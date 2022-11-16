A map showing the location of Sal's Tacos 400 C STView gallery

Sal's Tacos 400 C ST

review star

No reviews yet

400 C Street

West Sacramento, CA 95605

Starters

Totopos

$3.00

Guacamole and Chips

$8.00

Frijoleros dip

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesa

$13.50

Asada Quesadilla

$14.50

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese nachos

$10.00

Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.50

Asada Nachos

$14.00

Small Plates

Tostaditas

$8.99

Potato Flautas

$8.99

Esquite

$6.75

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

Combinations

Cinco de Mayo

$14.99

Mexican Independence

$14.99

Dia De Muertos

$14.99

Taquopidia

Chicken crispy tacos Combo

$13.50

Carnitas crispy tacos Combo

$13.50

Asada Crispy tacos Combo

$14.50

Fish Crispy tacos Combo

$15.50

Ground beef crispy tacos Combo

$13.50

Potato Crispy tacos Combo

$12.75

4 Street Tacos

$12.00

Al Pastor Crispy Tacos Combo

$13.50

Shrimp Crispy Tacos Combo

$15.50

Mushroom And Spinach Tacos Combo

$12.00

Burritos

Burrito beans and cheese

$9.95

Mushrooms spinach burrito

$12.00

Black beans and cheese burrito

$10.00

Steak burrito

$13.50

Carnitas burrito

$11.00

El pastor burrito

$11.00

Ground beef burrito

$11.00

Chile verde burrito

$13.00

Fajita super chicken burrito

$13.50

Fajita Super Steak burrito

$14.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Fajita Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Specialty Dishes

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.50

Carnitas

$13.95

Chile Verde

$15.95

Carne Asada / enchilada

$17.50

Pozole rojo

$15.75

Chile Relleno De Queso

$13.50

Fajitas Chicken

$16.00

Fajitas Steak

$16.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$17.00

Camarones a la diabla

$16.50

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$15.99

Fish ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Menudo

$15.00

Menudoy michelada preparada

$23.00

Enchiladas Mushroon and spinach. Rojas

$13.99

Fajitas mixed all meat

$20.00

Chile Relleno A la Carta

$7.00

Sweet Mexico

churros and ice cream

$8.00

traditional flan

$7.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Beans and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Kids Tacos (2)

$10.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$9.00

A/C Tacos

1 A/C Taco

$4.50

2 A/C Tacos

$9.00

1 A/C Fish Taco

$5.00

1 A/C Shrimp Tacos

$5.00

Sides

SD Cheese

$1.00

SD Guacamole

$2.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Pico De Gallo

$0.75

SD Tortillas

$0.50

SD Rice

$4.00

SD Beans

$4.00

SD Rice N Beans

$4.50

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad chicken

$10.50

Taco Salad Steak

$12.00

Taco Salad shrimp

$13.00

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$10.74

Tijuana Caesar

$8.00

Tijuana Caesar Steak

$13.00

Tijuana Caesar Chicken

$12.00

VEGAN

Sopa De Papa

$15.00

Chile Relleno Veggies

$14.00

Tres Sopes

$13.50

Bottle Sodas

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

jarritos

$4.00

Fountian Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pink lemonade

$3.50

Orange fanta

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Mr pibb

$3.50

Ice tea

Ice tea

$3.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$4.50

Hibiscus/ Jamaica

$4.50

Tamarindo

$4.50

Cucumber

$4.50

Pine apple

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Bottle

modelo BTL

$7.00

Corona Extra BTL

$7.00

Corona Lite BTL

$7.00

Dos xx BTL

$7.00

Lagunitas BTL

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Bud W.

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$10.00

Victoria BTL

$7.00

Negra Modelo BTL

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Draft

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

805

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Corona Premium

$6.00

Michelada

$8.00

Michelle’s Preparada

$12.00

Cerveza 18 oz

$8.00

Golden Road

$8.00

TAHOE

$8.00

Pitcher of Beer

P-Modelo

$18.00

P-Negra Modelo

$18.00

P-Pacifico

$18.00

P-805

$22.00

P-Hazy IPA

$22.00

P-Track 7

$22.00

Margaritas

House margarita

$9.00

Mango Margaritra

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Water Melon Margaritas

$10.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$9.50

Sangria

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Paloma Spicy

$9.50

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Pitcher Margaritas

P-house Margarita

$29.00

P-Paloma

$29.00

P-Mango

$32.00

P-Watermelon

$32.00

P-Passionfruit

$29.00

pitcher sangria

pitcher white sangria

$24.00

pitcher red sangria

$24.00

Vodkas

Tito’s

$9.00

Smirnof

$8.00

Tequilas

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jimador

$8.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Corralejo

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Herradura Ultra

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

1800 Cristalino

$13.00

Herradura Legenda

$28.00

CasaMigos

$12.00

San Matias

$12.00

Cucumber Jalapeno

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$8.50

Lunazul Pimero

$9.50

Rums

Bacardi

$8.00

Uruapan

$9.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson IPA

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

War Eagle Bourbon

$7.00

Jim Bean Bourbon

$8.00

Gentalman Jack

$9.50

Fireball

$8.00

Mezcal

Wahaka Espadin

$9.00

Mal De Amor Sierrudo

$23.00

Mal De Amor Madrecuishe+Coyote

$18.00

Xicaru

$9.00

SoToleros Mario y Cesar

$18.00

Bacanora Yoowe

$15.00

GIN

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

brunch drinks

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$8.00

Michelada Shrimp

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.50

pitcher of mimosa

$20.00

weekend favorites

chilaquiles

$14.50

huevos rancheros

$14.95

classic red pork pozole

$15.00

Menudo pancita

$15.00

Egg Breakfast

huevos con chorizo

$13.75

huevos con ham

$13.75

huevos a la mexicana

$14.50

huevos con papas

$13.75

huevos divorciados

$15.00

breakfast burrito

$13.50

Plant Based Vegan

vegetable scramble

$13.50

House Drinks

Sangria

$7.00

Mafia Mule

$9.00

Narco Mule

$9.00

Patricio Mule

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Spicy Paloma

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Long island

$9.00

Red Wine Glass

Red Wine

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

White Wine Glass

White Wine

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Sav. Blanc

$8.00

Zinfandel

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 C Street, West Sacramento, CA 95605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

