L)

$14.00Out of stock

Large pepper steak meal with 3 sides

Pepper steak (M)

$12.00Out of stock

Med. Pepper steakt meal , 3 sides

Pepper steak (S)

$10.00Out of stock

Small pepper steak meal, 3 sides

Roti -Chicken

$12.00

Roti skins

$5.00

Roti- Goat

$14.00

Salmon Dinner (L)

$18.00

Large Salmon meal with 3 sides

Salmon Dinner (M)

$16.00

Med. salmon meal with 3 sides

Salmon only per piece

$5.00

Steamed Fish by size

$17.50+

Stew Chicken (L)

$12.00

Large stew Chicken meal with 3 sides

Stew Chicken (M)

$10.00

Med. stew Chicken meal , 3 sides

Stew Chicken (S)

$8.00

Small stew chicken meal, 3 sides

Stew Peas (L)

$14.00

No pork

Stew peas (M)

$12.00

No pork

Stew peas (S)

$10.00

No pork, made with oxtails and beef.

Tripe & Bean (L)

$12.00

Large

Tripe & Bean (M)

$11.00

medium

Tripe & Bean (S)

$9.00

small

Veggie Burgers

$11.00

Veggie burger on bun, fries, & salad

Veggie Roti

$10.00

Sides Menu

Dumplins

$1.00

Pickliz

$3.00

Legume

$5.00

Haitian Black Rice

$5.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Fried rice

$4.00

Spinach rice

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$4.00

White rice

$3.00

Hard Food

$1.00

Side salad

Cloeslaw (L)

$7.00

Coleslaw (S)

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad (S)

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Salad (L)

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Salad (S)

$10.00

Potato Salad (L)

$7.00

Potato salad (S)

$5.00

Red Cabbage Slaw (S)

$5.00Out of stock

Tossed salad (S)

$5.00

fresh chopped vegetables

Other Sides

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Baked patato

$4.00

Baked Potatoes

$4.00

Beans( red, black, pinto)

$4.00

Choice of raw veggies

$4.00

Creamed spinach

$5.00

Curried potato

$4.00

Curried pumpkin

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Legume only

$5.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Steamed Cabbage

$3.00

Steamed spinach

$5.00

Stewed lentils

$5.00

Stir Fried Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Yuca fries

$4.00

Sos Pwa Nwa (Black Sauce)

$5.00

A rich, tasty, vegan black bean sauce a native dish to Haiti often served with white rice.

Curried Chickpeas

$4.00

Soup Menu

Veggie Soup (Large)

Vegetable Soup (Small)

$5.00

Red Bean Soup -Large

$8.00

Beef Soup (S)

$5.00

Beef Soup (L)

$8.00

Cow Foot Soup-Large

$8.00

Cow Foot Soup-Small

$5.00

Chicken Soup- Large

$8.00

Chicken Soup-Small

$5.00

Goat Head Soup- Large

Goat Head Soup-Small

$5.00

Potato Broccoli Soup- Large

$8.00

Potato Broccoli Soup-Small

$5.00

Lentil soup- Large

$8.00

Lentil Soup-Small

$5.00

Black bean soup - Large

$8.00

Black Bean Soup-Small

$5.00

Red Bean Soup- Small

$5.00

Tropical Beverage Menu

Carrot Ginger Orange Juice

$4.00

Carrot Juice

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Cucumber Juice

$4.00

Ginger "Beer"

$4.00

Non alcoholic drink from fresh ginger

Guava Drink

$4.00

Herbal Ice teas

$4.00

House lemonade

$4.00

Irish Moss

$5.00

Mango Drink

$4.00

Mango Orange Passion

$4.00

Mauby

$4.00

Passion Orange Guava

$4.00

Sorrel

$4.00

Tamarind Drink

$4.00

Extra's Menu

Banana bread

Out of stock

Banana chips

Out of stock

Black Cake Slice

Out of stock

Carrot Cake slice

Out of stock

Chicken patty

$3.00

Coco bread

Coco Bread

$2.50

Coconut Bake

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut drops

Out of stock

Coconut slices

Out of stock

Fruit cake Slice

Out of stock

Long Bun

Out of stock

Mild beef patty

$3.00

Round bun

Out of stock

Spicy Beef Patty

$3.00

Spinach Patty

$3.50

Bakery Menu

Banana bread

Out of stock

Banana chips

Out of stock

Black Cake Slice

Out of stock

Carrot Cake slice

Out of stock

Chicken patty

$3.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Coconut Bake

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut drops

Out of stock

Coconut slices

Out of stock

Curry Pumpkin Patty

$3.50

Fruit cake Slice

Out of stock

Lentil Patty

$3.50

Long Bun

Out of stock

Mild beef patty

$3.00

Round bun

Out of stock

Soy Chicken

$3.50

Spicy Beef Patty

$3.00

Spinach Patty

$3.50

Veggie Patty

$3.50

Veggie Somosa

$3.00

Pumpkin Patty

$3.50

Cooler Drinks Menu

Body Armour Lite

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Dole 100% Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Ginger "beer"

$4.00

Izzie

$2.50

Jamaican Soda

$2.50

Ocean Spray

$2.00

Poland Springs Sparkling Water

$2.00

Poppi

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

Solo

$2.50

Sorrel

$4.00

Tamarind Drink

$4.00

Ting Grapefruit Beverage

$3.00

Water

$1.00

