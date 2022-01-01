Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Sal's NY Pizza

No reviews yet

1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Popular Items

Deluxe Cheese Steak
Baked Lasagna
16" Cheese Pizza

Traditional NY Pizza

14 " cheese

$14.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

14" Meatlovers Pizza

$18.99

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

14" Steak Pie

$19.99

14" Hawaiian

$17.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

14" Up to 5 Toppings

$19.99

14" Margherita

$18.99

14" Green House

$18.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$20.99

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$20.99

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

16" Steak Pie

$22.99

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

16" Up to 5 Toppings

$22.99

16" Margherita

$21.99

16" Green House

$21.99

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18" Deluxe Pizza

$26.99

18" Meatlovers Pizza

$26.99

18" Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

18" Steak Pie

$26.99

18" Hawaiian

$24.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

18" Up to 5 Toppings

$26.99

18" Margherita

$25.99

18" Green House

$25.99

20" Cheese Pizza

$23.99

20" Deluxe Pizza

$28.99

20" Meatlovers Pizza

$28.99

20" Vegetarian Pizza

$27.99

20" Steak Pie

$29.99

20" Hawaiian

$27.99

20" BBQ Chicken

$27.99

20" Up to 5 Toppings

$29.99

20" Margherita

$28.99

20" Green House

$28.99

24" Cheese Pizza

$29.99

24" Deluxe Pizza

$38.99

24" Meatlovers Pizza

$38.99

24" Vegetarian Pizza

$37.99

24" Steak Pie

$39.99

24" Hawaiian

$37.99

24" BBQ Chicken

$39.99

24" Up to 5 Toppings

$39.99

24" Margherita

$38.99

24" Green House

$38.99

Gourmet Bianca Pizza

14" Bianca

$15.99

14" Bianca Napoletana

$18.99

14" Bianca Genovese

$18.99

14" Bianca Florentine

$17.99

14" Bianca Capri

$18.99

14" Bianca Deluxe

$19.99

16" Bianca

$18.99

16" Bianca Napoletana

$20.99

16" Bianca Genovese

$20.99

16" Bianca Florentine

$19.99

16" Bianca Capri

$21.99

16" Bianca Deluxe

$22.99

18" Bianca

$23.99

18" Bianca Napoletana

$24.99

18" Bianca Genovese

$24.99

18" Bianca Florentine

$24.99

18" Bianca Capri

$25.99

18" Bianca Deluxe

$26.99

20" Bianca

$27.99

20" Bianca Napoletana

$28.99

20" Bianca Genovese

$28.99

20" Bianca Florentine

$28.99

20" Bianca Capri

$29.99

20" Bianca Deluxe

$29.99

24" Bianca

$37.99

24" Bianca Napoletana

$38.99

24" Bianca Genovese

$38.99

24" Bianca Florentine

$38.99

24" Bianca Capri

$38.99

24" Bianca Deluxe

$39.99

Pizza by the Slice

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$3.25

Slice 2-Topping Pizza

$3.50

Slice Deluxe Pizza

$3.75

Slice Veggie Pizza

$3.50

Slice Meatlovers Pizza

$3.75

Slice hawain

$3.75

Buffalo Wings

10pc Buffalo Wings

$15.99

20 PC Buffalo Wings

$29.99

30pc Buffalo Wings

$41.99

40 PC Buffalo Wings

$58.99

50 PC Buffalo Wings

$72.99

100 PC Buffalo Wings

$133.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Reg. Calzone

$11.99

Reg. Deluxe Calzone

$12.99

Reg. Meatlovers Calzone

$12.99

Reg. Build Your Own Stromboli

$11.99

Reg. Deluxe Stromboli

$12.99

Reg. Meatlovers Stromboli

$12.99

Reg. Veggie Roll

$11.99

Reg. Steak Roll

$12.99

Reg. Chicken Roll

$12.99

Reg. Vegy Calazone

$11.99

Family Calzone

$18.99

Family Deluxe Calzone

$19.99

Family Meatlovers Calzone

$19.99

Family Build Your Own Stromboli

$18.99

Family Deluxe Stromboli

$19.99

Family Meatlovers Stromboli

$19.99

Family Veggie Roll

$18.99

Family Steak Roll

$19.99

Family Chicken Roll

$19.99

12" Philly Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$11.99

Deluxe Cheese Steak

$12.99

Pizza Steak

$11.99

Chicken & Cheese

$11.99

Deluxe Chicken & Cheese

$12.99

BBQ Chicken & Cheese

$11.99

12" Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Pizza Sub Parmigiana

$12.99

Vegetarian Sub

$11.99

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$12.99

12" Cold Subs

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Salami Sub

$11.99

Ham Sub

$11.99

Chicken Breast Sub

$12.99

Italian Sub

$12.99

All American Sub

$12.99

Gyro

$8.99

Salads

Side Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Fried 3 Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

French Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$7.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.99

Appetizer Sampler

$10.99

Pasta & Dinners

Spaghetti & Sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti & Italian Sausage

$15.99

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Meat Ball Ziti

$15.99

Italian Sausage Zitti

$15.99

Baked Lasagna

$15.99

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Meat Ravioli

$15.99

Manicotti

$14.99

Veal Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Italian Platter

$16.99

Side meatballs

$5.00

Kid's Menu

kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti W Meat Balls

$7.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cannoli

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Zepollie

$4.99

Lemon cake

$5.99

Lunch Specials

2 Slices 1-Topping & Drink

$7.00

2 Cheese Slices & Drink

$6.50

2 Slices 2-Topping & Drink

$7.50

2 Slices 3-Topping & Drink

$8.00

Gyro, Fries & Drink

$12.99

Any Footlong Sub, Fries & Drink

$13.99

Small Ziti & Meatballs

$8.99

6 Wings, Fries & Drink

$13.99

Any Footlong Sub , Fries & Drink DLX

$14.99

slice cheese,side salad,drink

$8.99

Beverages

Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.39

Water

$1.50

2 Liter Soda Bottles

$4.25

Catering

Spaghetti Tray with Sauce

$99.99

Spaghetti Tray with Meatballs

$115.99

Spaghetti Tray with Italian Sausage

$115.99

Lasagna Tray

$120.99

Baked Ziti Tray

$110.99

Baked Ziti Tray with Meatballs

$119.99

Veal Parmigiana Tray

$120.99

Garden Salad Tray

$69.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

$89.99

Antipasto Salad Tray

$89.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Tray

$89.99

Caesar Salad Tray

$70.99

Daily Specials

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic New York Style Pizza

1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

