Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salsa Street Randhurst

review star

No reviews yet

201 Randhurst Village Drive

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Taco Platter
Three Taco Premium Platter
Wild Mushrooms

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.00

A traditional margarita made with jose cuervo tequila, triple sec, citrus lime mix

Street-Rita

$12.00

A delicious, top shelf margarita made with PATRON SILVER TEQUILA, grand marnier orange liquor, citrus lime mix, a fresh squeeze of lime and orange.

Jalapeño-Rita

$10.00

A bold margarita made with 1800 tequila, triple sec, citrus lime infused with jalapenos.

Mango-Rita

$10.00

our traditional house margarita with a burst of mango flavor

Berry-Rita

$9.00

our traditional jose cuervo margarita with a fruity twist of strawberry puree

Sweet Midori Margarita

$9.00

This version of our traditional Jose Cuervo margarita comes with a splash of midori that gives the drink a vibrant green color and a sweet melon flavor

Agave-Rita

$10.00

A sweet, upsale version of our traditional margarita, made with 1800 tequila, triple sec, citrus lime mix sweet agave nectar

Berry-Rita

$9.00

the skinny

$12.00

casamigos blanco tequila fresh lime juice agave nectar

spicy jalapeno margarita

$12.00

casamigos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and jalapenos slices

paloma

$12.00

casamigos reposado tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and grapefruit soda

the smoky casa

$12.00

casamigos mezcal joven, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and orange bitters.

CASAMIGOS COCKTAIL AT HOME

CASAMIGOS COCKTAIL AT HOME

$40.00

4 casamigos tequila margaritas 1 casamigos maraca shaker and a small surprise from casamigos!!!

House special

$6.00

Redbull Pasion Tequila

$9.00

Mango Tango

$10.00

PUTTIN' On The Ritz

$15.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Horchata- Rice Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sábado

Mojito

$10.00

Tequila Sunrice

$10.00

Mex Beer

$6.00

Domestic Beer

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado Botella

$150.00

Don Julio Blanco Botella

$130.00

Sangria

$10.00

Appetizers

Street Nachos

$12.99

fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Guac-street

$12.50

Perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.

Street Flautas w/Chicken

$12.00

Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.

Street Flautas w/Tinga

$12.00

Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken tinga, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.

Triple Threat Nachos

$15.99

fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, with triple the meat SHRIMP, STEAK and GROUND BEEF.

Trio Of Salsas

$8.00
Medium guacamole

Medium guacamole

$8.00

Queso Fundido

$12.50

White cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with mexican mixed chesses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.

Pineapple fish ceviche

$14.99

burritos & chimichangas

Big Salsa Street Burrito

$12.99

black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.

Salsa Style Chimichanga

$13.99

Our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and served with cilantro rice.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$13.99

All ingredients we put in our burrito, BUT NO TORTILLA!! Layers of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and topped with GUACAMOLE and cilantro.

Don Beto's burrito

$15.99

Burrito suizo

$13.99

Desserts

Cajeta Churros

$7.50

Fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Ice Cream Frito

Ice Cream Frito

$7.50

A generous mound of fried vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel

Mexican Flan

$7.00

Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajeta

chocolate cheesecake

$7.50

passion fruit cheesecake

$7.50

On Fire And Sizzling

Street Fajitas w/Chicken

$18.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas w/Steak

$19.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas w/Shrimp

Street Fajitas w/Shrimp

$20.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas Combo

$21.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Triple Meat Fajitas Chicken, Steak And Shrimp

$23.50

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Seafood Platter With Roasted Vegetables

$24.99

Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.

Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp

Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp

$18.99

one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Shrimp

$19.99

jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Chicken

$17.99

two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

On Fire Roasted Vegetarian Platter

$18.99

Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnish with pico de gallo.

Sides

Street Corn

$4.50

our slow roasted butter corn with mayo, queso fresco and topped with chile.

Cilantro Rice

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

yellow squash, zucchini, carrots slowly roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper.

