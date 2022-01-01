Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sal's Pizza - North Andover

77 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Small 7" Pizza
XL 19" Pizza

Craft Your Own

Small 7" Pizza

$13.08

Medium 12" Pizza

$10.99

Large 16" Pizza

$13.99

XL 19" Pizza

$16.99

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$10.99

Small 7" Specialty

7" Cheese Pizza

$13.08
7” Tomato Caprese

$9.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

7” Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

7” Bbq Chicken

$10.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

7” Buff-A-Que

$10.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

7” Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

7” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

7” Gold Rush

$10.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar

7” Hawaiian

$9.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

7” Margherita Napoletana

$9.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

7” Meat Lover

$10.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

7” Melenzana

$9.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

7” Mushroom Florentine

$9.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

7” Sal’s Special

$10.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

7” Sal’s Veggie

$10.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

7” South Western

$10.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

7” Spinach Salad

$9.99

bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella

7” Spinach Tomato Feta

$9.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

7” Sweet Chili Chicken

$10.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

7” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$9.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

Medium 12" Specialty-

12” Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.49

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Hawaiian

$14.49

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

12” Meat Lover

$16.49

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

12” Sal’s Special

$14.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

12” South Western

$15.49

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$13.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

12” Bbq Chicken

$14.49

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

12” Buff-A-Que

$14.49

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Buffalo Chicken

$14.49

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.49

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Gold Rush

$14.49

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Sweet Chili Chicken

$14.49

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

12” Margherita Napoletana

$13.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

12” Melenzana

$14.49

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

12” Mushroom Florentine

$14.49

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

12” Sal’s Veggie

$14.49

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

12” Spinach Tomato Feta

$14.49

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

12” Tomato Caprese

$14.49

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

12” Spinach Salad

$14.49

bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella

Large 16" Specialty-

16” Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Hawaiian

$16.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

16” Meat Lover

$18.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

16” Sal’s Special

$16.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

16” South Western

$17.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$15.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

16” Bbq Chicken

$16.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

16” Buff-A-Que

$16.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Gold Rush

$16.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Sweet Chili Chicken

$16.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

16” Margherita Napoletana

$15.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16” Melenzana

$16.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

16” Mushroom Florentine

$16.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

16” Sal’s Veggie

$16.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

16” Spinach Tomato Feta

$16.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

16” Tomato Caprese

$16.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

16” Spinach Salad

$16.99

bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella

X-Large 19" Specialty-

19” Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Hawaiian

$20.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

19” Meat Lover

$22.99

ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

19” Sal’s Special

$20.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

19” South Western

$21.99

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$19.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

19” Bbq Chicken

$20.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

19” Buff-A-Que

$20.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Gold Rush

$20.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar

19” Sweet Chili Chicken

$20.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

19” Melenzana

$20.99

breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta

19” Mushroom Florentine

$20.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

19” Sal’s Veggie

$20.99

breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella

19” Spinach Tomato Feta

$20.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

19” Tomato Caprese

$20.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

19” Margherita Napoletana

$19.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

19” Spinach Salad

$20.99

bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella

Medium Gluten Free Specialty-

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar

GF Hawaiian

$11.99

ham, pineapple, and mozzarella

GF Sal’s Special

$11.99

mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella

GF South Western

$12.49

sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni

$10.99

pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella

GF Spinach Salad

$11.99

bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella

GF Bbq Chicken

$11.99

chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella

GF Buff-A-Que

$11.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

GF Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.49

chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

GF Gold Rush

$11.99

chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar

GF Sweet Chili Chicken

$11.99

chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

GF Mushroom Florentine

$11.99

mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

GF Spinach Tomato Feta

$11.99

baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan

GF Tomato Caprese

$11.99

tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella

Beverages

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

On the next screen please choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mist Twist, Orange Crush, Aquafina

Premium Drink

$2.79

Water

$2.50
