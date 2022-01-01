Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Salsa Street Sleepy Hollow

review star

No reviews yet

1025 West Main Street

Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak taco
Street Corn
Burrito bowl

Cocktails

Classic Mojito

$10.00

Tequila Sunrice

$10.00

Red Sangria

$8.50

Daiquiri

$10.00

Street Cantarito

$14.00

Pitchers

House Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Sangria

$38.00

Jalapeño pitcher

$44.00

Street Pitcher

$49.00

Mango-rita pitcher

$40.00

Berry-rita pitcher

$40.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.00

Street-Rita

$12.00

Jalapeño-Rita

$10.00

Mango-Rita

$9.00

Berry-Rita

$9.00

Sweet Midori Margarita

$11.00

Agave-Rita

$10.00

Casa Noble Blanco Margarita

$11.00

Casa Noble Reposado Margarita

$13.00

The Casa Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Smoky Coktail

$12.00

Coronarita

$12.00

PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ

$15.00

Mango Tango

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado Margarita

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco Margarita

$13.00

Silver Patron Margarita

$13.00

Reposado Patron Margarita

$15.00

Jalapeno Casamigo

$12.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Horchata- Rice Water

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lg Horchata

$5.99

Galon Horchata

$20.00

1\2galon Horchata

$12.00

Appetizers

Street Nachos

$12.99

Fresh corn chips topped with refried beans,chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Street Flautas w/Chicken

$12.00

four rolled crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream and queso fresco, served in a bed of lettuce and garnished with fresh guacamole.

Street Flautas w/Tinga

$12.00

four rolled crispy tortillas filled with our popular chicken tinga, topped with sour cream and queso fresco, served in a bed of lettuce and garnished with fresh guacamole.

Triple Threat Nachos

$15.99

our signature nachos with triple the flavor and triple the meat: shrimp, steak and ground beef.

Trio Of Salsas

$8.00
Guac-street

Guac-street

$12.50

perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.

Queso Dip

$12.50

white cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with Mexican mixed cheeses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.

Medium guacamole

$8.00

Pineapple fish ceviche

$14.99

Taco Platters

Two Taco Platter

$11.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Two Taco Premium Platter

$13.99

Choose any two tacos. Served with side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Platter

$13.99

choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Premium Platter

$15.99

choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Street Tacos

Wild Mushrooms

$3.99

Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.

Pollo ala crema

$3.99

pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.

Chicken Carnitas

$3.99

pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.

barbacoa taco

$5.00

barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.

Ground Beef

$3.99

Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.

Steak taco

$4.50

carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.

Chicken Tinga

$3.99

pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.

Crispy Fried Fish

$5.00

pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.

Carnitas Pork

$4.50

grilled, battered poblano, stuffed with spinach and cotija cheese, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Al Pastor

$3.99

our secret recipe, adobo marinated pork tenderloin, with pineapple pico de gallo and our tropical mango salsa.

Citrus Shrimp taco

$5.00

camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak & Chorizo

$5.50

Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.

Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Grilled tilapia fillet roasted on chipotle and pastor marinated, garnished with cilantro slaw, roasted peppers and onions and drizzled with avocado ranch.

Queso Fresco

$3.99

roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado

Crab cake

$6.00

A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.

Cubano taco

$5.50

Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.

crusted chipotle-lime tilapia fish

$5.50

Crusted tilapia fish with tortillas, chipotle lime juice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, avocado & chipotle cream.

Crunchy shrimp Taco

$5.50

Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.

Huevos rancheros taco

$5.50

Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.

pork carnitas

$4.50

cilantro and onions with radishes on the side

black beans taco

$3.99

onion, cilantro and avocado

Soup & Salad

Mexican Street Salad

$10.99

Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.

cup Tortilla soup

$3.50

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

bowl tortilla soup

$5.50

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

burritos & chimichangas

Big Salsa Street Burrito

$12.99

black beans, chihuahua cheese, sautéed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, chipotle back beans and our signature salsa.

Salsa Style Chimichanga

$13.99

our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream. served with cilantro rice.

Burrito bowl

$13.99

Our signature burrito but NO TORTILLA!

Burrito Suizo

$13.99

Don Beto's burrito

$15.99

Specialty Entrees!

Quesadillas

$13.99

toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.

Chile Relleno Platter

$19.99

Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.

Pork Al Pastor dinner

$18.99

Al pastor with grilled peppers, garnished with pineapple pico de gallo and drizzled with tropical mango salsa. Served with rice, beans and salsa.

Barbacoa Dinner

$20.99

Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.

Asada Steak

$19.99

Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.

Enchilada

$17.99

marinated chicken and ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp

$20.99

grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo and mango salsa. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.

On Fire And Sizzling

Street Fajitas w/Chicken

$18.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas w/Steak

$19.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas w/Shrimp

$20.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce

Street Fajitas Combo

$21.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp , served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Triple Meat Fajitas Chicken, Steak And Shrimp

$23.50

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Seafood Platter With Roasted Vegetables

$24.99

Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.

Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp

$18.99

one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimp on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Shrimp

$19.99

jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Chicken

$17.99

two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

On Fire Roasted Vegetarian Platter

$18.99

Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnished with pico de gallo.

Desserts

Cajeta Churros

$7.50

fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Ice Cream Frito

$7.50

a generous mound of fried vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

Mexican Flan

$7.00

Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajetas

Passion Fruit Cheese cake

$7.50

Chocolate cheesecake

$7.50

Sides

Street Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn topped with mayo, cheese and tajin chili powder.

Cilantro Rice

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

Lg salsa

$6.00

Med salsa

$4.00

Tomatillo salsa

$3.50

Salsa verde

$3.50

Mango salsa

$3.50

4 Chiles salsa

$3.50

Habanero salsa

$3.50

Hangover killer salsa

$3.50

Molcajete salsa

$3.50

Side chips

$3.00

Sourcream Side

$2.00

Guacamole side

$4.00

Side of fries

$4.50

Side of pico

$3.00

White Queso dip

$7.00

chihuahua cheese side

$3.00

Queso fresco side

$3.00

grilled peppers

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chipotle Cream

$2.50

Red Salsa

$3.50

tortilla side (5)

$0.99

1/2 avocado

$3.50

Jalapenos Vinagre

$1.50

Refried Beans

$4.50

Food/Comida

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Ground Beef Tacos

$7.00

Two ground beef tacos on flour shells topped with lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Two grilled chicken tacos on flour shells topped with lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla Ground Beef

$7.50

Kid Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Drinks

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

Directions

Gallery
Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image

Map
