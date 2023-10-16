- Home
Sals Kitchen LLC 1197 Dolsontown road
No reviews yet
1197 Dolsontown road
Middletown, NY 10940
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Lunch , Dinner
Baked Chicken (L)
Large baked Chicken meal with 3 sides
Baked Chicken (M)
Med. baked Chicken meal , 3 sides
Baked Chicken (S)
Small baked chicken meal, 3 sides
BBQ Chicken (L)
Large BBQ Chicken meal with 3 sides
BBQ Chicken (M)
Med. BBQ Chicken meal , 3 sides
BBQ Chicken (S)
Small BBQ chicken meal, 3 sides
Cow Foot (L)
Large
Cow Foot (M)
medium
Cow Foot (S)
small
Curry Chicken (L)
Large curry Chicken meal with 3 sides
Curry Chicken (M)
Med. curry Chicken meal , 3 sides
Curry Chicken (S)
Small curry chicken meal, 3 sides
Curry goat (L)
Large curry goat meal with 3 sides
Curry goat (M)
Med. curry goat meal , 3 sides
Curry goat (S)
Small curry goat meal, 3 sides
Escovish Fish
Fried Chicken (L)
Fried Chicken Piece - Breast
Fried Chicken Meal - Medium
Fried Chicken Meal -Large
Fried Chicken Meal- Small
Fried Chicken piece - thigh
Fried Chicken pieces- leg
Jerk Chicken (L)
Large Jerk Chicken meal with 3 sides
Jerk Chicken (M)
Med. Jerk Chicken meal , 3 sides
Jerk Chicken (S)
Small jerk chicken meal, 3 sides
Legume meal - small
Legume meal large
Legume meal medium
Legume with meat meal small
Legume with meat meal large
Legume with meat medium meal
Oxtails only (L)
Oxtails only (M)
Oxtails with butterbeans (L)
Med. Oxtiail meal with 3 sides
Oxtails with butterbeans (M)
Large oxtail meal with 3 sides
Pepper steak (L)
Large pepper steak meal with 3 sides
Pepper steak (M)
Med. Pepper steakt meal , 3 sides
Pepper steak (S)
Small pepper steak meal, 3 sides
Roti -Chicken
Roti skins
Roti- Goat
Salmon Dinner (L)
Large Salmon meal with 3 sides
Salmon Dinner (M)
Med. salmon meal with 3 sides
Salmon only per piece
Steamed Fish by size
Stew Chicken (L)
Large stew Chicken meal with 3 sides
Stew Chicken (M)
Med. stew Chicken meal , 3 sides
Stew Chicken (S)
Small stew chicken meal, 3 sides
Stew Peas (L)
No pork
Stew peas (M)
No pork
Stew peas (S)
No pork, made with oxtails and beef.
Tripe & Bean (L)
Large
Tripe & Bean (M)
medium
Tripe & Bean (S)
small
Veggie Burgers
Veggie burger on bun, fries, & salad
Veggie Roti
Sides Menu
Side
Side salad
Other Sides
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Baked patato
Baked Potatoes
Beans( red, black, pinto)
Choice of raw veggies
Creamed spinach
Curried potato
Curried pumpkin
Fried Plantains
Legume only
Mashed potatoes
Regular Fries
Steamed Cabbage
Steamed spinach
Stewed lentils
Stir Fried Veggies
Sweet Potato Fries
Yuca fries
Sos Pwa Nwa (Black Sauce)
A rich, tasty, vegan black bean sauce a native dish to Haiti often served with white rice.
Curried Chickpeas
Soup Menu
Soup
Veggie Soup (Large)
Vegetable Soup (Small)
Red Bean Soup -Large
Beef Soup (S)
Beef Soup (L)
Cow Foot Soup-Large
Cow Foot Soup-Small
Chicken Soup- Large
Chicken Soup-Small
Goat Head Soup- Large
Goat Head Soup-Small
Potato Broccoli Soup- Large
Potato Broccoli Soup-Small
Lentil soup- Large
Lentil Soup-Small
Black bean soup - Large
Black Bean Soup-Small
Red Bean Soup- Small
Tropical Beverage Menu
Beverage
Carrot Ginger Orange Juice
Carrot Juice
Coconut Water
Cucumber Juice
Ginger "Beer"
Non alcoholic drink from fresh ginger
Guava Drink
Herbal Ice teas
House lemonade
Irish Moss
Mango Drink
Mango Orange Passion
Mauby
Passion Orange Guava
Sorrel
Tamarind Drink
Extra's Menu
Slices and Drops
Banana bread
Banana chips
Black Cake Slice
Carrot Cake slice
Chicken patty
Coco bread
Coco Bread
Coconut Bake
Coconut drops
Coconut slices
Fruit cake Slice
Long Bun
Mild beef patty
Round bun
Spicy Beef Patty
Spinach Patty
Bakery Menu
Bakery Items
Banana bread
Banana chips
Black Cake Slice
Carrot Cake slice
Chicken patty
Coco Bread
Coconut Bake
Coconut drops
Coconut slices
Curry Pumpkin Patty
Fruit cake Slice
Lentil Patty
Long Bun
Mild beef patty
Round bun
Soy Chicken
Spicy Beef Patty
Spinach Patty
Veggie Patty
Veggie Somosa
Pumpkin Patty
Good food from the heart!
1197 Dolsontown road, Middletown, NY 10940