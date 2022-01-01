- Home
Salsa Street Sleepy Hollow
1025 West Main Street
Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118
Popular Items
Cocktails
Pitchers
Margaritas
House Margarita
Street-Rita
Jalapeño-Rita
Mango-Rita
Berry-Rita
Sweet Midori Margarita
Agave-Rita
Casa Noble Blanco Margarita
Casa Noble Reposado Margarita
The Casa Skinny Margarita
Smoky Coktail
Coronarita
PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ
Mango Tango
Don Julio Reposado Margarita
Don Julio Blanco Margarita
Silver Patron Margarita
Reposado Patron Margarita
Jalapeno Casamigo
Beverages
Appetizers
Street Nachos
Fresh corn chips topped with refried beans,chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Street Flautas w/Chicken
four rolled crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream and queso fresco, served in a bed of lettuce and garnished with fresh guacamole.
Street Flautas w/Tinga
four rolled crispy tortillas filled with our popular chicken tinga, topped with sour cream and queso fresco, served in a bed of lettuce and garnished with fresh guacamole.
Triple Threat Nachos
our signature nachos with triple the flavor and triple the meat: shrimp, steak and ground beef.
Trio Of Salsas
Guac-street
perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.
Queso Dip
white cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with Mexican mixed cheeses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.
Medium guacamole
Pineapple fish ceviche
Taco Platters
Two Taco Platter
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Two Taco Premium Platter
Choose any two tacos. Served with side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Platter
choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Premium Platter
choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Street Tacos
Wild Mushrooms
Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.
Pollo ala crema
pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
Chicken Carnitas
pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.
barbacoa taco
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
Ground Beef
Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
Steak taco
carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.
Chicken Tinga
pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.
Crispy Fried Fish
pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.
Carnitas Pork
grilled, battered poblano, stuffed with spinach and cotija cheese, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Al Pastor
our secret recipe, adobo marinated pork tenderloin, with pineapple pico de gallo and our tropical mango salsa.
Citrus Shrimp taco
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa
Chorizo Taco
Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak & Chorizo
Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia fillet roasted on chipotle and pastor marinated, garnished with cilantro slaw, roasted peppers and onions and drizzled with avocado ranch.
Queso Fresco
roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado
Crab cake
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.
Cubano taco
Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.
crusted chipotle-lime tilapia fish
Crusted tilapia fish with tortillas, chipotle lime juice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, avocado & chipotle cream.
Crunchy shrimp Taco
Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.
Huevos rancheros taco
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
pork carnitas
cilantro and onions with radishes on the side
black beans taco
onion, cilantro and avocado
Soup & Salad
Mexican Street Salad
Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.
cup Tortilla soup
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
bowl tortilla soup
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
burritos & chimichangas
Big Salsa Street Burrito
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sautéed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, chipotle back beans and our signature salsa.
Salsa Style Chimichanga
our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream. served with cilantro rice.
Burrito bowl
Our signature burrito but NO TORTILLA!
Burrito Suizo
Don Beto's burrito
Specialty Entrees!
Quesadillas
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.
Chile Relleno Platter
Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.
Pork Al Pastor dinner
Al pastor with grilled peppers, garnished with pineapple pico de gallo and drizzled with tropical mango salsa. Served with rice, beans and salsa.
Barbacoa Dinner
Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.
Asada Steak
Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.
Enchilada
marinated chicken and ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo and mango salsa. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.
On Fire And Sizzling
Street Fajitas w/Chicken
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street Fajitas w/Steak
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street Fajitas w/Shrimp
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce
Street Fajitas Combo
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp , served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Triple Meat Fajitas Chicken, Steak And Shrimp
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Seafood Platter With Roasted Vegetables
Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.
Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp
one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimp on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Shrimp
jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Chicken
two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
On Fire Roasted Vegetarian Platter
Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnished with pico de gallo.
Desserts
Cajeta Churros
fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Ice Cream Frito
a generous mound of fried vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
Mexican Flan
Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajetas
Passion Fruit Cheese cake
Chocolate cheesecake
Sides
Street Corn
Grilled corn topped with mayo, cheese and tajin chili powder.
Cilantro Rice
Black Beans
Roasted Vegetables
Lg salsa
Med salsa
Tomatillo salsa
Salsa verde
Mango salsa
4 Chiles salsa
Habanero salsa
Hangover killer salsa
Molcajete salsa
Side chips
Sourcream Side
Guacamole side
Side of fries
Side of pico
White Queso dip
chihuahua cheese side
Queso fresco side
grilled peppers
Chips & Salsa
Chipotle Cream
Red Salsa
tortilla side (5)
1/2 avocado
Jalapenos Vinagre
Refried Beans
Food/Comida
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Ground Beef Tacos
Two ground beef tacos on flour shells topped with lettuce and cheddar cheese.
Kids Chicken Tacos
Two grilled chicken tacos on flour shells topped with lettuce and cheddar cheese.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Kids Scoop Ice Cream
Kids Quesadilla Ground Beef
Kid Steak Quesadilla
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118