Salsa Street Palatine

1,012 Reviews

$$

1540 N Rand Rd

Palatine, IL 60074

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Taco Platter
Three Taco Premium Platter
Steak taco

Margaritas

Street-Rita

$12.00

A delicious, top shelf margarita made with PATRON SILVER TEQUILA, grand marnier orange liquor, citrus lime mix, a fresh squeeze of lime and orange.

Jalapeño-Rita

$10.00

A bold margarita made with 1800 tequila, triple sec, citrus lime infused with jalapenos.

Mango-Rita

$9.00

our traditional house margarita with a burst of mango flavor

Berry-Rita

$9.00

our traditional jose cuervo margarita with a fruity twist of strawberry puree

Sweet Midori Margarita

$9.00

This version of our traditional Jose Cuervo margarita comes with a splash of midori that gives the drink a vibrant green color and a sweet melon flavor

Agave-Rita

$10.00

A sweet, upsale version of our traditional margarita, made with 1800 tequila, triple sec, citrus lime mix sweet agave nectar

House Margarita

$8.00

A traditional margarita made with jose cuervo tequila, triple sec, citrus lime mix

the skinny casamigos

$12.00

casamigos blanco tequila fresh lime juice agave nectar

spicy jalapeno margarita casamigos

$12.00

casamigos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and jalapenos slices

the smoky casamigos

$12.00

casamigos mezcal joven, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and orange bitters.

House Special

$5.00

PUTTIN ON THE RITZ

$15.00

Mango Tango

$10.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Horchata- Rice Water

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Large Jamaica

$5.00

Appetizers

Street Nachos

$12.99

fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Guac-street

$12.50

Perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.

Street Flautas w/Chicken

$12.00

Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.

Street Flautas w/Tinga

$12.00

Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken tinga, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.

Triple Threat Nachos

$15.99

fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, with triple the meat SHRIMP, STEAK and GROUND BEEF.

Trio Of Salsas

$8.00
medium guacamole

$8.00

Queso Fundido

$12.50

White cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with mexican mixed chesses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.

Pineapple Ceviche

$14.99

burritos & chimichangas

Big Salsa Street Burrito

$12.99

black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.

Salsa Style Chimichanga

$13.99

Our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and served with cilantro rice.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$13.99

All ingredients we put in our burrito, BUT NO TORTILLA!! Layers of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and topped with GUACAMOLE and cilantro.

Burrito Suizo

$13.99

Don Beto's Burrito

$15.99

Desserts

Cajeta Churros

$7.50

Fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Ice Cream Frito

Ice Cream Frito

$7.50

A generous mound of fried vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel

Mexican Flan

$7.00

Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajeta

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50

On Fire And Sizzling

Street Fajitas w/Chicken

$18.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street fajita w/ steak

$19.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street fajitas W/ shrimp

Street fajitas W/ shrimp

$20.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grill shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas Combo

$21.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak OR shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Triple Meat Fajitas Chicken, Steak And Shrimp

$23.50

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak AND shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Seafood Platter With Roasted Vegetables

$25.99

Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.

Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp

Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp

$18.99

one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Shrimp

$19.99

jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Chicken

$17.99

two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

On Fire Roasted Vegetarian Platter

$18.99

Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnish with pico de gallo.

Sides

Street Corn

$4.50

our slow roasted butter corn with mayo, queso fresco and topped with chile.

Cilantro Rice

$4.50

SIDE Black Beans

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

yellow squash, zucchini, carrots slowly roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper.

Lg salsa

$6.00

Med salsa

$4.00

Tomatillo salsa

$3.50

Salsa verde

$3.50

Mango salsa

$3.50

4 Chiles salsa

$3.50

Habanero salsa

$3.50

Hangover killer salsa

$3.50

Molcajete salsa

$3.50

chips and salsa

$3.50

Sourcream Side

$1.50

Guacamole side

$4.00

Ancho chili fries

$6.00

French fries

$4.00

Chipotle cream side

$1.50

Chihuahua cheese side

$3.00

Queso fresco side

$3.00

Nacho cheese

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Red salsa

$3.50

White queso dip

$7.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$3.00

Pico De Gallo 8oz

$3.50

Side Salsa

$2.50

Soup & Salad

Mexican Street Salad

$10.99

Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$3.50

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$5.50

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

Specialty Entrees!

Quesadillas

$13.99

toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.

Chile Relleno Platter

$19.99

Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.

Pork Al Pastor dinner

$18.99

Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.

Barbacoa Mexican Pot Roast

$20.99

Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.

Asada Steak

$19.99

Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.

Enchilladas

$17.99

marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp

$20.99

grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.

Street Tacos

Wild Mushrooms

$3.99

Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.

Braised Creamy Chicken

$3.99

pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.

Chicken Carnitas

$3.99

pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.

Barbacoa taco

$5.00

barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.

Ground Beef

$3.99

Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.

Steak taco

$4.50

carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.

Chicken Tinga

$3.99

pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.

Crispy Fried Fish

$5.00

pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.

Al Pastor

$3.99

Citrus Seared Shrimp

$5.00

camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak & Chorizo

$5.50

Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.

Queso Fresco

$3.99

roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado

Pork Carnitas

$4.50

Crusted chipotle-lime Tilapia Fish

$5.50

Taco Black Beans

$3.99

Crab Cake taco

$6.00

A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.

Cubano Taco

$5.50

Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.

Crunchy Shrimp

$5.50

Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado

Huevos Rancheros taco

$5.50

Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.

Relleno taco

$4.50

Taco Platters

Two Taco Platter

$11.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Two Taco Premium Platter

$13.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Platter

Three Taco Platter

$13.99

choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Premium Platter

Three Taco Premium Platter

$15.99

choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

CATERING

CILANTRO RICE

$30.00+

BLACK BEANS

$30.00+

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$45.00

Perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.

SALSA TRIO AND CHIPS

$30.00

STREET CORN

$40.00+

roasted corn, topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili pepper. serves 8--10 people

ROASTED VEGGIES

$35.00

Squash, zucchini, carrots & mushrooms.

ENCHILADA TRAY

$45.00+

marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese.garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.

10 TACO TRAY

$30.00

20 TACO TRAY

$50.00

10 PREM TACO TRAY

$35.00

20 PREM TACO TRAY

$60.00

FAJITA

$13.99

FAJITA COMBO

$16.50

QUESADILLA TRAY

$45.00

include sour cream, lettuce and salsa. (serves 8-10 people)

QUESO DIP

$45.00

White cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with mexican mixed chesses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas. SERVE 8-10 people

MEXICAN SALAD

$30.00+

Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips. serve 8-10 people

TAMALES

$30.00

12 homemade corn tamales topped with green or red salsa

CHURROS TRAY

$35.00

FLAN TRAY

$35.00

CEVICHE DE PESCADO (FISH)

$50.00+
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Directions

Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image

