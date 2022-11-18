Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings 4810 north street

Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings imageView gallery

4810 north street

NACOGDOCHES, TX 75965

LUNCH & DINNER

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PIZZA

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PIZZA

$9.99

LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO SAUCE AND CHEESE [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($3.00)]

#2 PEPPERONI-WHOLE

#2 PEPPERONI-WHOLE

$9.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI [ 740-770 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#3 BIG 3-WHOLE

#3 BIG 3-WHOLE

$9.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON [ 1080-1110 CAL],[ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#4 HAWAIIAN-WHOLE

#4 HAWAIIAN-WHOLE

$9.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, HAM, PINEAPPLE [ 710-770 CAL],[ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#5 BBQ CHICKEN-WHOLE PIZZA

#5 BBQ CHICKEN-WHOLE PIZZA

$9.99

BBQ SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDER, CHICKEN, ONIONS [ 950-980 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#6 MUSROOM SPINACH-WHOLE

#6 MUSROOM SPINACH-WHOLE

$9.99

ALFREDO, SPINACH, MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, GARLIC [ 800-830 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#7 MARGHERITA-WHOLE

#7 MARGHERITA-WHOLE

$9.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, TOMATOS [ 690-720 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#8 BUFFOLO CHICKEN-WHOLE

#8 BUFFOLO CHICKEN-WHOLE

$9.99

BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, GORGONZOLA, CHICKEN, ONIONS, RANCH DRIZZLE [ 950-980 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#9 VEGGI SUPREME PIZZA-WHOLE

#9 VEGGI SUPREME PIZZA-WHOLE

$9.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOM [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#10 HALF- CHEESE PIZZA

#10 HALF- CHEESE PIZZA

$3.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

#10 WHOLE- CHEESE PIZZA

#10 WHOLE- CHEESE PIZZA

$6.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]

LUNCH & DINNER

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PASTA

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PASTA

$9.99

LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO 1 SAUCE AND 1 CHEESE [ + $2.00 FOR EXTRA MEAT AND + $2.00 FOR EXTRA CHEESE]

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-HALF

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-HALF

$6.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, GARLIC [ 150-330 CAL]

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-WHOLE

#2 ALFREDO CHICKEN-WHOLE

$9.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, GARLIC [ 300-660 CAL]

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-HALF

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-HALF

$6.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, CHEDDAR, BACON [ 180-360 CAL]

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-WHOLE

#3 BACON, MAC & CHEESE-WHOLE

$9.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, CHEDDAR, BACON [ 360-720 CAL]

#4 THA ZITI-HALF

#4 THA ZITI-HALF

$6.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, ONIONS [ 225-400 CAL]

#4 THA ZITI-WHOLE

#4 THA ZITI-WHOLE

$9.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, ONIONS [ 450-800 CAL]

LUNCH & DINNER

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

$8.99

LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO 1 SAUCE AND 1 CHEESE [ + $2.00 FOR EXTRA MEAT AND + $2.00 FOR EXTRA CHEESE]

#2 RANCH CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

#2 RANCH CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

$8.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, RANCH DRIZZLE [ 740-770 CAL]

#3 BIG MEAT FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

#3 BIG MEAT FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

$8.99

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, MEATBALLS, HAM [ 740-770 CAL]

#4 BBQ CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

#4 BBQ CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH

$8.99

BBQ DRIZZLE, CHEDDER, CHICKEN, ONIONS [ 740-770 CAL]

LUNCH & DINNER

6 PC- GRILLED WINGS

6 PC- GRILLED WINGS

$8.49

6 PCS [780 CAL]

12 PC-GRILLED WINGS

12 PC-GRILLED WINGS

$14.99

12 PCS [1690 CAL]

LUNCH & DINNER

SALADS-HALF

SALADS-HALF

$4.99

[ + $2.00 ADD MEAT]

SALADS- WHOLE

SALADS- WHOLE

$6.99

[ + $2.00 ADD MEAT]

GOODIES AND DESSERTS

CHEESE BREAD

CHEESE BREAD

$5.99

690-720 CAL

CINNAMON PIE

CINNAMON PIE

$5.99

640-670 CAL

LUNCH & DINNER

CHEAP DATE

CHEAP DATE

$14.99

1 WHOLE PIZZA (10-11") (MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, TWO TOPPINGS) + 1 WHOLE CINNAMON PIE + 1 FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PIZZA & MOVIE (FAMILY OF 4)

PIZZA & MOVIE (FAMILY OF 4)

$30.99

1 TWO-TOPPINGS WHOLE PIZZAS (10-11") (MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, TWO TOPPINGS) + 1 WHOLE CHEESE PIZZA (10-11") + 1 CINNAMON PIE + 8 WINGS + 1 TWO LITTER PEPSI

FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK

$44.99

1 TWO-TOPPING WHOLE PIZZAS (10-11") (MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, TWO TOPPINGS) + 1 WHOLE CHEESE PIZZA (10-11") + 1 WHOLE BACON, MAC & CHEESE PASTA + 1 WHOLE CINNAMON PIE + 1 WHOLE CHEESE BREAD + 8 WINGS + 1 TWO LITTER PEPSI

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4810 north street, NACOGDOCHES, TX 75965

Directions

Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings image

