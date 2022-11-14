Pizza
Chicken
Salad
Sals Pizza NY Style
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
701 battlefield blvd N suite L, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake - 510 Belaire Avenue
No Reviews
510 Belaire Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
No Reviews
620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurant
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • - SOUTH INDEPENDENCE ACROSS FROM GREEN RUN HIGHSCHOOL
No Reviews
1917 South Independence Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesapeake
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant