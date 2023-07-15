- Home
Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant
41 E Genesee St
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Main Menu
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Cheese comes standard, then choose your toppings.
Garlic
Garlic based pizza with mozzarella.
Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella.
Chicken Wing Pizza
Breaded chicken, wing sauce and mozzarella.
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella.
12" Weekly Special Pizza
Call or visit our Facebook page to see the current special.
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella.
Greek
Onions, tomato, spinach, feta and mozzarella.
The Naz
Garlic based pizza with mozzarella and dollops of pizza sauce.
Mediterranean
Garlic base, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.
Veggie Deluxe
Garlic base, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.
Meatzza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs and mozzarella.
B-MAK
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs and mozzarella.
MVP
Sicilian thick crust with a base of mozzarella, basil pesto, vodka and marinara sauce.
Nonna's
Calzones/Rolls
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella and ricotta are standard and then you can add your choice of toppings.
Chicken Wing Calzone
Breaded chicken, wing sauce, mozzarella and ricotta.
Create Your Own Roll
Choose your toppings:
Stromboli
Pepperoni/Ham/Green Peppers/Mozzarella
Italian Trio
Ham, meatballs, sausage, onions and mozzarella rolled in dough and served with pizza sauce.
Sausage Roll
Sausage and mozzarella rolled in dough and served with pizza sauce.
Appetizers
(1) Garlic Knot
(10) Garlic Knots
(4) Garlic Knots
Arancini
Lightly breaded balls of risotto served with marinara
Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip
served with fresh fried tortilla chips.
Cauliflower Wings
Battered cauliflower tossed in wing sauce
Chicken Tenders
Golden fried homestyle breaded tenderloins.
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with marinara sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Sreved with marinara sauce
Loaded Cheese Fries
Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, jalapenos
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Nachos
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, chicken or steak, olives, pico, olives, jalapenos and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Thick cut, battered and fried.
Rockin' Shrimp
Battered shrimp tossed with a spicy chili sauce
Seafood Greens
Greens sauteed with scallops and shrimp
Stuffed Meatballs
Filled with cheese, baked with marinara and mozzarella
Utica Greens
Prosciutto, escarole and cherry peppers, sauteed and finished with bread crumbs
Fried Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts tossed with honey mustard and bacon crumbles.
4-Pack Sliders
(1) Slider
Chicken Wings
Pasta
Pasta
Choose your pasta and sauce
Baked Ravioli
Baked Ziti
Chicken Riggies
Chicken breast, sweet and hot peppers, onions and rigatoni in a blush sauce.
Lasagna
Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
Linguine with White Clam Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Simmered in vodka sauce.
Rigatoni alla Bolognese
Rigatoni tossed in a rich meat sauce.
Sal's House Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta and chicken finished in a rich cheese sauce with a touch of our House Wing Sauce and blue cheese.
Sal's Tortellini
Cheese tortellini tossed with Italian sausage and sweet peas, finished in a plum tomato sauce.
Shrimp Riggies
Gulf Shrimp, sweet and hot peppers, onions and rigatoni in a blush sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, lemon and white wine then tossed with linguine.
Spaghetti w/Prosciutto & Peas
Spaghetti and sweet peas tossed with sauteed prosciutto in vodka sauce.
State Fair Penne
sausage, peppers and onions in a garlic sauce
Stuffed Shells
Ricotta stuffed shell pasta baked with marinara and mozzarella.
Tortellini alla Vodka
Tortellini simmered in vodka sauce
Chicken Monterey
Chicken breast, jalapeños and pasta in a cheddar sauce with ranch drizzle.
Cavatelli w/Broccoli & Mushrooms
Ricotta Cavatelli sauteed with broccoli and mushrooms in a white wine and garlic sauce.
Entrees
16oz Grilled Delmonico
14oz USDA Choice steak served with two sides.
Baked Haddock
10/12oz North Atlantic Haddock fillet baked with a lemon & parmesan cracker crust.
Beef Marsala
Beef medallions sauteed with mushrooms, finished with a Marsala wine and a touch of plum tomato, served with mashed potato.
Broiled Haddock
10/12oz North Atlantic Haddock fillet broiled with Old Bay seasoning and butter.
Chicken Sorrentino
Egg dipped chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella, finished with marinara and a touch of white wine.
Chicken Parmigiana
Italian breaded chicken baked with marinara, mozzarella and romano cheeses. Served with Rigatoni.
Chicken Francais
Egg dipped chicken breast pan fried, finished with lemon, butter and white wine.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Egg battered eggplant baked with marinara, mozzarella and Romano cheeses. Served with spaghetti.
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant rolled with ricotta, baked with marainara and mozzarella.
Fried Haddock
Hand breaded 10/12oz North Atlantic Haddock fillet golden fried and served with tarter sauce and chips or fries.
Haddock Francais
Egg dipped Haddock fillet finished with lemon, white wine and butter, served with green beans.
Haddock Parmigiana
Fried haddock baked with marinara and mozzarella.
Mediterranean Chicken
Chicken breast sauteed with artichokes and capers, finished with white wine and plum tomatoes, served over pasta.
Mediterranean Salmon
Salmon fillet sauteed with artichokes and capers, finished with white wine and plum tomatoes, served over pasta.
Prime Rib (Available Friday and Saturday after 4PM)
Served with two sides
Scallops Arrabiatta
Seared sea scallops, finished with a spicy plum tomato sauce over pasta.
Large Sandwiches/Burgers
8oz Angus Burger
House Burger Utica
8oz Angus burger with sauteed greens on top.
BBQ Burger
8oz Angus burger with cheddar, BBQ sauce and onion rings.
Cajun Burger
Cajun spice dusted 8oz Angus burger with crumbled blue cheese and bacon.
Big Sal Burger
Double 8oz Angus patties, lettuce, pickles, American cheese, 1000 Island dressing.
Large Steak Sub
Shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella on an Italian sub roll.
Large Steak & Greens Sub
Our shaved steak sub with sauteed greens on top.
Large Buffalo Chicken Sub
Large Meatball Parm Sub
Large Sausage Parm Sub
Large Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub
Large Eggplant Parm Sub
Large Chicken Parm Sub
Large Cold Sub
Choose your meat and toppings.
Haddock Sandwich
Breaded haddock fillet on a toasted roll served tarter sauce.
Small Sandwiches
Soup/Salad
Pasta Fagioli
Bacon, prosciutto, white bean and tomato soup with pasta
Zuppa Del Giorno
Soup of the day.
Small Antipasto
Tomato, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, giardiniera, cucumbers, ham, salami and provolone.
Large Antipasto
Tomato, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, giardiniera, cucumbers, ham, salami and provolone.
Small House
Tomato, olives, onions, cucumber and croutons.
Large House
Tomato, olives, onions, cucumber and croutons.
Small Caesar
Tomato, olives, onions, romaine, croutons and grated cheese.
Large Caesar
Tomato, olives, onions, romaine, croutons and grated cheese.
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, tomato, olives, onions, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, balsamic glaze
Salmon Salad
Seared salmon, tomato, olives, onions, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers and balsamic glaze.
Large Buff Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken, tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese.
Caprese
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, balsamic glaze and olive oil.
Cobb Salad
Greek Salad
Sauces/Dressings
Mild Sauce
Medium Sauce
Hot Sauce
Jar of House Sauce
BBQ Sauce
House Sauce
Garlic Sauce
Honey Mustard
Ranch
Creamy Blue
Crumbly Blue
Feta
Caesar
Thousand Island
Rockin' Shrimp Sauce
Oil & Vinegar
Balsamic Glaze
General Tso's
Teriyaki
Honey BBQ
Pizza Sauce
Marinara
Italian
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sour Cream
Vodka Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Sides
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Beverages
Single Bottles
Chocolate Milk BTL
Pepsi BTL
Diet Pepsi BTL
Mountain Dew BTL
Starry BTL
Mug Root Beer BTL
Orange Crush BTL
Cherry Pepsi BTL
Schweppes Ginger Ale BTL
Saranac Root Beer BTL
Water BTL
Gatorade BTL
20oz Iced Tea BTL
Celcius Energy
Starbucks Coffee
20oz Lemonade
2 Liters
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving Baldwinsville since 2002.
41 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027