Lg salsa

$6.00

Med salsa

$4.00

Tomatillo salsa

$3.50

Salsa verde

$3.50

Mango salsa

$3.50

4 Chiles salsa

$3.50

Red salsa

$3.50

Habanero salsa

$3.50

Hangover killer salsa

$3.50

Molcajete salsa

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Chips and salsa

$3.50

Sourcream Side

$2.00

Guacamole side

$4.00

French fries

$4.50

Ancho chili fries

$5.00

Chipotle cream side

$2.50

Chihuahua cheese side

$3.00

Queso fresco side

$3.00

White Queso Dip

$7.00

grilled jalapenos

$3.00

1/2 avocado

$3.50

tortilla side (5)

$0.99

Soup & Salad

Mexican Street Salad

$10.99

Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.

Mama Gaby's Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$3.50

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

Mama Gaby's Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$5.50

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

Specialty Entrees!

Quesadillas

$13.99

toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.

Chile Relleno Platter

$19.99

Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.

Pork Al Pastor dinner

$18.99

Al pastor with grilled peppers, garnished with pineapple pico de gallo and drizzled with tropical mango salsa. Served with rice, beans and salsa.

Barbacoa Mexican Pot Roast

$20.99

Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.

Asada Steak

$19.99

Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.

Enchilladas

$17.99

marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp

$20.99

grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.

Street Tacos

Wild Mushrooms

$3.99

Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.

Pollo ala crema

$3.99

pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.

Chicken Carnitas

$3.99

pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.

Barbacoa taco

$5.00

barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.

Ground Beef

$3.99

Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.

Steak taco

$4.00

carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.

Chicken Tinga

$3.99

pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.

Crispy Fried Fish

$5.00

pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.

Al Pastor

$3.99

Citrus Seared Shrimp

$5.00

camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa.

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak & Chorizo

$5.50

Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.

Queso Fresco

$3.99

roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado.

Crab Cake taco

$6.00

A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.

Cubano Taco

$5.50

Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.

Crusted chipotle lime tilapia

$5.50

Crusted tilapia fish with tortilla, chipotle and lime juice. Lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado & chipotle cream.

crunchy Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.

Huevos Ranchero Taco

$5.50

Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.

carnita pork taco

$4.50

black beans taco

$3.99

Taco Platters

Two taco platter

$11.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Two Taco Premium Platter

$13.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Platter

$13.99

choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Premium Platter

$15.99

choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Catering

Quesadilla Tray

$45.00

include sour cream, lettuce and salsa. (serves 8-10 people)

Queso Chili Dip

$45.00

White cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with mexican mixed chesses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas. SERVE 8-10 people

Mexican Salad

$30.00+

Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips. serve 8-10 people

Tamales

$30.00

12 homemade corn tamales topped with green or red salsa

Cilantro rice tray

$30.00+

Black Beans tray

$30.00+

Ancho Fríes tray

$25.00

Street Corn tray

$35.00+

roasted corn, topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili pepper. serves 8--10 people

Guacamole tray

$45.00

Perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.

3 salsa and chips

$30.00

Roasted veggie tray

$35.00

Squash, zucchini, carrots & mushrooms.

Enchiladas Tray

$35.00+

marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese.garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.

Tray w/10 tacos

$30.00

Tray w/20 tacos

$50.00

Tray w/10 premium tacos

$35.00

Tray w/ 20 premium tacos

$60.00

Food/Comida

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Ground Beef Tacos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$7.50

kids steak quesadilla

$8.00

Drinks

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Directions

Gallery
Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
orange starNo Reviews
220 Randhurst Village Drive Mt Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe - Randhurst Village
orange starNo Reviews
176 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Heffy’s Hot Dogs - 1520 N Elmhurst Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1520 N Elmhurst Rd Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Station 34
orange starNo Reviews
34 S Main St Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Katie's Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 565
623 N Wolf Rd Des Plaines, IL 60016
View restaurantnext
Mrs. P&Me
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Prospect Ave Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Prospect
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston