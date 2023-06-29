Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salsa Burrito 401 N. Broadway, Suite A

401 N. Broadway

Suite A

Pittsburg, KS 66762

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
A new fast-casual lunch option that will feature Chipotle-style burritos and bowls!

401 N. Broadway, Suite A, Pittsburg, KS 66762

