Salsa Street Randhurst
201 Randhurst Village Drive
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Margaritas
House Margarita
A traditional margarita made with jose cuervo tequila, triple sec, citrus lime mix
Street-Rita
A delicious, top shelf margarita made with PATRON SILVER TEQUILA, grand marnier orange liquor, citrus lime mix, a fresh squeeze of lime and orange.
Jalapeño-Rita
A bold margarita made with 1800 tequila, triple sec, citrus lime infused with jalapenos.
Mango-Rita
our traditional house margarita with a burst of mango flavor
Berry-Rita
our traditional jose cuervo margarita with a fruity twist of strawberry puree
Sweet Midori Margarita
This version of our traditional Jose Cuervo margarita comes with a splash of midori that gives the drink a vibrant green color and a sweet melon flavor
Agave-Rita
A sweet, upsale version of our traditional margarita, made with 1800 tequila, triple sec, citrus lime mix sweet agave nectar
Berry-Rita
the skinny
casamigos blanco tequila fresh lime juice agave nectar
spicy jalapeno margarita
casamigos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and jalapenos slices
paloma
casamigos reposado tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and grapefruit soda
the smoky casa
casamigos mezcal joven, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and orange bitters.
CASAMIGOS COCKTAIL AT HOME
4 casamigos tequila margaritas 1 casamigos maraca shaker and a small surprise from casamigos!!!
House special
Redbull Pasion Tequila
Mango Tango
PUTTIN' On The Ritz
Beverages
Sábado
Appetizers
Street Nachos
fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Guac-street
Perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.
Street Flautas w/Chicken
Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.
Street Flautas w/Tinga
Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken tinga, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.
Triple Threat Nachos
fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, with triple the meat SHRIMP, STEAK and GROUND BEEF.
Trio Of Salsas
Medium guacamole
Queso Fundido
White cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with mexican mixed chesses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.
Pineapple fish ceviche
burritos & chimichangas
Big Salsa Street Burrito
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.
Salsa Style Chimichanga
Our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and served with cilantro rice.
Burrito Bowl
All ingredients we put in our burrito, BUT NO TORTILLA!! Layers of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and topped with GUACAMOLE and cilantro.
Don Beto's burrito
Burrito suizo
Desserts
Cajeta Churros
Fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Ice Cream Frito
A generous mound of fried vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel
Mexican Flan
Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajeta
chocolate cheesecake
passion fruit cheesecake
On Fire And Sizzling
Street Fajitas w/Chicken
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street Fajitas w/Steak
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street Fajitas w/Shrimp
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street Fajitas Combo
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Triple Meat Fajitas Chicken, Steak And Shrimp
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Seafood Platter With Roasted Vegetables
Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.
Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp
one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Shrimp
jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Chicken
two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
On Fire Roasted Vegetarian Platter
Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnish with pico de gallo.
Sides
Street Corn
our slow roasted butter corn with mayo, queso fresco and topped with chile.
Cilantro Rice
Black Beans
Roasted Vegetables
yellow squash, zucchini, carrots slowly roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper.
Lg salsa
Med salsa
Tomatillo salsa
Salsa verde
Mango salsa
4 Chiles salsa
Red salsa
Habanero salsa
Hangover killer salsa
Molcajete salsa
Chips
Chips and salsa
Sourcream Side
Guacamole side
French fries
Ancho chili fries
Chipotle cream side
Chihuahua cheese side
Queso fresco side
White Queso Dip
grilled jalapenos
1/2 avocado
tortilla side (5)
Soup & Salad
Mexican Street Salad
Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.
Mama Gaby's Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
Mama Gaby's Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
Specialty Entrees!
Quesadillas
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.
Chile Relleno Platter
Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.
Pork Al Pastor dinner
Al pastor with grilled peppers, garnished with pineapple pico de gallo and drizzled with tropical mango salsa. Served with rice, beans and salsa.
Barbacoa Mexican Pot Roast
Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.
Asada Steak
Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.
Enchilladas
marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.
Street Tacos
Wild Mushrooms
Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.
Pollo ala crema
pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
Chicken Carnitas
pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.
Barbacoa taco
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
Ground Beef
Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
Steak taco
carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.
Chicken Tinga
pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.
Crispy Fried Fish
pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.
Al Pastor
Citrus Seared Shrimp
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa.
Chorizo Taco
Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak & Chorizo
Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.
Queso Fresco
roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado.
Crab Cake taco
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.
Cubano Taco
Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.
Crusted chipotle lime tilapia
Crusted tilapia fish with tortilla, chipotle and lime juice. Lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado & chipotle cream.
crunchy Shrimp Taco
Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.
Huevos Ranchero Taco
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
carnita pork taco
black beans taco
Taco Platters
Two taco platter
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Two Taco Premium Platter
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Platter
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Premium Platter
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Catering
Quesadilla Tray
include sour cream, lettuce and salsa. (serves 8-10 people)
Queso Chili Dip
White cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with mexican mixed chesses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas. SERVE 8-10 people
Mexican Salad
Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips. serve 8-10 people
Tamales
12 homemade corn tamales topped with green or red salsa
Cilantro rice tray
Black Beans tray
Ancho Fríes tray
Street Corn tray
roasted corn, topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili pepper. serves 8--10 people
Guacamole tray
Perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.
3 salsa and chips
Roasted veggie tray
Squash, zucchini, carrots & mushrooms.
Enchiladas Tray
marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese.garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Tray w/10 tacos
Tray w/20 tacos
Tray w/10 premium tacos
Tray w/ 20 premium tacos
Food/Comida
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, IL 60056