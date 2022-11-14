A map showing the location of Sals Pizza NY StyleView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Salad

Sals Pizza NY Style

review star

No reviews yet

701 battlefield blvd N suite L

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza by the Slice

Slice Cheese Pizza

$2.75

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$2.99

Slice 2-Topping Pizza

$3.49

Slice Deluxe Pizza

$3.99

Slice Veggie Pizza

$3.99

Slice Meatlovers Pizza

$3.99

Slice hawain

$3.99

Traditional NY Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Deluxe Pizza

$13.99+

Meatlovers

$13.99+

5 Topping Pizza

$14.99+

Vegetarian

$13.99+

Hawaiian

$13.99+

BBQ chicken

$13.99+

Buffalo chicken

$13.99+

Margharita

$14.99+

Green house

$14.99+

Greek pizza

$14.99+

Steak pie

$14.99+

Half & Half Specialty

$0.00+

Gourmet Bianca Pizza

Bianca

$11.99+

Bianca Napoletana

$13.99+

Bianca Genovese

$13.99+

Bianca Florentine

$13.99+

Bianca Capri

$14.99+

Bianca Deluxe

$14.99+

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Cheese

$18.99

Sicillian deluxe

$24.99

Sicilian Veggie

$24.99

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$24.99

Sicilian Hawaiian

$24.99

Chicken Wings

10pc Buffalo Wings

$13.99

20 PC Buffalo Wings

$27.99

50 PC Buffalo Wings

$65.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Small Build Your Own Stromboli

$9.99

Small Deluxe Stromboli

$11.99

Small Meatlovers Stromboli

$11.99

Small Steak Roll

$11.99

Small Chicken Roll

$11.99

Small Veggie Roll

$9.99

Small Calzone

$9.99

Small Deluxe Calzone

$11.99

Small Meatlovers Calzone

$11.99

Small Veggie Calazone

$11.99

Family Calzone

$17.99

Family Deluxe Calzone

$19.99

Family Meatlovers Calzone

$19.99

Family Build Your Own Stromboli

$17.99

Family Deluxe Stromboli

$19.99

Family Meatlovers Stromboli

$19.99

Family Veggie Roll

$17.99

Family Steak Roll

$19.99

Family Chicken Roll

$19.99

12" Philly Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.99

Deluxe Cheese Steak

$11.99

Pizza Steak

$9.99

Chicken & Cheese

$9.99

Deluxe Chicken & Cheese

$11.99

BBQ Chicken & Cheese

$10.25

12" Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Pizza Sub Parmigiana

$9.99

Vegetarian Sub

$9.99

Sausage & Peppers &onions sub

$10.99Out of stock

12" Cold Subs

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Salami Sub

$9.99

Ham Sub

$9.99

Chicken Breast Sub

$9.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

All American Sub

$11.99

Gyro

$9.99

Tuna sub

$9.99

SALADS

Side Salad

$5.99
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Tuna salad

$10.99

Small greek salad

$6.99

Small caesar

$5.99

Appetizers

5 Chicken Fingers

$9.99

10 Fried 3 Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

6 Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

French Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$6.99

10 Garlic Knots

$5.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.99

Appetizer Sampler

$11.99

Garlic bread No cheese

$5.99

PASTA DINNERS

Spaghetti & Sauce with salad

$10.99

Spaghetti & Italian Sausage/salad

$13.99Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatballs/salad

$12.99

Baked Ziti/salad

$12.99

Baked Ziti with Meatballs/salad

$13.99

Baked Ziti with Italian sausage

$13.99Out of stock

Baked Lasagna& salad

$13.99

Stuffed Shells& salad

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli & salad

$12.99

Manicotti & salad

$12.99

Veal Parmigiana

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana/salad

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana/salad

$12.99

Italian Platter/salad

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo/salad

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo/salad

$16.99

Fettuccini alfredo &salad

$12.99

Side meatballs 3

$4.00

2 xtra meatballs

$4.50

1 xtra meatball

$2.50

Spaghetti /garlic sauce & salad

$11.99

Side italian sausage

$5.00

broccoli alfredo

$13.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti W Meat Balls

$8.99

Kid's Baked Ziti

$7.99

Kids chk fingers/fries

$7.99

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Zepollie

$3.99

Lunch Specials

2 slices chz

$5.50

2 slices pep

$6.00

2 Cheese Slices & Drink

$5.50

Small Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$6.99

Small Ziti & Meatballs

$7.50

Small Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$7.50

small lasagna /bread

$7.50

Small baked ziti

$7.50

Gyro with fries

$10.99

5 wings, Fries & Drink

$8.50

5 wings,slice cheese &drink

$8.50

philly combo/fries

$10.99

Chicken philly combo

$10.99

Any Footlong Sub, Fries & Drink

$10.99

6"sub with fries

$7.50

Any Footlong Sub , Fries & Drink DLX

$11.99

1 slice of cheese

$2.75

slice cheese,side salad,drink

$6.99

2-18'1 top+10 knots

Two 18" 1-Topping Pizzas & 20pc Buffalo Wings. Enter Promo Code FOOTBALL at checkout.

18" 1-Topping Pizza

$13.00

18" 1 TOPPING PIZZA

$13.00

10 garlic knots

$7.99

24"chz.20 wings+20 knots

24" Cheesse , 20 Wings & 20 Garlic Knots. Enter Promo Code BROOKLYN at checkout.

24 inch Cheese

$16.00

20 PC Wings

$19.00

20 Garlic Knots

$13.99

18".1 top 10 wing+2L SODA

Two 14" 1-Topping Pizzas, 10pc Buffalo Wings, & 2 Liter Soda Bottle. Enter Promo Code SALS14 at checkout.

18" 1-Topping Pizza, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

$28.99

Pick Up Special $15.99

One 18" 1-Topping Pizza for $12.99. Enter Promo Code SALS18 at checkout.

18" 1-Topping Pizza

$16.99

2 14 inch 1 Topping, 10 wing & Soda

14 pizza 1st

$10.00

14 pizza 2nd

$10.00

10 wings

$9.00

2 L Soda

$5.99

2 14 " one topping

14” pizza. one topp

$12.00

14” pizza one topp

$12.99

16"CHZ +10WINGS+10KNOTS

16 cheese pizza

$26.99

10 WINGS

GARLIC KNOTS

1 18" one topp +20wings

18" 1-Topping Pizza+20wings

$38.99

Drinks

20 oz bottles

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$1.79

Water

$1.25

2 Liter Soda Bottles

$3.25

Catering

Spaghetti Tray with Sauce

$65.99

Spaghetti Tray with Meatballs

$70.99

Spaghetti Tray with Italian Sausage

$70.99

Lasagna Tray

$85.99

Baked Ziti Tray

$75.99

Baked Ziti Tray with Meatballs

$79.99

Veal Parmigiana Tray

$79.99

Garden Salad Tray

$40.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

$55.99

Antipasto Salad Tray

$55.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Tray

$50.99

Caesar Salad Tray

$49.99

Baked ziti with italian sausage

$79.99

side of

Choose product

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 battlefield blvd N suite L, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake - 510 Belaire Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
510 Belaire Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
orange starNo Reviews
620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurantnext
Cure Norfolk
orange star4.7 • 82
503 Botetourt St Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurantnext
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • - SOUTH INDEPENDENCE ACROSS FROM GREEN RUN HIGHSCHOOL
orange starNo Reviews
1917 South Independence Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
2616 Detroit Street Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston