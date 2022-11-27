Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salsa Street - Vernon Hills

review star

No reviews yet

1240 E. US Highway 45

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak & Chorizo
Chicken Tinga
Steak taco

Margaritas

Available for pick up orders ONLY. All online orders of alcohol must be submitted by and received by an adult who is 21 years or older. (ID required).

Street-Rita

$12.00

Jalapeño-Rita

$10.00

Mango-Rita

$9.00

Berry-Rita

$9.00

Sweet Midori Margarita

$9.00

Agave-Rita

$10.00

House Margarita

$8.00

The Skinny Casamigos

$12.00

Spicy Jalapeno Casamigos

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ

$15.00

Corona-rita

$12.00

Appetizers

Street Nachos

$11.99

fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Fresh Bowl of Guacamole

$11.00

perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.

Street Flautas

$11.00

four rolled crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken or our popular chicken tinga, topped with sour cream and queso fresco, served in a bed of lettuce and garnished with fresh guacamole.

Triple Threat Nachos

$14.99

our signature nachos with triple the flavor and triple the meat: shrimp, steak and ground beef.

Mexican Street Potato skins

$11.99

crispy potato skins, topped with chorizo, smothered in mixed cheese and garnished with cilantro. served with sour cream on side.

Trio Of Salsas

$6.00
$8.00

Queso Fundido

$11.50

white cheddar queso dip with roasted poblano peppers, chorizo or ground beef, slowly melted with Mexican mixed cheeses in the oven, garnished with pico de gallo. served with chips or flour tortillas.

burritos & chimichangas

Big Salsa Street Burrito

$11.99

black beans, chihuahua cheese, sautéed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, chipotle back beans and our signature salsa.

Salsa Style Chimichanga

$12.99

our signature burrito, deep fried and smothered with our salsa roja sauce and topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream. served with cilantro rice.

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

layer s of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream , your choice of meat and topped with guacamole and cilantro.

Desserts

Cajeta Churros

$7.00

Fried dough filled with cajeta (caramel) sprinkled with cinnamon maple sugar, served with vainilla ice cream and topped with hot fudge.

Ice Cream Frito

$7.00

A generous mound of fried vainilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

Strawberry and fudge Tacos!

$7.00

Two cinnamon sugar glazed dusted tortillas, deep fried to perfection, filled with fresh strawberries and topped with hot fudge and whipped cream. served with vainilla ice cream.

Mexican Flan

$6.50

Home made Mexican flan custard with caramel and whip cream.

On Fire And Sizzling

Street chicken fajita

$17.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street steak fajita

$18.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street shrimp fajita

$19.49

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Street Fajitas Combo

$19.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp , served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Triple Meat Fajitas

$21.99

A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortilla, and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Seafood Platter

$22.99

Grilled tilapia fillet marinated with pastor-chipotle, a crab cake and three shrimps, served on onions and peppers. Roasted vegetables, a grilled lemon and cilantro top this low carb platter.

Sizzling Chicken And Shrimp

$16.99

one marinated chicken breast and 5 shrimp on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Shrimp

$17.99

jumbo shrimps on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Chicken

$15.99

two marinated chicken breast on a bed of 3 cheeses, onions and peppers, served with cilantro rice and topped with pico de gallo.

Roasted veggie platter

$16.99

Hot sizzling platter with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, onions and our signature mushrooms accompanied with cilantro rice and garnished with pico de gallo.

Sizzling chilaquiles with eggs!!

$14.99

our famous homemade white corn tortilla chips cooked in green mild salsa or red spicy salsa, served in a bed of Mexican cheeses. garnished with chopped onions, sour cream, avocado and over easy egg.

Sides

Street Corn

$4.00

our slow roasted butter corn with mayo, queso fresco and topped with chile.

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Tomatillo salsa

$2.50

Salsa verde

$2.50

Mango salsa

$3.00

4 Chiles salsa

$2.50

Habanero salsa

$2.50

Hangover killer salsa

$2.50

chips and salsa

$2.99

Guacamole side

$3.50

French fries

$4.00

Chipotle cream side

$1.50

Nacho cheese

$3.00

White Queso Dip

$6.00

Chips

$2.00

Red salsa

$3.00

Ancho fries

$5.00

Roasted Vegebles

$4.00

yellow squash, zucchini, carrots slowly roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper.

grilled peppers

$2.50

Jalapenos En Vinagre Side

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Mexican Street Salad

$9.99

Fresh chopped spinach, iceberg lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, red pepper, pico de gallo, lemon juice, topped with tortilla strips.

cup tortilla soup

$2.99

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

bowl tortilla soup

$4.49

Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.

Specialty Entrees!

Quesadillas

$12.99

toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.

Chile Relleno Platter

$17.99

Two grilled poblano peppers stuffed with garlic spinach and chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and sautéed. Served on a bed of cilantro rice, black beans and salsa.

Pork Al Pastor dinner

$18.99

Al pastor with grilled peppers, garnished with pineapple pico de gallo and drizzled with tropical mango salsa. Served with rice, beans and salsa.

Barbacoa Mexican Pot Roast

$18.99

Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.

Asada Steak

$17.99

Char grilled pre-cut steak marinated in authentic spices, topped with onions, cilantro, avocado and cotija cheese. Served with grilled bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, rice, beans and salsa.

Enchilladas

$15.99

marinated chicken and ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

grilled shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo paste, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served on top of sautéed bell peppers and onions seasoned with adobo spice, with cilantro rice, beans and salsa.

Renatte's Chicken Enchilado- New

$18.99

two sautéed chicken breast drizzled with 4 chiles, mixed cheeses, onion and peppers over a sizzling skillet, served with rice and roasted veggies.

Street's Chef Favorite Steak And Shrimp

$23.00

12 oz thin long cut sirloin, marinated in chipotle, lime and XX beer. served with 5 shrimp, garlic spinach cilantro rice, roasted veggies and a side of our classic guacamole.

Shrimp Veracruz

$19.99

Roasted jumbo shrimp over a four chile salsa, cilantro rice, salad, tomatoes and garlic bread are served with this delicious platter.

crunchy spicy shrimp dinner

$19.99

jumbo fried shrimp, butterfly style, served with matacrudas cocktail salsa, cilantro rice, cilantro lime cole slaw and garlic bread.

Street Tacos

Wild Mushrooms

$3.75

Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.

Braised Creamy Chicken

$3.75

pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.

Chicken Carnitas

$3.75

pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.

Barbacoa taco

$4.50

barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.

Ground Beef

$3.75

Mexican flavored adobo spiced ground beef served with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.

Steak taco

$4.00

carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.

Chicken Tinga

$3.75

pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.

Crispy Fried Fish

$4.50

pescado frito, with lime cabbage and cilantro slaw and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.

Relleno Taco

$4.00

grilled, battered poblano, stuffed with spinach and cotija cheese, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Al Pastor

$3.75

our secret recipe, adobo marinated pork tenderloin, with pineapple pico de gallo and our tropical mango salsa.

Citrus Seared Shrimp

$4.50

camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa.

Chorizo Taco

$3.75

Ground pork in Mexican marinated, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak & Chorizo

$4.50

Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.

Grilled Tilapia

$3.75

Grilled tilapia fillet roasted on chipotle and pastor marinated, garnished with cilantro slaw, roasted peppers and onions and drizzled with avocado ranch.

Queso Fresco

$3.75

roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado.

Crab Cake Taco

$5.50

A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.

Cubano Taco

$5.00

Grilled pork shoulder on a flour tortilla, one over easy egg, mustard, mozzarella cheese, pickled jalapenos.

Vegetarian chorizo taco

$5.00

vegetarian chorizo, a plash of black beans grilled peppers and onions, topped with guac-salsa.

Crunchy shrimp

$5.00

Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.

Huevo ranchero in a taco

$5.00

Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.

Taco Platters

Two Taco Platter

$10.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Two Taco Premium Platter

$12.99

choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Platter

$12.99

choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Three Taco Premium Platter

$14.99

choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.

Food/Comida

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Ground Beef Tacos

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Drinks

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids juice

$2.00

CATERING MENU

CILANTRO RICE

$30.00+

BLACK BEANS

$30.00+

GUAC AND CHIPS

$45.00

SALSA TRIO/CHIPS

$25.00

STREET CORN

$25.00

ROASTED VEGGIE TRAY

$35.00

ENCHILADA TRAY

$45.00

TACO TRAY 10

$30.00

TACO TRAY PREM 10

$35.00

TACO TRAY 20

$50.00

TACO TRAY PREM 20

$60.00

FAJITA

$11.99

FAJITA COMBO

$16.50

QUESADILLA TRAY

$35.00

NACHOS

$45.00

QUESO DIP

$45.00

STREET SALAD

$40.00

BARBACOA TRAY

$80.00

CHURROS

$35.00

FLAN

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1240 E. US Highway 45, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Directions

Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image
Salsa Street image

