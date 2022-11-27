- Home
Salsa Street - Vernon Hills
1240 E. US Highway 45
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Popular Items
Margaritas
Appetizers
Street Nachos
fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Fresh Bowl of Guacamole
perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.
Street Flautas
four rolled crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken or our popular chicken tinga, topped with sour cream and queso fresco, served in a bed of lettuce and garnished with fresh guacamole.
Triple Threat Nachos
our signature nachos with triple the flavor and triple the meat: shrimp, steak and ground beef.
Mexican Street Potato skins
crispy potato skins, topped with chorizo, smothered in mixed cheese and garnished with cilantro. served with sour cream on side.
Trio Of Salsas
medium guacamole
Queso Fundido
white cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with Mexican mixed cheeses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.
burritos & chimichangas
Big Salsa Street Burrito
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sautéed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, chipotle back beans and our signature salsa.
Salsa Style Chimichanga
our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream. served with cilantro rice.
Burrito Bowl
layer s of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream , your choice of meat and topped with guacamole and cilantro.
Desserts
Cajeta Churros
Fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vainilla ice cream and topped with hot fudge.
Ice Cream Frito
A generous mound of fried vainilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
Strawberry and fudge Tacos!
Two cinnamon sugar glazed dusted tortillas, deep fried to perfection, filled with fresh strawberries and topped with hot fudge and whipped cream. served with vainilla ice cream.
Mexican Flan
Home made Mexican flan custard with caramel and whip cream.
On Fire And Sizzling
Street chicken fajita
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street steak fajita
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street shrimp fajita
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Street Fajitas Combo
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp , served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Triple Meat Fajitas
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Seafood Platter
Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.
Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp
one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimp on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Shrimp
jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Chicken
two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.
Roasted veggie platter
Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnished with pico de gallo.
Sizzling chilaquiles with eggs!!
our famous homemade white corn tortilla chips cooked in green mild salsa or red spicy salsa, served in a bed of Mexican cheeses. garnished with chopped onions, sour cream, avocado and over easy egg.
Sides
Street Corn
our slow roasted butter corn with mayo, queso fresco and topped with chile.
Cilantro Rice
Black Beans
Tomatillo salsa
Salsa verde
Mango salsa
4 Chiles salsa
Habanero salsa
Hangover killer salsa
chips and salsa
Guacamole side
French fries
Chipotle cream side
Nacho cheese
White Queso Dip
Chips
Red salsa
Ancho fries
Roasted Vegebles
yellow squash, zucchini, carrots slowly roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper.
grilled peppers
Jalapenos En Vinagre Side
Soup & Salad
Mexican Street Salad
Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.
cup tortilla soup
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
bowl tortilla soup
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
Specialty Entrees!
Quesadillas
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.
Chile Relleno Platter
Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.
Pork Al Pastor dinner
Al pastor with grilled peppers, garnished with pineapple pico de gallo and drizzled with tropical mango salsa. Served with rice, beans and salsa.
Barbacoa Mexican Pot Roast
Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.
Asada Steak
Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.
Enchilladas
marinated chicken and ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.
Renatte's Chicken Enchilado- New
two sautéed chicken breast drizzled with 4 chiles, mixed cheeses, onion and peppers over a sizzling skillet, served with rice and roasted veggies.
Street's Chef Favorite Steak And Shrimp
12 oz thin long cut sirloin, marinated in chipotle, lime and XX beer. served with 5 shrimp, garlic spinach cilantro rice, roasted veggies and a side of our classic guacamole.
Shrimp Veracruz
Roasted jumbo shrimp over a four chile salsa, cilantro rice, salad, tomatoes and garlic bread are served with this delicious platter.
crunchy spicy shrimp dinner
jumbo fried shrimp, butterfly style, served with matacrudas cocktail salsa, cilantro rice, cilantro lime cole slaw and garlic bread.
Street Tacos
Wild Mushrooms
Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.
Braised Creamy Chicken
pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
Chicken Carnitas
pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.
Barbacoa taco
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
Ground Beef
Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
Steak taco
carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.
Chicken Tinga
pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.
Crispy Fried Fish
pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.
Relleno Taco
grilled, battered poblano, stuffed with spinach and cotija cheese, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Al Pastor
our secret recipe, adobo marinated pork tenderloin, with pineapple pico de gallo and our tropical mango salsa.
Citrus Seared Shrimp
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa.
Chorizo Taco
Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak & Chorizo
Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia fillet roasted on chipotle and pastor marinated, garnished with cilantro slaw, roasted peppers and onions and drizzled with avocado ranch.
Queso Fresco
roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado.
Crab Cake Taco
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.
Cubano Taco
Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.
Vegetarian chorizo taco
vegetarian chorizo, a plash of black beans grilled peppers and onions, topped with guac-salsa.
Crunchy shrimp
Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.
Huevo ranchero in a taco
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
Taco Platters
Two Taco Platter
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Two Taco Premium Platter
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Platter
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Premium Platter
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
CATERING MENU
CILANTRO RICE
BLACK BEANS
GUAC AND CHIPS
SALSA TRIO/CHIPS
STREET CORN
ROASTED VEGGIE TRAY
ENCHILADA TRAY
TACO TRAY 10
TACO TRAY PREM 10
TACO TRAY 20
TACO TRAY PREM 20
FAJITA
FAJITA COMBO
QUESADILLA TRAY
NACHOS
QUESO DIP
STREET SALAD
BARBACOA TRAY
CHURROS
FLAN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1240 E. US Highway 45, Vernon Hills, IL 60061