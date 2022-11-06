Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
1,578 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
No Reviews
26676 Portola Parkway Suite E Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurant
Inka Mama’s Foothill Ranch
No Reviews
26676 Portola Parkway #B Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurant
Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
No Reviews
20491 Alton Parkway Lake Forest, CA 92610
View restaurant